Brooks Automation Reports Results of Fiscal Second Quarter of 2018, Ended March 31, 2018

News provided by

Brooks Automation, Inc.

16:01 ET

CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS), a leading worldwide provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing and life sciences, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2018, ended March 31, 2018.

Fiscal Second Quarter of 2018 Financial and Operational Highlights:

  • Revenue was $207 million, 9% higher compared to 2018 Q1 and 22% higher compared to 2017 Q2;
  • Life Sciences segment revenue was $49 million, 2% higher compared to 2018 Q1 and 40% higher compared to 2017 Q2;
  • Semiconductor Solutions Group segment revenue was $159 million, 12% higher compared to 2018 Q1 and 18% higher compared to 2017 Q2;
  • GAAP Net Income was $67 million with diluted EPS of $0.95;
  • Non-GAAP Net Income was $28 million with diluted EPS of $0.40; and
  • Cash flow from operations was $20 million.

Summary of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings










Quarter Ended

March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

2018

2017

2017

GAAP net income

$

67,020

$

16,486

$

14,005

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.95

$

0.23

$

0.20









Non-GAAP net income

$

28,267

$

22,503

$

19,839

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.40

$

0.32

$

0.28










A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follows the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.

Management Comments 
"Our second quarter 2018 results continue to highlight the strength of our business model and the leadership positions we hold in our two operating segments," commented Steve Schwartz, CEO of Brooks Automation. "The Semiconductor Solutions Group delivered outstanding year-over-year revenue growth on the strength of our vacuum automation portfolio. Life Sciences grew 40% year-over-year, recorded its eleventh consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth, produced record operating profits, and is tracking to achieve its targeted 10% operating margin by our fourth fiscal quarter.  In April, we closed on two acquisitions that broaden our base for growth and continued momentum."

GAAP Summary 
Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 increased 9% to $207 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The growth was driven by a 12% increase in the Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment and a 2% increase in the Brooks Life Sciences segment. Gross profit margin was 40.6%, up 90 basis points from the first quarter of fiscal 2018.  Operating expenses of $60 million increased 11%, or $6 million, from the previous quarter due to higher variable compensation and professional services, including M&A expenses.  The company reported a $44 million benefit in income tax expense, driven by a $46 million reversal of the valuation allowance reserve against U.S. deferred income tax assets.  In accounting for the valuation allowance release in the quarter, the Company considered the first quarter estimated impact of $5 million related to the toll charge under US Tax Reform, which was previously noted to be offset with fully reserved tax attributes. GAAP net income in the quarter was $67 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.95.

The amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, impact of purchase price accounting adjustments, charges related to M&A and special charges are appropriately included in the GAAP summary of earnings discussed above. The impact on earnings of such non-GAAP adjustments is referenced in the unaudited table included within this press release.

In the following analysis of the non-GAAP results, Brooks adjusted the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Brooks also excludes special charges or gains, such as impairment losses, gains or losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are assessed to not be representative of the normal operations of the business. In this context, the Company has also removed the effect of reversing the valuation allowance reserve on the U.S. deferred income tax assets. 

Results of Q2 Fiscal 2018 (Non-GAAP Discussion) 
Non-GAAP net income was $28 million in the second quarter, resulting in non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.40.  On a non-GAAP basis, both income measures were 26% higher than in the first quarter of 2018 and 42% higher compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2017.

As noted above, revenue for the second fiscal quarter of 2018 was $207 million, up 9% compared to the first quarter of 2018 and 22% higher than the second quarter of 2017.  The Semiconductor Solutions segment revenue of $159 million was 12%, or $17 million, higher compared sequentially to the first fiscal quarter. The Life Sciences segment revenue was $49 million, 2% higher sequentially and 40% higher compared to the second quarter of 2017.  On an organic basis, the Life Sciences segment revenue increased 16% year over year.    

Adjusted gross margin, which excludes amortization, purchase accounting impacts, and special charges, was 41.1% in the second quarter and improved 30 basis points from the prior quarter.  The Life Sciences segment drove the improvement with non-GAAP adjusted gross margin of 39.8% in the second quarter, 340 basis points higher than the first quarter.  The sequential improvement in the Life Sciences segment was driven by improved margins in core infrastructure products and a more favorable mix of storage services revenue this quarter.  As explained in the prior quarter, genomics services, which are performed by a subcontractor and carry lower margins, have a seasonal peak in December and are lower in the March quarter, providing the improved mix.  The Semiconductor Solutions segment non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was 41.5% in the second quarter, which was 80 basis points lower than last quarter's results, reflecting a weaker mix of product revenue which carried higher production costs.  In summary, the total non-GAAP adjusted gross profit of $85 million increased $8 million compared to the prior quarter, driven by revenue expansion in both segments and significant margin expansion in Life Sciences.

Bookings for the Semiconductor Solutions segment in the second quarter totaled $184 million, compared to $166 million in the first quarter.  The Life Sciences segment booked a total of $54 million of new contract value in the second quarter, compared to $59 million in the first quarter.   

Non-GAAP operating expense of $53 million increased $4 million compared to the prior quarter, driven by higher variable compensation accruals and professional services.

Adjusted income from operations in the second quarter was $32 million, increasing 14% compared to the first quarter and 51% compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2017.  The second quarter operating margin was 15.5%, expanding 70 basis points sequentially and 290 basis points year-over-year.  The second quarter segment operating margins were 19.8% in Semiconductor Solutions and 6.4% in Life Sciences, both increasing sequentially and year-over-year.   

Non-Operating expenses, including net interest expense and foreign exchange impacts, improved 43% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2018.  Net interest expense of $1.8 million for the quarter, was 9% lower than the first quarter.  Foreign exchange losses of $0.5 million in the second quarter were $1.5 million less compared to the first quarter.  Separately, joint venture earnings provided $1.4 million of income net of tax in the second quarter, which was $0.8 million lower than in the first quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $20 million in the second quarter bringing the total of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities to $245 million as of March 31, 2018 compared to $232 million at the end of the first quarter.  Following the close of the quarter, the Company closed on two separate acquisitions, which used $16 million of cash, net of cash received, to date.

Quarterly Cash Dividend 
The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on June 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 1, 2018. Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 
The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $215 million to $225 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.46.  GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.34, reflecting the anticipated impact of amortization, purchase price accounting, and restructuring.

Conference Call 
Brooks management will webcast its second quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook.  Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Brooks' website at www.brooks.com, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800-908-8792 (US & Canada only) or 303-223-0118 to listen to the live webcast.

About Brooks Automation, Inc. 
Brooks is a leading worldwide provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing and life sciences. Brooks' technologies, engineering competencies and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments.  Since 1978, Brooks has been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market as a provider of precision automation and cryogenic vacuum solutions.  Since 2011, Brooks has applied its automation and cryogenics expertise to meet the sample storage needs of customers in the life sciences industry.  Brooks' life sciences offerings include a broad range of products and services for on-site infrastructure for sample management in temperatures of ‑20°C to -150°C, as well as comprehensive outsource service solutions across the complete life cycle of biological samples including collection, transportation, processing, storage, protection, retrieval and disposal.  Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following:  the volatility of the industries the Company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

CONTACTS:
Sherry Dinsmore
Brooks Automation
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

John Mills
Partner
ICR, LLC
646.277.1254
john.mills@icrinc.com

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


March 31, 

March 31, 

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenue










Products

$

160,491

$

132,613

$

302,675

$

254,727

Services

46,769

36,720

93,913

74,561

Total revenue

207,260

169,333

396,588

329,288

Cost of revenue










Products

94,358

82,023

178,534

157,701

Services

28,673

22,786

58,610

50,120

Total cost of revenue

123,031

104,809

237,144

207,821

Gross profit

84,229

64,524

159,444

121,467

Operating expenses










Research and development

13,125

11,345

26,324

22,190

Selling, general and administrative

47,236

37,518

88,412

69,479

Restructuring charges

49

860

49

1,835

Total operating expenses

60,410

49,723

114,785

93,504

Operating income

23,819

14,801

44,659

27,963

Interest income

356

227

504

294

Interest expense

(2,196)

(97)

(4,377)

(193)

Gain on settlement of equity method investment







1,847

Other expense, net

(261)

(283)

(1,912)

(534)

Income before income taxes and earnings of equity method investments

21,718

14,648

38,874

29,377

Income tax (benefit) provision

(43,880)

3,420

(41,030)

6,220

Income before equity in earnings of equity method investments

65,598

11,228

79,904

23,157

Equity in earnings of equity method investments

1,422

2,777

3,602

4,719

Net income

$

67,020

$

14,005

$

83,506

$

27,876

Basic net income per share

$

0.95

$

0.20

$

1.19

$

0.40

Diluted net income per share

0.95

0.20

1.18

0.40

Dividend declared per share

0.10

0.10

0.20

0.20












Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:










Basic

70,220

69,600

70,340

69,388

Diluted

70,613

70,149

70,908

70,073












BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


March 31, 

September 30,

2018

2017

Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

194,016

$

101,622

Marketable securities

40,655

28

Accounts receivable, net

141,501

120,828

Inventories

126,594

106,395

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

26,803

23,138

Total current assets

529,569

352,011

Property, plant and equipment, net

60,700

58,462

Long-term marketable securities

10,508

2,642

Long-term deferred tax assets

47,572

1,692

Goodwill

275,228

233,638

Intangible assets, net

102,182

83,520

Equity method investment

35,134

28,593

Other assets

5,648

6,070

Total assets

$

1,066,541

$

766,628

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities




Current portion of long term debt

$

2,000

$

Accounts payable

65,110

49,100

Deferred revenue

22,067

24,292

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

8,289

8,054

Accrued compensation and benefits

23,105

27,065

Accrued restructuring costs

416

1,708

Accrued income taxes payable

8,713

11,417

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

28,716

25,142

Total current liabilities

158,416

146,778

Long-term debt

194,870

Long-term tax reserves

1,428

1,687

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

6,308

3,748

Long-term pension liabilities

2,081

1,979

Other long-term liabilities

5,605

4,792

Total liabilities

368,708

158,984

Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or
outstanding



Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 84,001,725 shares
issued and 70,539,856 shares outstanding at March 31, 2018, 83,294,848 shares issued
and 69,832,979 shares outstanding at  September 30, 2017

840

833

Additional paid-in capital

1,886,435

1,874,918

Accumulated other comprehensive income

24,497

15,213

Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)

(200,956)

Accumulated deficit

(1,012,983)

(1,082,364)

Total stockholders' equity

697,833

607,644

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,066,541

$

766,628


BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)


Six Months Ended


March 31, 

2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities




Net income

$

83,506

$

27,876

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

17,634

13,730

Gain on settlement of equity method investment



(1,847)

Stock-based compensation

10,129

6,884

Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs

217

28

Earnings of equity method investments

(3,602)

(4,719)

Loss recovery on insurance claim

(1,103)

Deferred income tax benefit

(49,156)

334

Other gains on disposals of assets



(117)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:




Accounts receivable

(16,949)

(9,672)

Inventories

(16,233)

(7,341)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(17,248)

(2,256)

Accounts payable

14,899

10,072

Deferred revenue

(2,783)

14,425

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

(16)

792

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

(4,151)

(1,799)

Accrued restructuring costs

(1,336)

(3,799)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

9,619

707

Net cash provided by operating activities

23,427

43,298

Cash flows from investing activities




Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(5,675)

(5,153)

Purchases of marketable securities

(49,560)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities

100

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(64,988)

(5,346)

Purchases of other investments



(170)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

200

Net cash used in investing activities

(119,923)

(10,669)

Cash flows from financing activities




Proceeds from issuance of common stock

1,395

960

Proceeds from term loan

197,554

Payment of deferred financing costs

(318)

(27)

Repayment of term loan

(500)

Common stock dividends paid

(14,125)

(13,945)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

184,006

(13,012)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

4,884

(764)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

92,394

18,853

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

101,622

85,086

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

194,016

$

103,939

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusted the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. In this context, the Company has also removed the effect of reversing the valuation allowance reserve on the U.S. deferred income tax assets.  Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.



















Quarter Ended


March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017




per diluted


per diluted


per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data    

$

share

$

share

$

share

GAAP net income

$

67,020

$

0.95

$

16,486

$

0.23

$

14,005

$

0.20

Adjustments:

















Purchase accounting impact on inventory and
contracts acquired





1,160

0.02

382

0.01

Amortization of intangible assets

5,611

0.08

5,493

0.08

4,355

0.06

Restructuring charges

49

0.00





860

0.01

Merger costs

2,666

0.04

613

0.01

936

0.01

Reversal of valuation allowance against deferred tax assets

(46,158)

(0.65)







Tax effect of adjustments

(922)

(0.01)

(578)

(0.01)

(699)

(0.01)

Tax Reform - rate change applied to deferred tax liabilities





(671)

(0.01)



Non-GAAP adjusted net income

28,266

0.40

22,503

0.32

19,839

0.28

   Stock based compensation, pre-tax

5,320



4,809



4,386

   Tax rate

10

%



15

%



17

%

Stock-based compensation, net of tax

4,778

0.07

4,068

0.06

3,641

0.05

Non-GAAP adjusted net income - excluding stock-based compensation

$

33,044

$

0.47

$

26,571

$

0.37

$

23,480

$

0.33



















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



70,613



70,864



70,149




























Six Months Ended









March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017










per diluted


per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data    






$

share

$

share

GAAP net income






$

83,506

$

1.18

$

27,876

$

0.40

Adjustments:

















Purchase accounting impact on inventory and
contracts acquired







1,160

0.02

452

0.01

Amortization of intangible assets







11,104

0.16

8,413

0.12

Impairment of other assets















Restructuring charges







49

0.00

1,835

0.03

Merger costs







3,279

0.05

1,185

0.02

Less: Fair value adjustment of equity investment











(1,847)

(0.03)

Add: True-up of BioCision stub period adjustment











203

Reversal of valuation allowance against deferred tax assets







(46,158)

(0.65)



Tax effect of adjustments







(1,501)

(0.02)

(976)

(0.01)

Tax Reform - rate change applied to deferred tax liabilities







(671)

(0.01)



Non-GAAP adjusted net income







50,768

0.72

37,141

0.53

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax







10,129



6,884

Tax rate







13

%



16

%

Stock-based compensation, net of tax







8,857

$

0.12

5,783

0.08

Non-GAAP adjusted net income - excluding stock-
based compensation






$

59,625

$

0.84

$

42,924

$

0.61



















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share









70,908



70,073






















Quarter Ended


March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Dollars in thousands

$

%

$

%

$

%

GAAP gross profit/gross margin percentage

$

84,229

40.6

%

$

75,215

39.7

%

$

64,524

38.1

%

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed
technology

982

0.5

%

904

0.5

%

1,061

0.6

%

Purchase accounting impact on
inventory and contracts acquired


0.0

%

1,160

0.6

%

382

0.2

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage

$

85,211

41.1

%

$

77,279

40.8

%

$

65,967

39.0

%




























Six Months Ended









March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

Dollars in thousands






$

%

$

%

GAAP gross profit/gross margin percentage






$

159,444

40.2

%

$

121,467

36.9

%

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology







1,886

0.5

%

2,054

0.6

%

Purchase accounting impact on
inventory and contracts acquired







1,160

0.3

%

452

0.1

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage






$

162,490

41.0

%

$

123,973

37.6

%



















Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

GAAP net income

$

67,020

$

16,486

$

14,005

$

83,506

$

27,876

Adjustments:














Less: Interest income

(356)

(149)

(227)

(504)

(294)

Add: Interest expense

2,196

2,181

97

4,377

193

Add: Income tax provision

(43,880)

2,850

3,420

(41,030)

6,220

Add: Depreciation

3,500

3,029

2,623

6,530

5,318

Add: Amortization of completed technology

982

904

1,061

1,886

2,054

Add: Amortization of customer relationships
and acquired intangible assets

4,629

4,589

3,294

9,218

6,358

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$

34,091

$

29,890

$

24,273

$

63,983

$

47,725



















Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization

$

34,091

$

29,890

$

24,273

$

63,983

$

47,725

Adjustments:














Less: Fair value adjustment of equity method investment









(1,847)

Add: Stock-based compensation

5,320

4,809

4,386

10,129

6,884

Add: Restructuring charges

49



860

49

1,835

Add: BioCision stub period adjustment









203

Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



1,160

382

1,160

452

Add: Merger costs

2,666

613

936

3,279

1,185

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$

42,126

$

36,472

$

30,837

$

78,600

$

56,437



















Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

GAAP selling, general and administrative
expenses

$

47,236

$

41,175

$

37,518

$

88,412

$

69,479

Adjustments:














Less: Amortization of customer relationships
and acquired intangible assets

(4,629)

(4,589)

(3,294)

(9,218)

(6,358)

Less: Merger costs

(2,666)

(613)

(936)

(3,279)

(1,185)

Non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$

39,941

$

35,973

$

33,288

$

75,915

$

61,936

Research and development expenses

$

13,125

$

13,200

$

11,345

$

26,324

$

22,190

Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses

$

53,066

$

49,173

$

44,633

$

102,239

$

84,126



















Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

GAAP equity in earnings of equity method
investments

$

1,422

$

2,180

$

2,777

$

3,602

$

4,719

Adjustments:














Add: BioCision stub period adjustment









203

Non-GAAP adjusted equity in earnings of equity
method investments

$

1,422

$

2,180

$

2,777

$

3,602

$

4,922






















Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

2017

GAAP gross profit

$

65,299

$

59,453

$

51,325

$

18,930

$

15,762

$

13,199

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed
technology

570

533

626

412

371

435

Purchase accounting impact on
inventory and contracts acquired





125



1,160

257

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

65,869

$

59,986

$

52,076

$

19,342

$

17,293

$

13,891
















Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended



March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2018

2017

GAAP gross profit

$

124,752

$

96,794

$

34,692

$

24,673

Adjustments:











Amortization of completed technology

1,103

1,253

783

801

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and
contracts acquired



125

1,160

327

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

125,855

$

98,172

$

36,635

$

25,801























Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

2017

GAAP gross margin

41.1

%

41.9

%

38.1

%

39.0

%

33.2

%

38.1

%

Adjustments:


















Amortization of completed technology

0.4

%

0.4

%

0.5

%

0.8

%

0.8

%

1.3

%

Purchase accounting impact on
inventory and contracts acquired

%



0.1

%

%

2.4

%

0.7

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin

41.5

%

42.3

%

38.7

%

39.8

%

36.5

%

40.1

%
















Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended




March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2018

2017

GAAP gross margin

41.5

%

37.0

%

36.1

%

36.3

%

Adjustments:











Amortization of completed technology

0.4

%

0.5

%

0.8

%

1.2

%

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and
contracts acquired

%

%

1.2

%

0.5

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin

41.9

%

37.6

%

38.2

%

37.9

%































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences

Total Segments


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

2017

GAAP operating profit

$

30,836

$

26,362

$

20,003

$

2,683

$

(140)

$

1,290

$

33,519

$

26,222

$

21,293

Adjustments:


























Amortization of completed technology

570

533

626

412

371

435

982

904

1,061

Purchase accounting impact
on inventory and contracts
acquired





125



1,160

257



1,160

382

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$

31,406

$

26,895

$

20,754

$

3,095

$

1,391

$

1,982

$

34,501

$

28,286

$

22,736































Total Segments

Corporate

Total


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

March 31, 

December 31, 

March 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

2017

GAAP operating profit (loss)

$

33,519

$

26,222

$

21,293

$

(9,700)

$

(5,382)

$

(8,132)

$

23,819

$

20,840

$

14,801

Adjustments:


























Amortization of completed
technology

982

904

1,061







982

904

1,061

Amortization of customer
relationships and acquired
intangible assets







4,629

4,589

3,294

4,629

4,589

3,294

Restructuring charges







49



860

49



860

Purchase accounting impact
on inventory and contracts
acquired



1,160

382









1,160

382

Merger costs







2,666

613

936

2,666

613

936

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$

34,501

$

28,286

$

22,736

$

(2,356)

$

(180)

$

(3,042)

$

32,145

$

28,106

$

21,334






















Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences

Total Segments


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

GAAP operating profit

$

57,198

$

37,374

$

2,543

$

1,402

$

59,741

$

38,776

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed
technology

1,103

1,253

783

801

1,886

2,054

Purchase accounting impact on
inventory and contracts acquired



125

1,160

327

1,160

452

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$

58,301

$

38,752

$

4,486

$

2,530

$

62,787

$

41,282






















Total Segments

Corporate

Total


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

GAAP operating profit (loss)

$

59,741

$

38,776

$

(15,082)

$

(10,813)

$

44,659

$

27,963

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed
technology

1,886

2,054





1,886

2,054

Amortization of customer
relationships and acquired intangible
assets





9,218

6,358

9,218

6,358

Restructuring charges





49

1,835

49

1,835

Purchase accounting impact on
inventory and contracts acquired

1,160

452





1,160

452

Merger costs





3,279

1,185

3,279

1,185

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$

62,787

$

41,282

$

(2,536)

$

(1,435)

$

60,251

$

39,847

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brooks-automation-reports-results-of-fiscal-second-quarter-of-2018-ended-march-31-2018-300640445.html

SOURCE Brooks Automation, Inc.

You just read:

Brooks Automation Reports Results of Fiscal Second Quarter of 2018, Ended March 31, 2018

News provided by

Brooks Automation, Inc.

16:01 ET