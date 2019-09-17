Brooklyn Roasting Company Proudly Supports Global Climate Strike with Greta Thunberg

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Roasting Company announced today that its employees will be on-site donating free coffee and supporting the Global Climate Strike in Manhattan on Friday, September 20. The strike calls for decisive global action on climate change ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit on September 23.

In New York, the event will be led by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who founded the Youth Strike for Climate Movement, Fridays for Future, and who was recently nominated for the Nobel peace prize.

Over 1,700 strikes are planned in more than 150 countries around the world, with over 1,000 websites joining digital climate strike too.

"To quote Greta Thunberg, 'you have a moral responsibility on climate change'" said Jim Munson, Founder and CEO of Brooklyn Roasting Company. "And we do. As global citizens of the planet and as a coffee company, it has been our mission since our conception a decade ago, to be a responsible company focused on sustainability. And we're proud to be part of supporting such a critical cause at such a critical time. It's not just the right thing to do. It's the only thing to do."

Visit the Climate Strike NYC website to learn more.

Schedule:

12:00 PM - Assemble at Foley Square

1:00 PM - March to Battery Park

2:30 - 5:00 PM - Rally at Battery Park

The New York City's public school system recently announced that it will excuse the absences of any students who participate in the climate strike.

About Brooklyn Roasting Company:

The Brooklyn Roasting Company buys, roasts and sells superb and sustainable coffees from the world's most renowned growing regions. Brooklyn Roasting Company favors certified coffees (Fair Trade, Rainforest Alliance, organic) and unique auction-lot coffees. All of our beans are locally roasted every day and expertly packaged in our state-of-the-art production facilities to maximize flavor and freshness. Brooklyn Roasting Company roasts coffees to satisfy the most discerning coffee drinkers and creative coffee thinkers anywhere on the planet. Visit our cafes in New York and in Japan. More about Brooklyn Roasting Company: www.brooklynroasting.com

