Brooklyn SolarWorks Installs New York City's First Residential Battery Energy Storage System

Partnership with Briggs & Stratton serves as a trailblazer for New York City's permitting framework for the siting and installation of residential energy storage.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn SolarWorks, New York City's leading solar developer and installer, has successfully installed the first residential battery energy storage system (BESS) within city limits. Located in Chinatown, the landmark project pairs a 19.6 kilowatt-hour battery system with a solar canopy and represents a monumental step forward for clean energy and urban resilience.

The Briggs & Stratton® AccESS™ energy storage system, the only residential storage system permitted for installation on New York City's rooftops, was installed as a complimentary feature on an existing solar canopy – Brooklyn SolarWorks' patented design that maximizes solar production in urban settings.

New York City's notoriously restrictive permitting guidelines for residential BESS systems have held back residential BESS, making this project a significant victory for the industry and for homeowners seeking energy independence. This trailblazing system came online after a nearly eight-year effort by Brooklyn SolarWorks and Briggs & Stratton to not just navigate the city's complex regulatory hurdles but assist in developing the city's permitting framework surrounding the siting and installation of residential energy storage in New York City.

"We've spent years working with the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) and New York City government agencies to enable residential battery storage for New Yorkers," says Sequoya Cross, Vice President of Energy Storage for Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions. "Our AccESS system is the only residential ESS to receive a Certificate of Approval (COA) from the Fire Department of New York (FDNY). The COA is significant since New York has some of the most stringent fire safety rules for energy storage systems anywhere in the world. Since they produce very little heat and have a reduced risk of thermal runaway, our batteries don't require additional fire suppression systems or cooling or ventilation measures."

With distributed energy sources contributing a growing share of power, BESS serves as a cornerstone of grid stability. Homeowners with BESS could soon be financially incentivized to discharge their batteries during peak demand, ensuring the grid's stable operations. Even now, these systems offer homeowners crucial protection against outages.

"This installation is a testament to our commitment to bringing innovative, clean energy solutions to New York City, "said Brooklyn SolarWorks founder and CEO, T.R. Ludwig. "Our team led the charge on rooftop solar in this city a decade ago and now we have the opportunity to lay the groundwork for BESS infrastructure, which the city will need as energy demand continues to rise. We are incredibly proud to have made this groundbreaking project a reality."

"Energy storage, when combined with solar, makes New York City's homes more resilient and strengthens our city's grid," says building owner, Bruce Langone. "This project has laid the groundwork for millions of families in the five boroughs to take control of their energy needs. It's an honor to host the city's first residential battery system, and I am grateful to Brooklyn SolarWorks and Briggs & Stratton for their persistence in bringing this vision to life."

With this installation, Brooklyn SolarWorks and Briggs & Stratton created the framework for battery energy siting in New York City. Their heavy lifting has opened opportunities for residents across the five boroughs to pursue BESS installations for their homes, offering a new level of energy security for homeowners and strengthening the resilience of the city's energy grid.

About Brooklyn SolarWorks

Founded in 2015, Brooklyn SolarWorks is a solar design and installation company servicing New York City, with more than 3,000 residential and commercial installations completed within the five boroughs. The company specializes in custom installation and design methods, including its patented Brooklyn Solar Canopy, which elevates panels above obstructions commonly found on NYC rooftops to maximize solar potential. Brooklyn SolarWorks' hyperlocal focus has allowed them to expertly navigate complex permitting requirements and remain on the forefront of solar policy in the city and state. For more information visit brooklynsolarworks.com.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand® and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents. For more information visit energy.briggsandstratton.com.

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Lydia Miner

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SOURCE Brooklyn SolarWorks