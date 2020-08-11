Brooklyn Personal Injury Attorney John Bonina Updates Trial Lawyers on Litigating NY Child Victims Act Cases

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney John Bonina of Bonina & Bonina, P.C., a Brooklyn personal injury law firm with more than a half century of experience helping injured New Yorkers, recently appeared before an online forum of the New York State Academy of Trial Lawyers to update members on litigating New York Child Victims Act cases.

Earlier this month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that extended the window of time that child sexual abuse victims have to file claims under the Child Victims Act to August 14, 2021. The Child Victims Act went into effect in February 2019 to ensure that survivors of child sexual abuse had a path to justice to hold their abusers accountable both criminally and civilly regardless of when the crime occurred.

On August 6, 2020, Bonina participated in a webinar hosted by the New York State Academy of Trial Lawyers on "The Road to Recovery: Litigating NY Child Victims Act Cases." Bonina spoke on identifying causes of action, talking to survivors of abuse, pleadings, and statute of limitations issues.

"We are proud to stand with the survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and to fight for them and with them," said Bonina. "Together we fight for survivors' rights to reclaim control over their lives, and to seek redress for horrific abuse that all too often leaves deep and long-lasting emotional scars."

The Brooklyn personal injury attorneys at Bonina & Bonina, P.C., have a 58-year history of helping New Yorkers injured by unsafe practices and products. The firm has been recognized for obtaining multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements for New Yorkers injured by medical malpractice, construction accidents, motor vehicle accidents, defective products, and other acts of negligence.

For more information, visit medlaw1.com.

