Brooklyn HVAC experts say rising energy costs are forcing homeowners to weigh repair vs. replacement

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning professionals explain how to know when fixing a system no longer makes financial sense

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says rising energy costs are prompting homeowners to reassess whether continued repairs to aging HVAC systems remain cost-effective or if replacement has become the more practical long-term solution.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning offers expert guidance on whether homeowners should repair or replace an HVAC system.

"Many homeowners focus on the upfront cost of a repair without realizing how much an aging HVAC system is quietly draining their wallet every month," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "When energy costs rise, inefficient systems become even more expensive to operate, and that's when a replacement often makes more financial sense than another repair."

Petri said warning signs can help homeowners determine when they've reached the repair-versus-replacement tipping point:

Rising energy bills: Older HVAC systems lose efficiency over time, forcing them to work harder and consume more energy to maintain comfort.

Older HVAC systems lose efficiency over time, forcing them to work harder and consume more energy to maintain comfort. Frequent or costly repairs: If repair costs approach 50% of the price of a new system, replacement is usually the smarter investment.

If repair costs approach 50% of the price of a new system, replacement is usually the smarter investment. System age: Most HVAC systems are designed to last 10-–15 years. Systems nearing or beyond that range are often far less efficient than today's models.

Most HVAC systems are designed to last 10-–15 years. Systems nearing or beyond that range are often far less efficient than today's models. Inconsistent comfort: Hot and cold spots, poor airflow or excessive noise can indicate a system that is no longer performing as intended.

Hot and cold spots, poor airflow or excessive noise can indicate a system that is no longer performing as intended. Outdated technology: New HVAC systems offer significantly higher efficiency ratings, smart thermostat compatibility and improved indoor comfort.

Petri also recommends homeowners schedule professional evaluations before making a decision. A licensed HVAC technician can assess system performance, estimate future repair costs and compare them with the long-term savings of installing a newer and more efficient model.

"Rising energy costs aren't going away," he said. "Knowing when to stop repairing and start replacing can help homeowners take control of their comfort, reduce monthly expenses and avoid emergency breakdowns when they need their system the most."

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089 to schedule service.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100% guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, 24/7 emergency hours and friendly and knowledgeable service experts ready to assist you at your home and business. From service, maintenance, replacement and installation, Petri is there for all of your plumbing, heating, cooling & drain cleaning needs. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

SOURCE Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning