Brooks Automation Announces the Acquisition of a Canadian Biorepository

BioSpeciMan, founded in 2002, provides temperature controlled biological sample storage services to an attractive mix of pharma, biotech and contract lab customers. BioSpeciMan is the latest addition to the Brooks Life Sciences service offerings, expanding customer relationships and geographic reach within its growing sample management storage services business. BioSpeciMan generated approximately US$2 million of revenue in the 2017 calendar year and management expects it will be accretive to Brooks' non-GAAP earnings within the first quarter of ownership.

The Company also announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of 93% of Tec-Sem Group AG's outstanding capital stock. The remaining minority interest will be acquired in due course upon completion of procedural steps with the minority shareholders.

About Brooks Automation, Inc.

Brooks is a leading worldwide provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing and life sciences. Brooks' technologies, engineering competencies and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, Brooks has been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market. Since 2011, Brooks has applied its automation and cryogenics expertise to meet the sample storage needs of customers in the life sciences industry. Brooks' life sciences offerings include a broad range of products and services for on-site infrastructure for sample management in temperatures of ‑20°C to -150°C, as well as comprehensive outsource service solutions across the complete life cycle of biological samples including collection, transportation, processing, storage, protection, retrieval and disposal. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with direct operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements about the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of BioSpeciMan and the expected future capabilities of the combined companies. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: potential difficulties with the integration of the BioSpeciMan business into Brooks Life Science Systems and potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from Brooks' ownership of the BioSpeciMan business. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks that relate more broadly to Brooks' overall business, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

