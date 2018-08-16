Brooklyn Music School Announces Reunify - Benefit Concert for Displaced Children

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Music School (BMS) announces a Reunify – A Benefit Concert for Displaced Children on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 6pm. Tickets are $15 - $25 and are available at https://reunify.eventbrite.com.

Maya Beiser Dan Zanes and Claudia Eliaza

Brooklyn Music School Presents: Reunify! A Benefit Concert to raise money to support efforts to reunite immigrant families that have been separated. An evening of music to benefit children who have been displaced. The Brooklyn Music School is partnering with Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), and all proceeds will go to support music therapy and legal support for children who have been separated from, their parents so as to help them on the journey to healing and being reunified with their families. Please join us for this event to show our community's support for the most vulnerable of those living among us and celebrate the healing and unifying power of music.

Featuring Performances by: Maya Beiser, Will Calhoun, Claudia Eliaza, DJ Logic, Donald Sturge Anthony McKenzie II, Elliott Sharp, Dan Zanes and more!

New York City Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo will be introducing the event.

"From our founding in the early 20th Century, Brooklyn Music School has been animated by the idea that music and performing arts can be a powerful force to bring immigrants from around the world to share and rejoice in their cultures and renew a common language of democracy. At a time when many children and families in our community feel under siege, we are thrilled at the talented artists who have come together to make a strong statement of support and raise money for a very timely and important cause," said Crocker Coulson, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Brooklyn Music School.

"One of New York City and Brooklyn's greatest strengths is the infusion of talent and energy of immigrants from around the world. I am pleased to be part of this important event and I will continue to fight to create a welcoming city for all and to protect the rights of children and families to pursue the American Dream," said NYC Council Majority Leader, Laurie A. Cumbo."Music has the power to overcome divisiveness and create bonds of connection and understanding like few other arts forms."

Avant-garde cellist and multifaceted artist Maya Beiser defies categories. She has captivated audiences worldwide with her "consummate virtuosity" (The New York Times) and relentless quest to redefine her instrument's boundaries. The Boston Globe describes her as, "a force of nature," while Rolling Stone calls her a "cello rock star." https://www.mayabeiser.com

The theorem of turntablist as musician has been long proven in the capable hands of DJ LOGIC, whom with jazz as his foundation has become a wax innovator by crossing genres and mixing his sound across the map. http://www.djlogic.com

Donald Sturge Anthony McKenzie II is an American musician and composer from New York City. This world-class drummer and highly skilled beat-smith has been called a "powerhouse" and a "mast or deep-pocket hip hop, funk, jazz and rock." http://www.dsamii.com/

Elliott Sharp is an American multi-instrumentalist, composer, and performer. A central figure in the avant-garde and experimental music scene in New York City for over 30 years, Elliott Sharp has released over eighty-five recordings ranging from orchestral music to blues, jazz, noise, no wave rock, and techno music.

Grammy Award-winner Dan Zanes occupies a unique place in American music – where sea shanties, English Music hall, play party songs, the spirit of early rock-n-roll, soul, North American and West Indian folk music collide.

The Brooklyn Music School views music and performance as the birthright of all people, an essential way that human beings connect with others and explore their creativity. The study of music has been demonstrated to enhance academic learning and help develop discipline and confidence that will serve children well throughout their lives.

For more information, visit www.brooklynmusicschool.org.

Contact: Michelle Tabnick, (646) 765-4773, 200373@email4pr.com

