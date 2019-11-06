Brooks Automation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results of Fiscal Year 2019, Ended September 30, 2019, and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Revenue Growth at 24% Caps Off a Transformative Year of High Growth and Margin Expansion

Brooks Automation

Nov 06, 2019, 16:05 ET

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS), a leader in automation solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing and life sciences industries, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Results Summary




Quarter Ended




Year Ended




Dollars in millions, except per share data

September 30, 

September 30, 




September 30, 

September 30, 




2019

2018

Change


2019

2018

Change

Revenue

$

200

$

160

25

%

$

782

$

632

24

%

Semiconductor Solutions Group

$

106

$

109

(3)

%

$

448

$

435

3

%

Life Sciences


$

94

$

51

85

%

$

334

$

197

70

%




















Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$

0.08

$

(0.02)




$

0.14

$

0.95


Diluted EPS Total

$

5.69

$

0.15




$

6.05

$

1.64






















Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Cont. Operations

$

0.24

$

0.17

43

%

$

0.77

$

0.64

20

%




















Adjusted EBITDA

$

31

$

22

39

%

$

128

$

93

37

%

On July 1, 2019, the Company announced that it had completed the sale of its Semiconductor Cryogenics business to Edwards Vacuum LLC (a member of the Atlas Copco Group).  In accordance with GAAP, the Company reports the results of the Semiconductor Cryogenics business as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

Management Comments
"In the fourth quarter we delivered continued growth in our Life Sciences business, solid performance in our Semiconductor business, and one of our highest quarters in cash generation," commented Steve Schwartz, CEO of Brooks Automation. "We capped off a year in which all areas of the business provided growth and margin expansion.  It was truly a transformative year for us as our team successfully completed the acquisition of GENEWIZ and closed the sale of the Semiconductor Cryogenics business.   We have good momentum in Life Sciences revenue, strong bookings in the Semiconductor Solutions business, and a solid balance sheet that supports additional investments.  We have set the stage for a strong 2020 fiscal year."

Summary of GAAP Results

Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2019

  • Revenue of $200 million was up 25% year over year, driven by the Life Sciences segment growth of 85% and slightly offset by a decline of 3% in Semiconductor Solutions. Sequentially, quarterly revenue declined 2% driven by lower Semiconductor Solutions revenue which was down 9%, offset by Life Sciences revenue, up 7% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
  • Life Sciences revenue of $94 million grew 85% year over year, inclusive of 10% organic growth, all attributable to Sample Management. GENEWIZ, acquired in November of 2018, contributed $40 million of revenue in the fourth quarter.
  • Semiconductor Solutions revenue of $106 million was down 3% year over year, yet stable relative to the overall semiconductor capital equipment market.
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $5.69 compared to $0.15 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Discontinued operations provided $5.61 earnings per share supported by a $409 million gain on the sale of the Semiconductor Cryogenics business. Continuing operations yielded $0.08 in the quarter compared to ($0.02) in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • GAAP operating income was $11 million, compared to $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Net interest expense for the fourth fiscal quarter was $0.3 million, down from $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and down from $7.9 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2019, as a result of the reduction of $495 million of debt on July 1, 2019. The divestiture generated $662 million of cash in the quarter.
  • Cash flow from operations was $33 million in the quarter, inclusive of $13 million of transaction fees paid, stemming from the closure of the Cryogenics sale. Excluding these one-time cash outflows, our operating cash flow was $46 million. The ending balance of total debt was $51 million and the balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities was $342 million.

Full Year, Fiscal 2019

  • Revenue for fiscal 2019 was $782 million, an increase of 24% compared to fiscal 2018. Growth was supported by both segments. Life Sciences revenue of $334 million was 70% higher than fiscal 2018, inclusive of 8% organic growth. Semiconductor revenue was $448 million was an increase of 3% over the prior year.
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $6.05 compared to $1.64 in fiscal 2018. Discontinued operations provided $5.91 primarily from the $409 million gain on the sale of the Semiconductor Cryogenics business. Continuing operations provided $0.14 compared to $0.95 in fiscal 2018, which included a tax benefit of $43 million for the reversal of a valuation allowance reserve. Fiscal year 2019 results included $11 million of additional amortization of intangibles driven by the acquisition of GENEWIZ and $14 million in charges for the extinguishment of debt.
  • GAAP operating income was $47 million, an increase of 48% compared to fiscal 2018.
  • Cash flow from operations was $91 million, a 23% increase compared to $74 million in fiscal 2018. Excluding transaction fees paid upon the closure of the Cryogenics sale, cash flow from operations was $104 million, a 41% increase from 2018.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results for Continuing Operations

Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2019

  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.24, a 43% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 10.8%, higher by 140 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The improvement was driven by non-GAAP gross margin performance, which was 41.8% and 160 basis points higher year over year, driven by Life Sciences adjusted gross margin of 42.6% which was higher by 480 basis points year over year. The improvement reflects 220 basis points improvement in Sample Management operations and the favorable mix of adding GENEWIZ to the business. Operating expense increased 26% year over year, consistent with revenue and reflecting the incremental structure of GENEWIZ and an increase in Semiconductor R&D spending.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increased 39% year over year to $31 million, up from $22 million in the prior year quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 15.7% from 14.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

Full Year, Fiscal 2019

  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations for 2019 was $0.77, a 20% increase compared to $0.64 in 2018. The increase reflects the 24% revenue growth and improvement in operating margin of 130 basis points, partially offset by higher interest expense.
  • Operating income was $91 million, a 39% increase from 2018. The increase was supported by non-GAAP gross margins of 41.9%, which improved 190 basis points compared to 2018. Life Sciences gross margins were 42.4%, up 440 basis points from last year driven by the inclusion of GENEWIZ results and 40 basis points of improvement in Sample Management. The Semiconductor Solutions business gross margin improved 60 basis points from last year to 41.5%.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follows the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.

Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on December 20, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2019.  Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

Guidance for Fiscal First Quarter 2020 
The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.  Revenue is expected to be in the range of $204 million to $214 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.27.  GAAP diluted earnings per share for the first quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.09 to $0.17.

Conference Call
Brooks management will webcast its fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook.  Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Brooks' website at  https://brooks.investorroom.com/events, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.  In addition, you may call 877-256-3275 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2938 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures
The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers.  These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, the expected financial results from our recently acquired GENEWIZ business and our ability to deliver financial success in the future. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following:  the volatility of the industries the Company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Brooks Automation, Inc.
Brooks is a leading provider of life science and semiconductor manufacturing automation solutions worldwide.  The Company applies its automation and cryogenics expertise to provide a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions across life sciences in areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies.  Brooks recently added global capability for gene sequencing and gene synthesis services through its strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ, expanding its sample-based services offerings.  With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision robotics, integrated automation systems and services.  Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia.  For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Mark Namaroff
Director, Investor Relations
Brooks Automation
978.262.2635
Mark.namaroff@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore
Brooks Automation
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

John Mills
Partner
ICR, LLC
646.277.1254
john.mills@icrinc.com

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

 (In thousands, except per share data)




















Three Months Ended

Year Ended





September 30, 

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue














Products

$

123,219

$

120,307

$

505,046

$

482,389

Services


77,009

39,339


276,819

149,171

     Total revenue


200,228

159,646


781,865

631,560

Cost of revenue














Products


73,177

71,820


302,757

288,323

Services


46,400

25,206


162,351

97,156

     Total cost of revenue


119,577

97,026


465,108

385,479

Gross profit


80,651

62,620


316,757

246,081

Operating expenses














Research and development


14,883

12,138


56,368

46,936

Selling, general and administrative


53,451

46,281


211,960

167,022

Restructuring charges


1,209

585


1,894

714

Total operating expenses


69,542

59,004


270,222

214,672

Operating income




11,109

3,616


46,535

31,409

Interest income


602

688


1,449

1,881

Interest expense


(902)

(2,679)


(22,250)

(9,520)

Loss on extinguishment of debt


(5,288)




(14,339)


Other expenses, net


(339)

(257)


(1,455)

(3,304)

Income before income taxes


5,182

1,368


9,940

20,466

Income tax provision (benefit)


(350)

2,580


50

(47,251)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

5,532

$

(1,212)

$

9,890

$

67,717

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax


407,131

11,563


427,862

48,747

Net income

$

412,663

$

10,351

$

437,752

$

116,464

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest









111

Net income attributable to Brooks Automation, Inc.



$

412,663

$

10,351

$

437,752

$

116,575

Basic net income per share:














Basic net income per share from continuing operations

$

0.08

$

(0.02)

$

0.14

$

0.96

Basic net income per share from discontinued operations


5.63

0.16


5.94

0.69

Basic net income per share

$

5.71

$

0.15

$

6.08

$

1.65

Diluted net income per share:














Diluted net income per share from continuing operations

$

0.08

$

(0.02)

$

0.14

$

0.95

Diluted net income per share from discontinued operations


5.61

0.16


5.91

0.69

Diluted net income per share

$

5.69

$

0.15

$

6.05

$

1.64
















Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:














Basic


72,273

70,681


71,992

70,489

Diluted


72,558

71,085


72,386

70,937
















               

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

 (In thousands, except share and per share data)








September 30, 

September 30,

2019

2018






Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

301,642

$

197,708

Marketable securities

34,124

46,281

Accounts receivable, net

166,657

125,192

Inventories

99,445

96,986

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

46,331

31,741

Current assets held for sale



66,148

Total current assets

648,199

564,056

Property, plant and equipment, net

100,669

59,988

Long-term marketable securities

2,845

7,237

Long-term deferred tax assets

5,064

43,798

Goodwill

488,602

255,876

Intangible assets, net

251,168

99,956

Other assets

20,507

5,294

Non-current assets held for sale



59,052

Total assets

$

1,517,054

$

1,095,257

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities




Current portion of long-term debt

$

829

$

2,000

Accounts payable

59,437

44,724

Deferred revenue

29,477

25,884

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

7,175

6,340

Accrued compensation and benefits

31,375

29,322

Accrued restructuring costs

1,040

659

Accrued income taxes payable

99,423

6,746

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

44,234

30,405

Current liabilities held for sale



18,537

Total current liabilities

272,990

164,617

Long-term debt

50,315

194,071

Long-term tax reserves

18,273

1,102

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

20,636

7,135

Long-term pension liabilities

5,338

4,255

Other long-term liabilities

10,212

5,547

Non-current liabilities held for sale



698

Total liabilities

377,764

377,425

Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 85,759,700 shares issued and 72,297,831 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019, 84,164,130 shares issued and 70,702,261 shares outstanding at September 30, 2018

857

841

Additional paid-in capital

1,921,954

1,898,434

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,510

13,587

Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)

(200,956)

Accumulated deficit

(586,075)

(994,074)

Total stockholders' equity

1,139,290

717,832

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,517,054

$

1,095,257

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)








Year Ended


September 30, 

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities




Net income

$

437,752

$

116,464

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

54,454

37,429

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

285

Stock-based compensation

20,113

19,822

Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs

1,121

710

Earnings of equity method investments

(6,188)

(6,788)

Loss recovery on insurance claim



(1,103)

Deferred income taxes

(15,161)

(45,217)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

14,339

Other gains on disposals of assets

209

(758)

Gain on sale of divestiture, net of tax

(408,575)

Contingent transaction fees paid stemming from divestiture

(13,388)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:




Accounts receivable

(12,504)

(28,463)

Inventories

(2,933)

(24,365)

Prepaid expenses and current assets

(16,009)

(3,676)

Accounts payable

5,215

5,457

Deferred revenue

4,255

2,791

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

1,109

(157)

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

(6,453)

5,978

Accrued restructuring costs

399

(1,080)

Proceeds from recovery on insurance claim

1,082

Accrued expenses and current liabilities

31,776

(3,080)

Net cash provided by operating activities

90,898

73,964

Cash flows from investing activities




Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(23,861)

(12,787)

Purchases of marketable securities

(35,225)

(69,692)

Sales of marketable securities

48,903

1,584

Maturities of marketable securities

2,557

17,482

Proceeds from divestiture, net of transaction costs

661,642


Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(442,704)

(85,755)

Proceeds from other investments



500

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment



200

Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities

211,312

(148,468)

Cash flows from financing activities




Proceeds from term loans, net of discount

686,386

197,554

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

3,422

2,826

Payments of financing costs

(687)

(318)

Principal payments on debt

(850,190)

(1,500)

Payments of capital leases

(1,197)

Common stock dividends paid

(28,895)

(28,285)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(191,161)

170,277

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3,586)

313

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

107,463

96,086

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

197,708

101,622

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

305,171

$

197,708






Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

301,642

$

197,708

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,529

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$

305,171

$

197,708

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusted the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. In this context, the Company has also removed the effect of reversing the valuation allowance reserve on the U.S. deferred income tax assets.  Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.



















Quarter Ended


September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018




per diluted


per diluted


per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data 


share


share


share

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

5,532

$

0.08

$

921

$

0.01

$

(1,212)

$

(0.02)

Adjustments:



















Amortization of intangible assets

8,931

0.12

9,050

0.12

6,530

0.09

Restructuring charges

1,209

0.02

256

0.00

585

0.01

Loss on extinguishment of debt

5,288









Merger costs

134

0.00

156

0.00

4,309

0.06

Restructuring related charges

285














Adjustment of valuation allowance against
deferred tax assets

(233)

(0.00)





690

0.01

Tax Reform - rate change applied to deferred tax
liabilities (1)





4,281

0.06



Tax adjustments (2)





974

0.01



Tax effect of adjustments 

(3,932)

(0.05)

(1,345)

(0.02)

868

0.01

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing
operations

$

17,214

$

0.24

$

14,293

$

0.20

$

11,770

$

0.17

   Stock based compensation, pre-tax

4,941

0.07

5,277

0.07

4,587

0.06

   Tax rate

15

%



15

%



9

%

Stock-based compensation, net of tax

4,200

0.06

4,485

0.06

4,188

0.06

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding
stock-based compensation - continuing
operations

$

21,414

$

0.30

$

18,778

$

0.26

$

15,958

$

0.22



















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted
net income per share



72,558



72,470



71,085




























Year Ended



September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018




per diluted


per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data 

$

share

$

share

Net income from continuing operations

$

9,890

$

0.14

$

67,717

$

0.95

Adjustments:











Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired

184

0.00

1,896

0.03

Amortization of intangible assets

35,161

0.49

24,216

0.34

Restructuring charges

1,894

0.03

714

0.01

Loss on extinguishment of debt

14,339





Merger costs

6,679

0.09

6,945

0.10

Restructuring related charges

285








Adjustment of valuation allowance against deferred tax assets

(233)

(0.00)

(43,062)

(0.61)