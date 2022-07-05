Brooklyn Psychiatrist Changing the Face of Healing Trauma with New Clinic - Healizm

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Brooklyn psychiatrist has launched an innovative clinic offering a new approach to psychiatric therapy. Their board-certified psychiatrist is adding in yoga and other holistic healing therapies to her practice, offering a tailored treatment approach that includes a custom medication care plan if needed, but incorporates a longer-term plan to go beyond medicine.

Nahil Chohan

"Healing is a challenging process that ultimately is very rewarding for our patients," Dr. Chohan says. "You are changing behaviors and patterns that are ingrained. The key is to trust the process and believe in the empowerment you will gain from this life changing journey. "

Dr. Chohan offers a personalized approach to psychiatry, combining techniques that offer holistic healing in a more meaningful way for her clients. At Healizm, she offers psychiatry and psychotherapy services for those struggling with stress or trauma from events like a major life transition, grief, depression, anxiety, and sleep issues.

"I have always had a passion for helping my patients heal through multiple modalities," says Dr. Nahil Chohan, a board-certified psychiatrist and founder of Healizm. "Our customized treatment includes not just medication recommendations, but long-term holistic therapy that helps you maintain your mental health and improve your quality of life."

At Healizm, the team's philosophy is long term healing can come from a holistic approach, by using traditional and alternative healing methods in an innovative way. The combination offers the best of both worlds and allows for the perfect treatment plan.

When someone is looking to begin psychiatry services, Dr. Chohan develops a personalized approach where the patient has full autonomy in their choice of treatment or medication. With the ultimate goal being long-term stabilization and a more fulfilling life, Dr. Chohan and her team at Healizm help each patient to discover their own path to health and wellness.

About Healizm

Healizm is a psychiatry clinic that offers their patients convenience and privacy through online sessions. They offer traditional psychotherapy services, including patient medication, but also encourage non-medicated therapies, such as yoga, meditation, and energy healing. Those who want to improve their personal lives in meaningful ways can contact the psychiatrists at Healizm via their website at www.healizm.com .

Contact Information

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Healizm