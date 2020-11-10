Brooks Automation Reports its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results of Fiscal 2020, Ended September 30, 2020, and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) today reported financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year, ended September 30, 2020.







Financial Results Summary













Quarter Ended









Year Ended





Dollars in millions, except per share data

September 30,

September 30,









September 30,

September 30,









2020

2019

Change





2020

2019

Change

Revenue

$ 246

$ 199

24 %



$ 897

$ 781

15 % Semiconductor Solutions

$ 138

$ 105

31 %



$ 509

$ 447

14 % Life Sciences

$ 108

$ 94

15 %



$ 389

$ 334

16 %







































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.39

$ 0.07

447 %



$ 0.88

$ 0.13

567 % Diluted EPS Total

$ 0.39

$ 5.68

NM





$ 0.88

$ 6.04

NM









































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.47

$ 0.23

100 %



$ 1.26

$ 0.76

65 %







































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 54

$ 31

75 %



$ 161

$ 128

26 %





Management Comments

"We delivered a robust quarter and completed a milestone year for the company," commented Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "The Semiconductor Solutions and Life Sciences businesses each continued their momentum during the quarter, once again achieving operating margin expansion and delivering double-digit growth for the year. The growth is proof of our ability to lead and service two markets that have remained robust in spite of the pandemic. Our global team's dedication and our business model's strength keeps us positioned to address the ever-changing challenges of these unprecedented times as we move into fiscal 2021."

Summary of GAAP Results

Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2020

Revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter was $246 million , up 24% year over year. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.39 per share compared to $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

, up 24% year over year. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was per share compared to per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Life Sciences revenue of $108 million grew 15% year over year and 16% sequentially. Year-over-year organic growth was 17%. Life Science Products grew 20% year over year, and Life Science Services grew 12%. Organic revenue growth in Q4, from what was previously defined as Sample Management, was 14% year-over-year.

grew 15% year over year and 16% sequentially. Year-over-year organic growth was 17%. Life Science Products grew 20% year over year, and Life Science Services grew 12%. Organic revenue growth in Q4, from what was previously defined as Sample Management, was 14% year-over-year. Semiconductor Solutions revenue was $138 million , an increase of 31% year over year and 9% sequentially. The growth was primarily driven by 50% year-over-year growth in Automation, while Contamination Control Solutions and Services each contributed single-digit growth.

Full Year, Fiscal 2020

Revenue for fiscal 2020 was $897 million , an increase of 15% compared to fiscal 2019, supported by double-digit growth in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor.

, an increase of 15% compared to fiscal 2019, supported by double-digit growth in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor. Life Sciences revenue of $389 million was 16% higher than fiscal 2019. Life Sciences Products grew 9% and Life Sciences Services grew 20%, year over year. In total, the Life Sciences business organic growth was 10%, including 7% organic growth from Sample Management.

was 16% higher than fiscal 2019. Life Sciences Products grew 9% and Life Sciences Services grew 20%, year over year. In total, the Life Sciences business organic growth was 10%, including 7% organic growth from Sample Management. Semiconductor Solutions revenue was $509 million , up 14% over the prior year. Growth was led by Contamination Control Solutions at 33%, while Automation products and Services increased 8% and 1%, respectively.

, up 14% over the prior year. Growth was led by Contamination Control Solutions at 33%, while Automation products and Services increased 8% and 1%, respectively. Pre-tax income from continuing operations of $75 million was up $66 million from the prior year. The improvement was significantly driven by operating income of $78 million , which was up $32 million , or 70%, year over year. Net interest expense was $2 million for the year, a reduction of $19 million from 2019. In addition, the prior fiscal year included a $14 million loss on the extinguishment of debt.

was up from the prior year. The improvement was significantly driven by operating income of , which was up , or 70%, year over year. Net interest expense was for the year, a reduction of from 2019. In addition, the prior fiscal year included a loss on the extinguishment of debt. The GAAP effective tax rate was 13.3% for the year.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.88 compared to $0.13 in 2019. Total diluted EPS for this fiscal year was $0.88 compared to $6.04 in 2019. Discontinued operations in fiscal 2019 provided $5.91 per diluted share primarily from the $409 million gain on the sale of the Semiconductor Cryogenics business.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results for Continuing Operations

Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2020

Diluted EPS from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $0.47 , up 100% over the prior year and up 48% sequentially.

, up 100% over the prior year and up 48% sequentially. Operating income was $45 million , an increase of 112% year over year and 51% sequentially. Operating margin was 18.2%, up 760 basis points year over year and 470 basis points sequentially. The margin expansion was driven by gross margin improvements coupled with operating expense control.

, an increase of 112% year over year and 51% sequentially. Operating margin was 18.2%, up 760 basis points year over year and 470 basis points sequentially. The margin expansion was driven by gross margin improvements coupled with operating expense control. Gross margin was 46.6%, an increase of 490 basis points year over year and 310 basis points sequentially. Gross margin expansion was driven by improvements in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions, both sequentially and year over year.

The total Life Sciences operating margin was 16.2%, an increase of 900 basis points year over year and 910 basis points from the prior quarter. Gross margin performance of 50.5%, which was up 790 basis points year over year and up 580 basis points sequentially, was the primary driver of improved operating margin. The Life Sciences Products business gross margin remained stable with a 50 basis point decline sequentially, and an increase of 390 basis points year over year, driven by sustained improvements achieved earlier in the fiscal year. The Life Sciences Services sequential improvement consisted of 590 basis points that was driven by improved performance, and another 350 basis points from the favorable mix effect of unwinding the Alliance support agreement with RUCDR. In the Alliance arrangement, RUCDR performed the substantive services while Brooks Life Sciences provided contract management and other support services which came at low gross margins. In this fourth fiscal quarter, we dissolved the business arrangement and going forward we will have only a nominal amount of revenue in final support of some ongoing contracts. The reported margins for Life Science Services are up 1,020 basis points year over year.

Semiconductor Solutions operating margin was 20.2%, an increase of 720 basis points from the prior year and up 170 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin of 43.6%, up 260 basis points year over year and 90 basis points sequentially, was the primary driver of the operating margin expansion.

Adjusted EBITDA was $54 million , up 75% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and 34% sequentially.

Full Year, Fiscal 2020

Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations was $1.26 , a 65% increase compared to $0.76 in 2019. The increase reflects the 15% revenue growth described in the GAAP summary, 200 basis points improvement in non-GAAP operating margin, and a reduction in net interest expense of $19 million .

, a 65% increase compared to in 2019. The increase reflects the 15% revenue growth described in the GAAP summary, 200 basis points improvement in non-GAAP operating margin, and a reduction in net interest expense of . The non-GAAP effective tax rate for the year was 21.9%.

Operating income was $122 million , a 36% increase from 2019, supported by non-GAAP gross margins of 43.6%, which improved 170 basis points. The increase in gross margin was driven by 410 basis points improvement in the Life Sciences gross margin.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follows the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.

Cash and Liquidity

Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was $52 million . On a full year basis, excluding the $92 million tax payment made in the second quarter for the gain on the sale of the Semiconductor cryogenics business, cash flow from operations increased 24% to $129 million . This compares to cash from operations in 2019 of $104 million excluding the transaction fees associated with the sale of the Semiconductor cryogenics business.

. On a full year basis, excluding the tax payment made in the second quarter for the gain on the sale of the Semiconductor cryogenics business, cash flow from operations increased 24% to . This compares to cash from operations in 2019 of excluding the transaction fees associated with the sale of the Semiconductor cryogenics business. The Company ended the fourth quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $306 million . With total debt of $51 million , net cash at September 30, 2020 was $255 million .

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on December 17, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 4, 2020. Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

Guidance for First Quarter Fiscal 2021

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $237 million to $251 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.37 to $0.47. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the first fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.37.

Conference Call and Webcast

Brooks management will webcast its fourth quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Brooks' website at www.brooks.investorroom.com, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800-897-4057 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2914 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the industries the Company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide. The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of DNA gene sequencing and gene synthesis services. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)











































































Three Months Ended



Year Ended









September 30,



September 30,









2020

2019



2020

2019

Revenue































Products





$ 160,547

$ 122,202



$ 573,876

$ 504,029

Services







85,649



77,009





323,397



276,819

Total revenue







246,196



199,211





897,273



780,848

Cost of revenue































Products







91,400



72,658





337,442



302,237

Services







42,827



46,399





179,807



162,351

Total cost of revenue







134,227



119,057





517,249



464,588

Gross profit







111,969



80,154





380,024



316,260

Operating expenses































Research and development







15,336



14,882





59,063



56,368

Selling, general and administrative







62,271



53,451





241,137



211,960

Restructuring charges







241



1,209





1,366



1,894

Total operating expenses







77,848



69,542





301,566



270,222

Operating income







34,121



10,612





78,458



46,038

Interest income







(16)



602





849



1,449

Interest expense







(679)



(903)





(2,944)



(22,250)

Loss on extinguishment of debt







—



(5,288)





—



(14,339)

Other expenses, net







(73)



(339)





(1,391)



(1,455)

Income before income taxes







33,353



4,684





74,972



9,443

Income tax benefit







4,380



(511)





9,937



(111)

Income from continuing operations





$ 28,973

$ 5,195



$ 65,035

$ 9,554

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax







—



407,130





(182)



427,862

Net income





$ 28,973

$ 412,325



$ 64,853

$ 437,416

Basic net income per share:































Income from continuing operations





$ 0.39

$ 0.07



$ 0.88

$ 0.13

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax







-



5.63





(0.00)



5.95

Basic net income per share





$ 0.39

$ 5.71



$ 0.88

$ 6.08

Diluted net income per share:































Income from continuing operations





$ 0.39

$ 0.07



$ 0.88

$ 0.13

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax







-



5.61





(0.00)



5.91

Diluted net income per share





$ 0.39

$ 5.68



$ 0.88

$ 6.04



































Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:































Basic







73,808



72,273





73,557



71,992

Diluted







74,004



72,558





73,850



72,386





































BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

























September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019











Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,649

$ 301,642 Marketable securities

67



34,124 Accounts receivable, net

188,291



165,602 Inventories

114,834



99,445 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

50,612



46,332 Total current assets

649,453



647,145 Property, plant and equipment, net

117,665



100,669 Long-term marketable securities

3,101



2,845 Long-term deferred tax assets

4,979



5,064 Goodwill

501,536



488,602 Intangible assets, net

218,325



251,168 Other assets

64,066



20,506 Total assets $ 1,559,125

$ 1,515,999 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Current portion of long-term debt $ 827

$ 829 Accounts payable

61,758



58,919 Deferred revenue

31,357



29,435 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

8,201



7,175 Accrued compensation and benefits

43,267



31,375 Accrued restructuring costs

181



1,040 Accrued income taxes payable

10,094



99,263 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

55,433



44,234 Total current liabilities

211,118



272,270 Long-term debt

49,588



50,315 Long-term tax reserves

19,168



18,274 Long-term deferred tax liabilities

17,798



20,636 Long-term pension liabilities

6,406



5,338 Long-term operating lease liabilities

31,855



— Other long-term liabilities

9,578



10,212 Total liabilities

345,511



377,045 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 87,293,710 shares issued and 73,831,841 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020, 85,759,700 shares issued and 72,297,831 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019

873



857 Additional paid-in capital

1,942,850



1,921,954 Accumulated other comprehensive income

21,919



3,511 Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)



(200,956) Accumulated deficit

(551,072)



(586,412) Total stockholders' equity

1,213,614



1,138,954 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,559,125

$ 1,515,999

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)

























Year Ended

September 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities









Net income $ 64,853

$ 437,416 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

65,496



54,454 Impairment of property, plant and equipment

—



285 Stock-based compensation

16,317



20,113 Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs

233



1,121 Earnings of equity method investments

—



(6,188) Deferred income taxes

(5,407)



(15,161) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



14,339 Other gains on disposals of assets

226



209 Loss (gain) on sale of divestiture, net of tax

319



(408,575) Contingent transaction fees paid stemming from divestiture

—



(13,388) Taxes paid stemming from divestiture

(91,500)



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









Accounts receivable

(18,755)



(11,445) Inventories

(13,144)



(2,933) Prepaid expenses and current assets

25,642



(16,009) Accounts payable

792



4,695 Deferred revenue

(139)



4,213 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

760



1,109 Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

11,097



(6,453) Accrued restructuring costs

(865)



399 Proceeds from recovery on insurance claim

—



1,082 Accrued expenses and current liabilities

(18,059)



31,615 Net cash provided by operating activities

37,866



90,898 Cash flows from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(39,924)



(23,861) Purchases of marketable securities

(10,894)



(35,225) Sales of marketable securities

2,492



48,903 Maturities of marketable securities

42,328



2,557 Proceeds from divestiture

—



661,642 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(15,744)



(442,704) Purchase of other investment

(1,000)



— Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(22,742)



211,312 Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from term loans, net of discount

—



686,386 Proceeds from issuance of common stock

4,595



3,422 Payments of financing costs

—



(687) Principal payments on debt

(828)



(850,190) Payments of finance leases

(1,277)



(1,197) Common stock dividends paid

(29,513)



(28,895) Net cash used in financing activities

(27,023)



(191,161) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

9,254



(3,586) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(2,645)



107,463 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

305,171



197,708 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 302,526

$ 305,171











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,649

$ 301,642 Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,567



3,529 Long-term restricted cash included in other assets

3,310



— Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 302,526

$ 305,171

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusted the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.











































Quarter Ended



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019







per diluted





per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data $

share

$

share

$

share Net income from continuing operations

$ 28,973

$ 0.39

$ 13,696

$ 0.19

$ 5,195

$ 0.07 Adjustments:



































Amortization of intangible assets



10,442



0.14



10,390



0.14



8,931



0.12 Restructuring charges



241



0.00



(29)



(0.00)



1,209



0.02 Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



—



—



5,288



0.07 Merger costs



19



0.00



10



0.00



134



0.00 Restructuring related charges



—



—



301



0.00



285



0.00 Tax adjustments (1)



(800)



(0.01)



1,502



0.02



—



— Tax effect of adjustments



(4,369)



(0.06)



(2,561)



(0.03)



(4,165)



(0.06) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 34,506

$ 0.47

$ 23,309

$ 0.32

$ 16,877

$ 0.23 Stock based compensation, pre-tax



3,969



0.05



3,725



0.05



4,941



0.07 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



3,374



0.05



3,166



0.04



4,200



0.06 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 37,880

$ 0.51

$ 26,475

$ 0.36

$ 21,077

$ 0.29





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



74,004



—



73,860



—



72,558































Year Ended



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019







per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share Net income from continuing operations

$ 65,035

$ 0.88

$ 9,554

$ 0.13 Adjustments:























Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—



—



184



0.00 Amortization of intangible assets



41,773



0.57



35,161



0.49 Restructuring related charges



301



0.00



285





Restructuring charges



1,366



0.02



1,894



0.03 Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



14,339



0.20 Merger costs



501



0.01



6,679



0.09 Tax Reform - rate change applied to deferred tax liabilities (2)



—



—



1,796



0.02 Tax adjustments (1)



(3,510)



(0.05)



(233)



(0.00) Tax effect of adjustments



(12,561)



(0.17)



(14,328)



(0.20) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 92,905

$ 1.26

$ 55,331

$ 0.76 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



16,317



0.22



19,516



0.27 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



13,869

$ 0.19



16,589



0.23 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 106,774

$ 1.45

$ 71,920

$ 0.99

























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



73,850



—



72,386





(1) The Company elected to apply the tax benefit related to the stock compensation windfall realized in the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 to the non-GAAP full year tax rate. The Company elected to exclude a deferred tax benefit realized in the three month period ended December 31, 2019 related to the extension of the 15 percent tax rate incentive in China.



(2) Adjustments are related to U.S. Federal Tax Reform Transition Tax.





































Quarter Ended

Year Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, Dollars in thousands

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP net income

$ 28,973

$ 13,696

$ 412,325

$ 64,853

$ 437,416 Adjustments:





























Less: Loss (income) from discontinued operations



—



—



(407,130)



182



(427,862) Less: Interest income



16



(29)



(602)



(849)



(1,449) Add: Interest expense



679



810



902



2,944



22,250 Add: Income tax benefit



4,380



5,120



(511)



9,937



(111) Add: Depreciation



5,295



6,290



5,094



23,723



19,289 Add: Amortization of completed technology



2,813



2,779



2,764



11,007



10,424 Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



7,629



7,611



6,167



30,766



24,737 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



5,287



—



14,339 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 49,785

$ 36,277

$ 24,296

$ 142,563

$ 99,033





































Quarter Ended

Year Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, Dollars in thousands

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 49,785

$ 36,277

$ 24,296

$ 142,563

$ 99,033 Adjustments:





























Add: Stock-based compensation



3,969



3,725



4,941



16,317



19,516 Add: Restructuring charges



240



(29)



1,209



1,366



1,894 Add: Restructuring related charges



—



301



285



301



285 Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—



—



—



—



184 Add: Merger costs



19



10



134



502



6,679 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 54,013

$ 40,284

$ 30,865

$ 161,049

$ 127,591











































Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 111,969

45.5 %

$ 92,788

42.1 %

$ 80,154

40.2 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



2,813

1.1





2,779

1.3





2,764

1.4

Restructuring related charges



—

—





301

0.1





285

0.1

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage

$ 114,782

46.6 %

$ 95,868

43.5 %

$ 83,203

41.8 %





























1





































Year Ended Dollars in thousands

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 380,024

42.4 %

$ 316,260

40.5 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



11,007

1.2





10,424

1.3

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—

—





184

—

Restructuring related charges



301

0.0





285

0

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage

$ 391,332

43.6 %

$ 327,153

41.9 %











































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 59,435

43.1 %

$ 53,524

42.1 %

$ 42,262

40.2 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



736

0.5





717

0.6





868

0.8

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 60,171

43.6 %

$ 54,241

42.7 %

$ 43,130

41.1 %















































































Brooks Life Sciences Products

Brooks Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 16,701

43.2 %

$ 13,258

43.6 %

$ 12,575

39.2 %

$ 35,832

51.5 %

$ 26,006

41.4 %

$ 25,316

40.8 % Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



293

0.8





287

0.9





304

0.9





1,784

2.6





1,776

2.8





1,592

2.6

Restructuring related charges



—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—





301

0.5





285

0.5

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 16,994

44.0 %

$ 13,545

44.5 %

$ 12,879

40.1 %

$ 37,616

54.0 %

$ 28,083

44.7 %

$ 27,193

43.8 %





















































































































Brooks Life Sciences Total



Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 52,533

48.5 %

$ 39,264

42.1 %

$ 37,891

40.2 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



2,077

1.9





2,063

2.2





1,896

2.0

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—

—





—

—





—

—

Restructuring related charges



—

—





301

0.3





285

0.3

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 54,610

50.5 %

$ 41,628

44.6 %

$ 40,072

42.6 %































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Year Ended September 30, Dollars in thousands

2020

2019 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 207,896

40.9 %

$ 181,659

40.7 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



2,908

0.6





3,600

0.8

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—

—





184

0.0

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 210,804

41.4 %

$ 185,443

41.5 %





















































Brooks Life Sciences Products Brooks Life Sciences Services



Year Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, Dollars in thousands

2020

2019 2020

2019 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 55,718

42.9 %

$ 43,577

36.6 % $ 116,428

45.0 %

$ 91,027

42.3 % Adjustments:













































Amortization of completed technology



1,165

0.9





1,238

1.0



6,935

2.7





5,586

2.6

Restructuring related charges



—

—





—

—



301

0.1





285

0.1

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 56,883

43.8 %

$ 44,815

37.7 % $ 123,664

47.8 %

$ 96,898

45.0 %















































































Brooks Life Sciences Total



Year Ended September 30, Dollars in thousands

2020

2019 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 172,146

44.3 %

$ 134,604

40.3 % Adjustments:



















-

Amortization of completed technology



8,100

2.1





6,824

2.0

Restructuring related charges



301

0.1





285

0.1

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 180,547

46.5 %

$ 141,713

42.4 %















































































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences Products

Brooks Life Sciences Services

Brooks Life Sciences Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Sept 30,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Sept 30,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Sept 30,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Sept 30, Dollars in thousands

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019 GAAP operating profit

$ 27,094

$ 22,697

$ 12,726

$ 4,072

$ 2,195

$ 828

$ 11,353

$ 2,032

$ 3,758

$ 15,425

$ 4,227

$ 4,586 Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



736



717



868



293



287



304



1,784



1,776



1,592



2,077



2,063



1,896 Restructuring related charges



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



301



285



—



301



285 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 27,830

$ 23,414

$ 13,594

$ 4,365

$ 2,482

$ 1,132

$ 13,137

$ 4,109

$ 5,635

$ 17,502

$ 6,591

$ 6,767





























































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Sept 30,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Sept 30,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Sept 30, Dollars in thousands

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 42,519

$ 26,924

$ 17,312

$ (8,398)

$ (7,825)

$ (6,700)

$ 34,121

$ 19,099

$ 10,612 Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology



2,813



2,780



2,764



—



—



—



2,813



2,780



2,764 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



—



7,629



7,611



6,167



7,629



7,611



6,167 Restructuring charges



—



—



—



241



(29)



1,209



241



(29)



1,209 Merger costs



—



—



—



19



10



134



19



10



134 Restructuring related charges



—



301



285



—



—



—



—



301



285 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 45,332

$ 30,005

$ 20,361

$ (509)

$ (233)

$ 810

$ 44,823

$ 29,772

$ 21,171



















































































































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences Products

Brooks Life Sciences Services



Brooks Life SciencesTotal





Year Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30,



Year Ended September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019



2020

2019

GAAP operating profit

$ 80,043

$ 66,176

$ 8,188

$ (3,073)

$ 21,596

$ 16,595



$ 29,784

$ 13,522

Adjustments:



















































Amortization of completed technology



2,908



3,600



1,165



1,238



6,935



5,586





8,100



6,824

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—



184



—



—



—



285





—



285

Restructuring related charges



—



—



—



—



301



—





301



—

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 82,951

$ 69,960

$ 9,353

$ (1,835)

$ 28,832

$ 22,466



$ 38,185

$ 20,631













































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Year Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30, Dollars in thousands

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 109,827

$ 79,698

$ (31,369)

$ (33,660)

$ 78,458

$ 46,038 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



11,008



10,424



—



—



11,008



10,424 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



30,766



24,737



30,766



24,737 Restructuring charges



—



—



1,366



1,894



1,366



1,894 Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—



469



—



—



—



469 Merger costs



—



—



501



6,679



501



6,679 Restructuring related charges



301



—



—



—



301



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 121,136

$ 90,591

$ 1,264

$ (350)

$ 122,400

$ 90,241

