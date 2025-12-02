Brooklyn Youth Music Project Enters a New Season of Growth and Community Music-Making

Holiday Sing-Along returns as BYMP announces new advisory board and new website

One of BYMP's most joyful annual traditions, the Holiday Sing-Along Concert, returns this year on Monday, December 15 at 6:00 pm at Old First Reformed Church (729 Carroll Street at 7th Avenue). The evening will feature student performances alongside a warm, family-friendly sing-along of favorite holiday songs. Tickets are available at: BYMP Holiday Sing Along Tickets.

The BYMP Board of Directors is also proud to introduce its Advisory Council, comprised of an eclectic and generous group of artists and arts leaders who are lending their guidance to help the next generation find their creative voice through music. The council includes Hugo Barreca, an arts executive and advocate for New York's creative community; jazz pianist and composer Bruce Barth; gospel and R&B vocalist Carla Cook, Grammy-nominated jazz singer and songwriter; internationally acclaimed pianist Simone Dinnerstein; violinist and co-founder of The Knights, Colin Jacobsen; Tony- and Grammy-nominated composer and arranger Zane Mark; composer and pianist Pablo Mayor, founder of Folklore Urbano NYC; and Afghan-born composer, pianist, and visual artist Milad Yousufi.

BYMP has also launched an all-new website designed to make it easier for families and supporters to stay connected. Visitors can find information about upcoming performances, read updates from inside the program, access registration details, and make donations that help keep music education accessible to Brooklyn kids.

"Our students bring so much energy and heart to everything they do," said Managing Director Pat Gunther. "This season feels especially meaningful; with our new advisory board, the updated website, and our holiday concert right around the corner, we're excited to keep nurturing a space where young people grow not just as musicians, but as confident, connected members of our community."

About BYMP

Brooklyn Youth Music Project provides year-round music training and performance opportunities for young people ages 5-18. Led by highly accomplished professional musicians, BYMP offers orchestra, chamber music, and jazz programs that inspire confidence, curiosity, and community. To learn more, visit www.bymp.org.

BYMP…Building character and community through musical excellence!

