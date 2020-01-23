Brooklyn Minds Now Accepts Cigna Insurance

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Minds is changing the standard of mental health care. In order to support their mission of supplying high quality mental health treatment to all who seek it, Brooklyn Minds will now accept Cigna Insurance.

"It can be extremely challenging to find high quality outpatient mental health care that is covered by insurance, especially in New York City," says Carlene MacMillan, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Brooklyn Minds. "We have worked hard over the past year with leadership at Cigna to make our cutting-edge and team-based approach more widely accessible."

Because of this partnership, Cigna policyholders will now have access to Brooklyn Minds' comprehensive outpatient care which covers a wide range of concerns from mild anxiety disorders and severe mood disorder to personality disorders and psychotic disorders.

Brooklyn Minds is known for its team-based and tech-enabled approach with a multidisciplinary staff that includes psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, in-home coaches, and nurses to achieve measurable and meaningful outcomes. They provide services such as individual therapy, group therapy, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for depression and OCD, and Spravato (intranasal esketamine), with three offices located in Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Manhasset, NY, and additional locations slated to open nationally in 2021.

"This is a great step forward for the New York community. Cigna offers members alternative treatment options so individuals can access high quality care while avoiding costly and often harmful inpatient and emergency room stays," said Rebecca Sinclair, Ph.D., Director of Psychological Services at Brooklyn Minds.

"Servicing Cigna members is an enormous step forward for Brooklyn Minds. We have the operational capability to make services easily accessible to members using our team approach," said Doug Lehrman, COO of Brooklyn Minds. "We look forward to expanding this in-network capability with multiple payers to provide our unique set of services to more members."

To stay up to date, visit Brooklyn Minds at brooklynminds.com or contact spokeswoman Kate Gardiner at Grey Horse: kate@greyhorse.cc .

