Brooklyn Roasting Company Announces the Publication of Second Comic Book

While the first comic book focuses on The Truth About Coffee, with 24 pages of illustrations detailing all aspects of the coffee plant and history, the second comic book tells the story of coffee's origins with colorful characters. The central piece, "Wake Up and Smell the Co-op!!," follows a superhero, Captain Coffee, as he attains a kind of enlightenment while visiting oppressed farmers in Central America. Full of humor and tongue-and- cheek references to 1970s gender politics, illustrator Andrew Wendel presents a compelling vision of how the current coffee market came to be.

"When Brooklyn Roasting Company's Jim Munson asked me to create a comic book for his company, he may not have realized that he was reviving an old tradition, but I knew I would be 'standing on the shoulders of giants' with this project," says Wendel. "I tried to create something contemporary that would reflect the company's values and appeal to a generation of digital natives while still honoring what came before," Wendel said.

"Brooklyn Roasting Company is a seriously fun coffee company," said Jim Munson, CEO and Founder. "Coffee lovers and comic book enthusiasts alike will find plenty to appreciate in Andrew Wendel's exceptionally well-drawn pages."

About Brooklyn Roasting Company:

The Brooklyn Roasting Company buys, roasts and sells superb and sustainable coffees from the world's most renowned growing regions. Brooklyn Roasting Company favors certified coffees (Fair Trade, Rainforest Alliance, organic) and unique auction-lot coffees. All of our beans are locally roasted every day and expertly packaged in our state-of-the-art production facilities to maximize flavor and freshness. Brooklyn Roasting Company roasts coffees to satisfy the most discerning coffee drinkers and creative coffee thinkers anywhere on the planet. Visit our cafes in New York and in Japan. More about Brooklyn Roasting Company: www.brooklynroasting.com

