Brooklyn HVAC experts observe Indoor Air Quality Awareness Month with tips to homeowners

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Indoor Air Quality Awareness Month in October, the experts at Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, say homeowners should treat poor indoor air quality as the health risk it is by being proactive and utilizing proper solutions to treat IAQ issues.

"The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that Americans spend 90% of their time indoors," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "So, while we talk a lot about outdoor air pollution, we're actually more affected by the quality of the indoor air we're breathing throughout the day and should take steps to improve it."

Petri said a comprehensive plan to improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) starts with three simple tips:

Homeowners should consider control strategies. Adding a whole-home IAQ system that includes air filtration, purification, humidity control and additional ventilation will improve indoor air quality. Homeowners should also inspect their ductwork for mold, mildew and dust. Preventative maintenance. Homeowners can also improve their IAQ by regularly changing their home's air filters, scheduling yearly maintenance for their heating and cooling systems and testing the quality of their indoor air at least once a year. Practice healthy home habits. These can include adding house plants to a home's décor, turning on fans when cooking, keeping pets regularly bathed and brushed, and dusting and vacuuming often will improve a home's breathable air.

"Right now, many people are enjoying the outdoors since the weather is more moderate but will soon be spending more time back indoors as colder weather sets in," Petri said. "Taking steps now to maximize IAQ can save you from stuffy noses and coughs this fall and winter. And while you can take on some projects yourself, you may also need to call in a professional to assist with a whole-home plan that can will work the best for your needs."

To find out more information on ways to improve a home's IAQ, visit the EPA's website at https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq/protect-indoor-air-quality-your-home.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

