Brooklyn Law School Appoints Steven G. Scheinfeld '85 And Frederick E. Curry III '03 To Board Of Trustees

Scheinfeld, a 1985 graduate of the Law School, is Global Chair of the Corporate Department at Fried Frank, which he joined as a partner in 1998. His New York-based practice focuses on representing clients in various industries in connection with public and private securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance matters, financings and complex strategic partnerships. He is consistently recognized by Legal 500 in M&A: Mega-Deals, as well as in other corporate legal areas, and his boardroom activity has earned him recognition as a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Corporate Governance Fellow and a leading advisor in the NACD Directorship 100.

Curry, a 2003 graduate of the Law School, is the U.S. Anti-money Laundering and Economic Sanctions Practice Leader and a Principal at Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP. Based in the Washington, D.C. metro area, he drives the practice that helps organizations around the globe detect and prevent money laundering and other financial crimes. He began his long career in anti-money laundering at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as a lead AML bank examiner and subsequently at the law firm Katten Muchin Zavis Rosenman LLP, advising large financial institutions on economic sanctions compliance. He serves often as a consultant and expert witness for major banks in cases involving allegations of money laundering and financial fraud.

"I am pleased to welcome Steve and Fred to the Board of Brooklyn Law School," said Stuart Subotnick '68, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. "They immediately strengthen our team, and their extensive knowledge, experience, and steadfast commitment to the Law School community will further our mission to remain at the forefront of legal education. I look forward to working with them."

Scheinfeld and Curry have been active and loyal supporters of the Brooklyn Law School community for many years.

Curry established a scholarship to attract African-American students to the Law School, and he returns to Brooklyn frequently to speak to students as a mentor and to participate in Law School events. In 2013, he helped found and create Brooklyn Law School's pioneering and popular Business Boot Camp, a four-day intensive training program designed to enhance the business and financial savvy of its law students.

"I'm honored to be able to give back as a proud Brooklyn Law School alumnus-turned-Trustee," said Curry. "And, I look forward to working hard to support the law school's efforts to offer a legal education that meets the challenges of today's evolving legal market."

"I am honored to have been elected to serve on the Board of Brooklyn Law School, an institution that inspired my passion for law and provided me with the training and guidance that enabled me to succeed in private practice," said Scheinfeld. "I look forward to becoming an active member of the Board and helping current and future students at Brooklyn Law find this same passion and develop the skills necessary to become our next generation of leaders in the legal profession."

Curry and Scheinfeld are also active in community, legal, and professional organizations. Scheinfeld serves on the boards of the Northside Center for Child Development and the Jerusalem Foundation, where he acts as general counsel, and he was the recipient of The Jerusalem Foundation's 50th Anniversary Builders of Jerusalem Award.

Curry's work earned him an appointment in 2011 to the board of directors of Transparency International–USA, the American chapter of a network of nonprofit organizations that combat corruption worldwide. Curry is also the founder of The Sirius Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization that has awarded annual scholarships to high-achieving African-American women who aspire to careers in business.

