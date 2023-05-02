BROOKLYN MADE STORE TO LAUNCH AT INDUSTRY CITY

WHERE BROOKLYN IS THE BRAND

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooklyn Chamber's holiday pop-up was so successful that it will soon welcome shoppers year-round.

Brooklyn Made will sell Brooklyn-themed merchandise, including art, apparel, beauty, houseware, jewelry and packaged foods, in the new collaboration with 55 vendors selected through a process that prioritized BIPOC makers, designers and small-business owners across the borough. The 1,200-square-foot retail store will launch May 18 at Innovation Alley in Industry City with a press breakfast and ribbon cutting. On Friday, May 19, the Chamber will host a party featuring DJ Barry Blends, which will be open to the public starting at 5 p.m.

"We are proud to promote our borough's best 'makers' at this retail storefront, which showcases the tenacity and ingenuity of small-business owners across Brooklyn," said Randy Peers, President and CEO of the Chamber. "This retail store recognizes the brightest creators and artisans in a way that helps small, diverse businesses grow. New York City is back, and Brooklyn is leading the way!"

Two of the small businesses participating are husband-and-wife tea sommelier team Brooklyn Tea and apparel from The Collective at IndigoStyle. Both businesses participated in last year's holiday market.

"Brooklyn is the best borough for aspiring entrepreneurs," said Sheryl Roberts, owner of The Collective at IndigoStyle. "I am grateful to the Chamber and its partners for supporting small businesses like mine through Brooklyn Made. Collaborating on this retail store, since its inception as a holiday market, is a dream come true."

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce partnered with Wells Fargo Foundation, Industry City and the Brooklyn Community Foundation on the store, which promotes designers, makers and entrepreneurs, mostly from communities of color, who embody the essence of Brooklyn through their unique products.

"Industry City has always been where creatives, makers and artisans find space to hone their craft, build their business and find community," said Jim Somoza, Managing Director of Industry City. "Working with an upper-floor tenant like the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce on this retail store has been great; it is a prime example of how tenants can use the campus to build new concepts while serving the upstairs business community. We're incredibly proud to have Brooklyn Made at Industry City."

"Small businesses play a vital role in making Brooklyn a vibrant place to live, work, visit and raise families – and they are the key to generating millions of jobs and economic activity here in New York City," said Otis Rolley, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation and head of Philanthropy and Community Impact. "This investment in Brooklyn Made will build on our commitment to support diverse makers, creatives and entrepreneurs and help create opportunities for them to sell their products right here in the community. We thank the Chamber, Brooklyn Community Foundation and Industry City for their collaboration on this project."

One Brooklyn-based business will be featured each month in the "Maker of the Month" spotlight program. The select businesses will be promoted through "Meet the Maker" events, the first of which kicks off at the May 19 launch party.

"Brooklyn Made" can mean many things, but universally it reflects the intricacies of a borough that has been shaped and reshaped by the ever-changing flow of populations and cultures that have found their way to Brooklyn for over 300 years.

"Brooklyn Made is a reflection of what it means to 'spark change,'" said Dr. Jocelynne Rainey, President and CEO of the Brooklyn Community Foundation "The Chamber's commitment to equity in the application process is a reflection of our mission to uplift Brooklynites through social justice. We are proud to support this initiative."

This May, stop by Industry City to shop Brooklyn-themed goods from across the borough, all in one spot. Beginning on Thursday, May 18, visit Brooklyn Made 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

SOURCE Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce