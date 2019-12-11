Brooklyn Sensation Over Beauty Serum Spawns National Rollout of Anti-Aging Skincare Line, Ounce of Nature™

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-performance botanical skincare line that created a regional frenzy and spawned an anti-aging spa in Brooklyn with a cult following, Ounce of Nature™, is rolling out its product line nationally this month. The skincare brand is headlined by an acclaimed essential oil anti-aging serum, known to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in 30 minutes. Hand-crafted with sustainably sourced ingredients, the product line is now available at OunceOfNature.com and Amazon.com. The star serum also comes in a CBD-infused version, which is only available at their Brooklyn Facial Spa.

The Ounce of Nature™ line features a proprietary blending technique, which in the serum, activates the collagen-boosting qualities in a perfect balance of essential oils carried in a luxuriously nourishing Jamaican castor nut oil. Ingredients for all the SKUs are sourced from the finest terroirs of nature, each packed with nutrient-dense skin-feeding properties. Even the water in the toner and cleanser are carefully infused flower hydrosols, so that every drop of what's in the bottle is fully functional.

Founder and CEO, Andres Roban, developed the anti-aging serum after becoming frustrated with the anti-aging skincare options available at retail. Over a two-year period, he focused his energy on cataloging the world's best anti-aging natural beauty ingredients and their functionalities, which resulted in the signature anti-aging serum that disrupted his Brooklyn neighborhood and turned him into an accidental beauty entrepreneur. The brand name was chosen to describe the one-ounce bottles filled with the most efficacious anti-aging ingredients nature has provided. All oils used in the skincare line are rated from 0 to 1 in the comedogenic scale.

"As I neared a certain age," Roban admits, "I noticed lines on my face for the first time. I purchased 12 of the best-known anti-aging products and followed the instructions. Not one worked. Disillusioned, I threw them all together and dipped into the mix weeks later. I found that it changed the way my skin appeared. This started my journey of fractionating each formula and finding a now proprietary blending technique that activates the 'best-of' essential oil ingredients for cutting-edge anti-aging performance. I am thrilled to bring this to the national stage."

The product-line includes: Antioxidant Hydrating Cleansing Mousse ($27), Anti-Aging Serum ($150), CBD Anti-Aging Serum ($150 and In-Store only), Green Tea Facial Toner ($35.00), Wildflower Honey, Aloe & Oatmeal Anti-Aging Face Mask ($35.00), Hyaluronic Acid Facial Hydrator with Retinol ($60.00) and Activated Charcoal Bar Soap ($10.99).

About: Ounce of Nature™( https://www.ounceofnature.com/) is a high-performance botanical skincare line featuring a trademarked blending technique that activates some of the world's most emollient beauty oils into their most efficacious anti-aging functions. The essential oil serum featuring a luxurious Jamaican castor nut oil, mélange of essential oils, and Retinol and collagen boosters, demonstrates the apparent visible diminishment of fine lines and wrinkles in thirty minutes. At the heart of the brand are best-in-class ingredients as each oil is sourced from the richest terroirs of the world and are rated from 0 to 1 in the comedogenic scale. It all began when the signature serum caused such a stir in a New York City neighborhood, that it birthed an underground anti-aging spa frequented by those of a certain age.

