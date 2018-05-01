Brooks Automation Reports Results of Fiscal Second Quarter of 2018, Ended March 31, 2018

Fiscal Second Quarter of 2018 Financial and Operational Highlights:

Revenue was $207 million , 9% higher compared to 2018 Q1 and 22% higher compared to 2017 Q2;

, 9% higher compared to 2018 Q1 and 22% higher compared to 2017 Q2; Life Sciences segment revenue was $49 million , 2% higher compared to 2018 Q1 and 40% higher compared to 2017 Q2;

, 2% higher compared to 2018 Q1 and 40% higher compared to 2017 Q2; Semiconductor Solutions Group segment revenue was $159 million , 12% higher compared to 2018 Q1 and 18% higher compared to 2017 Q2;

, 12% higher compared to 2018 Q1 and 18% higher compared to 2017 Q2; GAAP Net Income was $67 million with diluted EPS of $0.95 ;

with diluted EPS of ; Non-GAAP Net Income was $28 million with diluted EPS of $0.40 ; and

with diluted EPS of ; and Cash flow from operations was $20 million .

Summary of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings



















Quarter Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands, except per share data 2018

2017

2017 GAAP net income $ 67,020

$ 16,486

$ 14,005 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.95

$ 0.23

$ 0.20

















Non-GAAP net income $ 28,267

$ 22,503

$ 19,839 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.40

$ 0.32

$ 0.28





















A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follows the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.

Management Comments

"Our second quarter 2018 results continue to highlight the strength of our business model and the leadership positions we hold in our two operating segments," commented Steve Schwartz, CEO of Brooks Automation. "The Semiconductor Solutions Group delivered outstanding year-over-year revenue growth on the strength of our vacuum automation portfolio. Life Sciences grew 40% year-over-year, recorded its eleventh consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth, produced record operating profits, and is tracking to achieve its targeted 10% operating margin by our fourth fiscal quarter. In April, we closed on two acquisitions that broaden our base for growth and continued momentum."

GAAP Summary

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 increased 9% to $207 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The growth was driven by a 12% increase in the Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment and a 2% increase in the Brooks Life Sciences segment. Gross profit margin was 40.6%, up 90 basis points from the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating expenses of $60 million increased 11%, or $6 million, from the previous quarter due to higher variable compensation and professional services, including M&A expenses. The company reported a $44 million benefit in income tax expense, driven by a $46 million reversal of the valuation allowance reserve against U.S. deferred income tax assets. In accounting for the valuation allowance release in the quarter, the Company considered the first quarter estimated impact of $5 million related to the toll charge under US Tax Reform, which was previously noted to be offset with fully reserved tax attributes. GAAP net income in the quarter was $67 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.95.

The amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, impact of purchase price accounting adjustments, charges related to M&A and special charges are appropriately included in the GAAP summary of earnings discussed above. The impact on earnings of such non-GAAP adjustments is referenced in the unaudited table included within this press release.

In the following analysis of the non-GAAP results, Brooks adjusted the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Brooks also excludes special charges or gains, such as impairment losses, gains or losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are assessed to not be representative of the normal operations of the business. In this context, the Company has also removed the effect of reversing the valuation allowance reserve on the U.S. deferred income tax assets.

Results of Q2 Fiscal 2018 (Non-GAAP Discussion)

Non-GAAP net income was $28 million in the second quarter, resulting in non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.40. On a non-GAAP basis, both income measures were 26% higher than in the first quarter of 2018 and 42% higher compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2017.

As noted above, revenue for the second fiscal quarter of 2018 was $207 million, up 9% compared to the first quarter of 2018 and 22% higher than the second quarter of 2017. The Semiconductor Solutions segment revenue of $159 million was 12%, or $17 million, higher compared sequentially to the first fiscal quarter. The Life Sciences segment revenue was $49 million, 2% higher sequentially and 40% higher compared to the second quarter of 2017. On an organic basis, the Life Sciences segment revenue increased 16% year over year.

Adjusted gross margin, which excludes amortization, purchase accounting impacts, and special charges, was 41.1% in the second quarter and improved 30 basis points from the prior quarter. The Life Sciences segment drove the improvement with non-GAAP adjusted gross margin of 39.8% in the second quarter, 340 basis points higher than the first quarter. The sequential improvement in the Life Sciences segment was driven by improved margins in core infrastructure products and a more favorable mix of storage services revenue this quarter. As explained in the prior quarter, genomics services, which are performed by a subcontractor and carry lower margins, have a seasonal peak in December and are lower in the March quarter, providing the improved mix. The Semiconductor Solutions segment non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was 41.5% in the second quarter, which was 80 basis points lower than last quarter's results, reflecting a weaker mix of product revenue which carried higher production costs. In summary, the total non-GAAP adjusted gross profit of $85 million increased $8 million compared to the prior quarter, driven by revenue expansion in both segments and significant margin expansion in Life Sciences.

Bookings for the Semiconductor Solutions segment in the second quarter totaled $184 million, compared to $166 million in the first quarter. The Life Sciences segment booked a total of $54 million of new contract value in the second quarter, compared to $59 million in the first quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expense of $53 million increased $4 million compared to the prior quarter, driven by higher variable compensation accruals and professional services.

Adjusted income from operations in the second quarter was $32 million, increasing 14% compared to the first quarter and 51% compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2017. The second quarter operating margin was 15.5%, expanding 70 basis points sequentially and 290 basis points year-over-year. The second quarter segment operating margins were 19.8% in Semiconductor Solutions and 6.4% in Life Sciences, both increasing sequentially and year-over-year.

Non-Operating expenses, including net interest expense and foreign exchange impacts, improved 43% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2018. Net interest expense of $1.8 million for the quarter, was 9% lower than the first quarter. Foreign exchange losses of $0.5 million in the second quarter were $1.5 million less compared to the first quarter. Separately, joint venture earnings provided $1.4 million of income net of tax in the second quarter, which was $0.8 million lower than in the first quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $20 million in the second quarter bringing the total of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities to $245 million as of March 31, 2018 compared to $232 million at the end of the first quarter. Following the close of the quarter, the Company closed on two separate acquisitions, which used $16 million of cash, net of cash received, to date.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on June 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 1, 2018. Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter 2018

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $215 million to $225 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.46. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.34, reflecting the anticipated impact of amortization, purchase price accounting, and restructuring.

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue





















Products $ 160,491

$ 132,613

$ 302,675

$ 254,727 Services

46,769



36,720



93,913



74,561 Total revenue

207,260



169,333



396,588



329,288 Cost of revenue





















Products

94,358



82,023



178,534



157,701 Services

28,673



22,786



58,610



50,120 Total cost of revenue

123,031



104,809



237,144



207,821 Gross profit

84,229



64,524



159,444



121,467 Operating expenses





















Research and development

13,125



11,345



26,324



22,190 Selling, general and administrative

47,236



37,518



88,412



69,479 Restructuring charges

49



860



49



1,835 Total operating expenses

60,410



49,723



114,785



93,504 Operating income

23,819



14,801



44,659



27,963 Interest income

356



227



504



294 Interest expense

(2,196)



(97)



(4,377)



(193) Gain on settlement of equity method investment

—



—



—



1,847 Other expense, net

(261)



(283)



(1,912)



(534) Income before income taxes and earnings of equity method investments

21,718



14,648



38,874



29,377 Income tax (benefit) provision

(43,880)



3,420



(41,030)



6,220 Income before equity in earnings of equity method investments

65,598



11,228



79,904



23,157 Equity in earnings of equity method investments

1,422



2,777



3,602



4,719 Net income $ 67,020

$ 14,005

$ 83,506

$ 27,876 Basic net income per share $ 0.95

$ 0.20

$ 1.19

$ 0.40 Diluted net income per share

0.95



0.20



1.18



0.40 Dividend declared per share

0.10



0.10



0.20



0.20























Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:





















Basic

70,220



69,600



70,340



69,388 Diluted

70,613



70,149



70,908



70,073

























BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



March 31,

September 30,

2018

2017 Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,016

$ 101,622 Marketable securities

40,655



28 Accounts receivable, net

141,501



120,828 Inventories

126,594



106,395 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

26,803



23,138 Total current assets

529,569



352,011 Property, plant and equipment, net

60,700



58,462 Long-term marketable securities

10,508



2,642 Long-term deferred tax assets

47,572



1,692 Goodwill

275,228



233,638 Intangible assets, net

102,182



83,520 Equity method investment

35,134



28,593 Other assets

5,648



6,070 Total assets $ 1,066,541

$ 766,628 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Current portion of long term debt $ 2,000

$ — Accounts payable

65,110



49,100 Deferred revenue

22,067



24,292 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

8,289



8,054 Accrued compensation and benefits

23,105



27,065 Accrued restructuring costs

416



1,708 Accrued income taxes payable

8,713



11,417 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

28,716



25,142 Total current liabilities

158,416



146,778 Long-term debt

194,870



— Long-term tax reserves

1,428



1,687 Long-term deferred tax liabilities

6,308



3,748 Long-term pension liabilities

2,081



1,979 Other long-term liabilities

5,605



4,792 Total liabilities

368,708



158,984 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or

outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 84,001,725 shares

issued and 70,539,856 shares outstanding at March 31, 2018, 83,294,848 shares issued

and 69,832,979 shares outstanding at September 30, 2017

840



833 Additional paid-in capital

1,886,435



1,874,918 Accumulated other comprehensive income

24,497



15,213 Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)



(200,956) Accumulated deficit

(1,012,983)



(1,082,364) Total stockholders' equity

697,833



607,644 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,066,541

$ 766,628





BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)



Six Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities









Net income $ 83,506

$ 27,876 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

17,634



13,730 Gain on settlement of equity method investment

—



(1,847) Stock-based compensation

10,129



6,884 Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs

217



28 Earnings of equity method investments

(3,602)



(4,719) Loss recovery on insurance claim

(1,103)



— Deferred income tax benefit

(49,156)



334 Other gains on disposals of assets

—



(117) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









Accounts receivable

(16,949)



(9,672) Inventories

(16,233)



(7,341) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(17,248)



(2,256) Accounts payable

14,899



10,072 Deferred revenue

(2,783)



14,425 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

(16)



792 Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

(4,151)



(1,799) Accrued restructuring costs

(1,336)



(3,799) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

9,619



707 Net cash provided by operating activities

23,427



43,298 Cash flows from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(5,675)



(5,153) Purchases of marketable securities

(49,560)



— Sales and maturities of marketable securities

100



— Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(64,988)



(5,346) Purchases of other investments

—



(170) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

200



— Net cash used in investing activities

(119,923)



(10,669) Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from issuance of common stock

1,395



960 Proceeds from term loan

197,554



— Payment of deferred financing costs

(318)



(27) Repayment of term loan

(500)



— Common stock dividends paid

(14,125)



(13,945) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

184,006



(13,012) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

4,884



(764) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

92,394



18,853 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

101,622



85,086 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 194,016

$ 103,939

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusted the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. In this context, the Company has also removed the effect of reversing the valuation allowance reserve on the U.S. deferred income tax assets. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.











































Quarter Ended



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017







per diluted





per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share

$

share GAAP net income

$ 67,020

$ 0.95

$ 16,486

$ 0.23

$ 14,005

$ 0.20 Adjustments:



































Purchase accounting impact on inventory and

contracts acquired



—



—



1,160



0.02



382



0.01 Amortization of intangible assets



5,611



0.08



5,493



0.08



4,355



0.06 Restructuring charges



49



0.00



—



—



860



0.01 Merger costs



2,666



0.04



613



0.01



936



0.01 Reversal of valuation allowance against deferred tax assets



(46,158)



(0.65)



—



—



—



— Tax effect of adjustments



(922)



(0.01)



(578)



(0.01)



(699)



(0.01) Tax Reform - rate change applied to deferred tax liabilities



—



—



(671)



(0.01)



—



— Non-GAAP adjusted net income



28,266



0.40



22,503



0.32



19,839



0.28 Stock based compensation, pre-tax



5,320



—



4,809



—



4,386



— Tax rate



10 %

—



15 %

—



17 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



4,778



0.07



4,068



0.06



3,641



0.05 Non-GAAP adjusted net income - excluding stock-based compensation

$ 33,044

$ 0.47

$ 26,571

$ 0.37

$ 23,480

$ 0.33





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



70,613



—



70,864



—



70,149























































Six Months Ended















March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017



















per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data













$

share

$

share GAAP net income













$ 83,506

$ 1.18

$ 27,876

$ 0.40 Adjustments:



































Purchase accounting impact on inventory and

contracts acquired















1,160



0.02



452



0.01 Amortization of intangible assets















11,104



0.16



8,413



0.12 Impairment of other assets



























—



— Restructuring charges















49



0.00



1,835



0.03 Merger costs















3,279



0.05



1,185



0.02 Less: Fair value adjustment of equity investment















—



—



(1,847)



(0.03) Add: True-up of BioCision stub period adjustment















—



—



203



— Reversal of valuation allowance against deferred tax assets















(46,158)



(0.65)



—



— Tax effect of adjustments















(1,501)



(0.02)



(976)



(0.01) Tax Reform - rate change applied to deferred tax liabilities















(671)



(0.01)



—



— Non-GAAP adjusted net income















50,768



0.72



37,141



0.53 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax















10,129



—



6,884



— Tax rate















13 %

—



16 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax















8,857

$ 0.12



5,783



0.08 Non-GAAP adjusted net income - excluding stock-

based compensation













$ 59,625

$ 0.84

$ 42,924

$ 0.61





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share















—



70,908



—



70,073











































Quarter Ended





March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Dollars in thousands

$

%

$

%

$

% GAAP gross profit/gross margin percentage

$ 84,229

40.6 %

$ 75,215

39.7 %

$ 64,524

38.1 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed

technology



982

0.5 %



904

0.5 %



1,061

0.6 % Purchase accounting impact on

inventory and contracts acquired



—

0.0 %



1,160

0.6 %



382

0.2 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage

$ 85,211

41.1 %

$ 77,279

40.8 %

$ 65,967

39.0 %























































Six Months Ended















March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 Dollars in thousands













$

%



$

% GAAP gross profit/gross margin percentage













$ 159,444

40.2 %

$ 121,467

36.9 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology















1,886

0.5 %



2,054

0.6 % Purchase accounting impact on

inventory and contracts acquired















1,160

0.3 %



452

0.1 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage













$ 162,490

41.0 %

$ 123,973

37.6 %





































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017 GAAP net income

$ 67,020

$ 16,486

$ 14,005

$ 83,506

$ 27,876 Adjustments:





























Less: Interest income



(356)



(149)



(227)



(504)



(294) Add: Interest expense



2,196



2,181



97



4,377



193 Add: Income tax provision



(43,880)



2,850



3,420



(41,030)



6,220 Add: Depreciation



3,500



3,029



2,623



6,530



5,318 Add: Amortization of completed technology



982



904



1,061



1,886



2,054 Add: Amortization of customer relationships

and acquired intangible assets



4,629



4,589



3,294



9,218



6,358 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 34,091

$ 29,890

$ 24,273

$ 63,983

$ 47,725





































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization

$ 34,091

$ 29,890

$ 24,273

$ 63,983

$ 47,725 Adjustments:





























Less: Fair value adjustment of equity method investment



—



—



—



—



(1,847) Add: Stock-based compensation



5,320



4,809



4,386



10,129



6,884 Add: Restructuring charges



49



—



860



49



1,835 Add: BioCision stub period adjustment



—



—



—



—



203 Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—



1,160



382



1,160



452 Add: Merger costs



2,666



613



936



3,279



1,185 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 42,126

$ 36,472

$ 30,837

$ 78,600

$ 56,437





































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017 GAAP selling, general and administrative

expenses

$ 47,236

$ 41,175

$ 37,518

$ 88,412

$ 69,479 Adjustments:





























Less: Amortization of customer relationships

and acquired intangible assets



(4,629)



(4,589)



(3,294)



(9,218)



(6,358) Less: Merger costs



(2,666)



(613)



(936)



(3,279)



(1,185) Non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 39,941

$ 35,973

$ 33,288

$ 75,915

$ 61,936 Research and development expenses

$ 13,125

$ 13,200

$ 11,345

$ 26,324

$ 22,190 Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses

$ 53,066

$ 49,173

$ 44,633

$ 102,239

$ 84,126





































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017 GAAP equity in earnings of equity method

investments

$ 1,422

$ 2,180

$ 2,777

$ 3,602

$ 4,719 Adjustments:





























Add: BioCision stub period adjustment



—



—



—



—



203 Non-GAAP adjusted equity in earnings of equity

method investments

$ 1,422

$ 2,180

$ 2,777

$ 3,602

$ 4,922











































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

2017 GAAP gross profit

$ 65,299

$ 59,453

$ 51,325

$ 18,930

$ 15,762

$ 13,199 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed

technology



570



533



626



412



371



435 Purchase accounting impact on

inventory and contracts acquired



—



—



125



—



1,160



257 Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 65,869

$ 59,986

$ 52,076

$ 19,342

$ 17,293

$ 13,891































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2018

2017 GAAP gross profit

$ 124,752

$ 96,794

$ 34,692

$ 24,673 Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



1,103



1,253



783



801 Purchase accounting impact on inventory and

contracts acquired



—



125



1,160



327 Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 125,855

$ 98,172

$ 36,635

$ 25,801













































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences





Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

2017

GAAP gross margin



41.1 %

41.9 %

38.1 %

39.0 %

33.2 %

38.1 % Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology



0.4 %

0.4 %

0.5 %

0.8 %

0.8 %

1.3 % Purchase accounting impact on

inventory and contracts acquired



— %

—



0.1 %

— %

2.4 %

0.7 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin



41.5 %

42.3 %

38.7 %

39.8 %

36.5 %

40.1 %































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences





Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2018



2017



2018



2017

GAAP gross margin

41.5 %

37.0 %

36.1 %

36.3 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology

0.4 %

0.5 %

0.8 %

1.2 % Purchase accounting impact on inventory and

contracts acquired

— %

— %

1.2 %

0.5 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin

41.9 %

37.6 %

38.2 %

37.9 %





























































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences

Total Segments



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

2017 GAAP operating profit

$ 30,836

$ 26,362

$ 20,003

$ 2,683

$ (140)

$ 1,290

$ 33,519

$ 26,222

$ 21,293 Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology



570



533



626



412



371



435



982



904



1,061 Purchase accounting impact

on inventory and contracts

acquired



—



—



125



—



1,160



257



—



1,160



382 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 31,406

$ 26,895

$ 20,754

$ 3,095

$ 1,391

$ 1,982

$ 34,501

$ 28,286

$ 22,736





























































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

2017 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 33,519

$ 26,222

$ 21,293

$ (9,700)

$ (5,382)

$ (8,132)

$ 23,819

$ 20,840

$ 14,801 Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed

technology



982



904



1,061



—



—



—



982



904



1,061 Amortization of customer

relationships and acquired

intangible assets



—



—



—



4,629



4,589



3,294



4,629



4,589



3,294 Restructuring charges



—



—



—



49



—



860



49



—



860 Purchase accounting impact

on inventory and contracts

acquired



—



1,160



382



—



—



—



—



1,160



382 Merger costs



—



—



—



2,666



613



936



2,666



613



936 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 34,501

$ 28,286

$ 22,736

$ (2,356)

$ (180)

$ (3,042)

$ 32,145

$ 28,106

$ 21,334











































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences

Total Segments



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 GAAP operating profit

$ 57,198

$ 37,374

$ 2,543

$ 1,402

$ 59,741

$ 38,776 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed

technology



1,103



1,253



783



801



1,886



2,054 Purchase accounting impact on

inventory and contracts acquired



—



125



1,160



327



1,160



452 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 58,301

$ 38,752

$ 4,486

$ 2,530

$ 62,787

$ 41,282











































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 59,741

$ 38,776

$ (15,082)

$ (10,813)

$ 44,659

$ 27,963 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed

technology



1,886



2,054



—



—



1,886



2,054 Amortization of customer

relationships and acquired intangible

assets



—



—



9,218



6,358



9,218



6,358 Restructuring charges



—



—



49



1,835



49



1,835 Purchase accounting impact on

inventory and contracts acquired



1,160



452



—



—



1,160



452 Merger costs



—



—



3,279



1,185



3,279



1,185 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 62,787

$ 41,282

$ (2,536)

$ (1,435)

$ 60,251

$ 39,847

