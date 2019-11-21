Brooklyn Nets and GOAT Create Runway Entrance to Showcase Player Style

"GOAT is a community of individuals aspiring to be the greatest," said Sen Sugano, Chief Brand Officer of GOAT Group. "The Nets organization and individual players embody this, making the partnership a natural fit for our brands. With major influence on and off the court, we're excited to see each athlete stand out and show off their style this NBA season."

"We are thrilled to partner with GOAT for the 2019-20 season," said Bryan Calka, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at BSE Global. "In today's social media-driven conversation, professional athletes are establishing trends, and the player arrival path is their runway. By partnering with GOAT, an industry leader in style, we are able to highlight these moments and translate their evolving individual style to fans."

ABOUT GOAT

GOAT is the global platform for style. Founded in 2015 to bring trust to the sneaker community, the technology platform has since expanded to offer apparel and accessories from the world's leading contemporary, avant garde and luxury brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company is able to surface styles from the past, present and future, delivering authentic product to over 20M members across 164 countries.

ABOUT THE BROOKLYN NETS

The Brooklyn Nets were officially launched in April 2012 and play their home games at Barclays Center located at the crossroads of Brooklyn, Atlantic and Flatbush Avenues.

Prior to its relocation to Brooklyn, the team was called the New Jersey Nets. Starting in 1977, the Nets played their first four seasons in New Jersey at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, before moving in 1981 to Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford (later renamed Continental Airlines Arena and IZOD Center). They remained in East Rutherford for 29 seasons until relocating to the Prudential Center in Newark in 2010. The Nets have reached the postseason 20 times, won four Atlantic Division titles and two Eastern Conference Championships, reaching the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003. Prior to joining the NBA, the team was a member of the ABA and was called the New York Nets. Playing their home games at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, the Nets won two ABA championships in 1974 and 1976. The Coliseum, now called NYCB LIVE, currently serves as the home to the Long Island Nets, the Brooklyn Nets' G League affiliate. The Brooklyn Nets practice at Hospital for Special Surgery Training Center in Brooklyn's Industry City, which opened in February 2016.

SOURCE GOAT Group

Related Links

https://www.goat.com

