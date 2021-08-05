Brooks Automation Reports Results of Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021, Ended June 30, 2021, and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.





Financial Results Summary





Quarter Ended













Dollars in millions, except per share data

June 30,

March 31,



June 30,

Change vs.









2021

2021



2020

Prior Qtr

Prior Year





Revenue

$ 315

$ 287



$ 220

10 % 43 %



Semiconductor Solutions

$ 186

$ 157



$ 127

19 % 47 %



Life Sciences

$ 129

$ 130



$ 93

0 % 38 %







































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.53

$ 0.32



$ 0.19

64 % 184 %



Diluted EPS Total

$ 0.53

$ 0.32



$ 0.19

65 % 184 %







































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.72

$ 0.61



$ 0.32

17 % 127 %







































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 78

$ 71



$ 40

10 % 94 %







Management Comments

"We are proud of the results of our third fiscal quarter with strong execution by both businesses," commented Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "Life Sciences sustained its high growth performance and Semiconductor Solutions acceleration was exceptionally strong. We expect our fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 to continue the upward trajectory. We remain on track for the planned separation into two standalone companies, which is expected to occur by the end of the calendar year."

Summary of GAAP Results

Third Quarter, Fiscal 2021

Revenue for the third quarter was $315 million , up 43% year over year driven by growth in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions.

, up 43% year over year driven by growth in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.53 per share compared to $0.19 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

per share compared to per share in the third quarter of 2020. Life Sciences revenue of $129 million grew 38% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was 42%. Life Sciences Products grew 60% year over year, and Life Sciences Services grew 28%. Excluding the effect of the recent exit of the RUCDR alliance, Life Science Services grew 43%.

grew 38% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was 42%. Life Sciences Products grew 60% year over year, and Life Sciences Services grew 28%. Excluding the effect of the recent exit of the RUCDR alliance, Life Science Services grew 43%. Semiconductor Solutions revenue was $186 million , an increase of 47% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was 43%.

, an increase of 47% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was 43%. Operating income was $50 million , compared to $19 million in the third quarter of 2020. Operating margin was 15.9%, up 730 basis points year over year and was driven by gross margin of 45.8%, up 370 basis points year over year. Operating expenses in the quarter include approximately $6 million in unallocated corporate expenses related to strategic M&A initiatives, including the preparation to separate the two businesses.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follow the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results for Continuing Operations

Third Quarter, Fiscal 2021

Diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.72 , up 127% year over year.

, up 127% year over year. Operating income was $68 million , an increase of 127% year over year, and operating margin was 21.5%, up 790 basis points year over year. Gross margin of 46.9% was up 340 basis points year over year.

, an increase of 127% year over year, and operating margin was 21.5%, up 790 basis points year over year. Gross margin of 46.9% was up 340 basis points year over year. Life Sciences operating margin was 17.8%, up from 7.1% in the prior year. Gross margin was 50.0%, up 540 basis points year over year driven by performance improvement of 250 basis points, as well as, 280 basis points of favorable mix as a result of exiting the RUCDR alliance agreement.

Semiconductor Solutions operating margin was 24.1%, an increase of 560 basis points from the prior year. Gross margin was 44.7%, up 200 basis points year over year, driven by margin expansion in Automation.

Adjusted EBITDA was $78 million , up 94% from the third quarter of 2020 and 10% sequentially.

Cash and Liquidity

Cash flow from operations was $45 million for the quarter, an increase of $19 million year over year.

for the quarter, an increase of year over year. On April 29, 2021 , the Company acquired Precise Automation, Inc. for approximately $70 million in cash subject to working capital and other adjustments.

, the Company acquired Precise Automation, Inc. for approximately in cash subject to working capital and other adjustments. The Company ended the third fiscal quarter of 2021 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $286 million , with total debt of $50 million , and net cash of $236 million .

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on September 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021. Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

Guidance for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $328 million to $348 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.71 to $0.81. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fourth fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.60.

Conference Call and Webcast

Brooks management will webcast its third quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Brooks' website at www.brooks.investorroom.com, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800-941-1366 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2926 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, our ability to deliver financial success in the future, and the timing of our planned separation into two independent public companies. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the industries the Company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) operates two, global, market-leading businesses, Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions, each with its own distinct area of focus and expertise. The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of gene sequencing and gene synthesis services. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks' Semiconductor Solutions business provides industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers as well as collaborative robotics and automation capabilities for multi-market applications.

On May 10, 2021, Brooks announced its plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies by establishing a standalone life sciences company, comprised of the Life Sciences business, and a standalone automation company, comprised of the Semiconductor Solutions business. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2021.

Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021

2020



2021

2020

Revenue

























Products $ 215,843

$ 142,323



$ 565,829

$ 413,329

Services

99,506



78,027





285,610



237,748

Total revenue

315,349



220,350





851,439



651,077

Cost of revenue

























Products

120,387



81,989





317,472



245,930

Services

50,562



45,573





149,165



137,092

Total cost of revenue

170,949



127,562





466,637



383,022

Gross profit

144,400



92,788





384,802



268,055

Operating expenses

























Research and development

18,284



14,004





51,310



43,727

Selling, general and administrative

75,883



59,714





221,646



178,866

Restructuring charges

—



(29)





179



1,125

Total operating expenses

94,167



73,689





273,135



223,718

Operating income

50,233



19,099





111,667



44,337

Interest income

409



29





503



865

Interest expense

(477)



(810)





(1,485)



(2,265)

Other income (expenses), net

(1,625)



498





(147)



(1,318)

Income before income taxes

48,540



18,816





110,538



41,619

Income tax provision

9,370



5,120





20,428



5,557

Income from continuing operations

39,170



13,696





90,110



36,062

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(4)



—





(1,168)



(182)

Net income $ 39,166

$ 13,696



$ 88,942

$ 35,880

Basic net income per share:

























Income from continuing operations $ 0.53

$ 0.19



$ 1.21

$ 0.49

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(0.00)



-





(0.02)



(0.00)

Basic net income per share $ 0.53

$ 0.19



$ 1.20

$ 0.49

Diluted net income per share:

























Income from continuing operations $ 0.53

$ 0.19



$ 1.21

$ 0.49

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(0.00)



-





(0.02)



(0.00)

Diluted net income per share $ 0.53

$ 0.19



$ 1.20

$ 0.49





























Weighted average shares outstanding used in

computing net income per share:

























Basic

74,296



73,759





74,195



73,473

Diluted

74,495



73,860





74,420



73,766































BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)















June 30,

September 30,

2021

2020











Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 269,862

$ 295,649 Marketable securities

101



67 Accounts receivable, net

234,079



188,291 Inventories

154,720



114,834 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

58,455



50,612 Total current assets

717,217



649,453 Property, plant and equipment, net

146,522



117,665 Long-term marketable securities

3,637



3,101 Long-term deferred tax assets

4,447



4,979 Goodwill

551,326



501,536 Intangible assets, net

254,937



218,325 Other assets

85,169



64,066 Total assets $ 1,763,255

$ 1,559,125 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Current portion of long-term debt $ —

$ 827 Accounts payable

98,192



61,758 Deferred revenue

35,421



31,357 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

8,132



8,201 Accrued compensation and benefits

43,803



43,267 Accrued restructuring costs

29



181 Accrued income taxes payable

22,232



10,094 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

103,251



55,433 Total current liabilities

311,060



211,118 Long-term debt

49,651



49,588 Long-term tax reserves

18,410



19,168 Long-term deferred tax liabilities

16,295



17,798 Long-term pension liabilities

6,536



6,406 Long-term operating lease liabilities

45,034



31,855 Other long-term liabilities

8,440



9,578 Total liabilities

455,426



345,511 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 87,758,598 shares issued and

74,296,729 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021, 87,293,710 shares issued and 73,831,841

shares outstanding at September 30, 2020

878



873 Additional paid-in capital

1,965,705



1,942,850 Accumulated other comprehensive income

26,619



21,919 Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)



(200,956) Accumulated deficit

(484,417)



(551,072) Total stockholders' equity

1,307,829



1,213,614 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,763,255

$ 1,559,125

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)















Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities









Net income $ 88,942

$ 35,880 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

48,684



49,760 Impairment of property, plant and equipment

—



301 Stock-based compensation

20,277



12,348 Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs

169



177 Deferred income taxes

(10,293)



(9,319) Other gains on disposals of assets

225



163 Adjustment to the gain on divestiture, net of tax

948



319 Taxes paid stemming from divestiture

—



(91,500) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









Accounts receivable

(40,286)



(15,719) Inventories

(32,532)



(17,695) Prepaid expenses and current assets

4,000



12,554 Accounts payable

23,327



11,032 Deferred revenue

(1,564)



214 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

(286)



580 Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

(338)



1,928 Accrued restructuring costs

(153)



(609) Accrued expenses and current liabilities

21,625



(4,347) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

122,745



(13,933) Cash flows from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(34,606)



(29,685) Purchases of marketable securities

(100)



(10,843) Sales of marketable securities

25



2,492 Maturities of marketable securities

25



42,226 Adjustment to proceeds from divestiture

(1,802)



— Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(92,375)



(15,743) Disbursement for a loan receivable

—



— Issuance of a note receivable

—



(1,000) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

—



— Net cash used in investing activities

(128,833)



(12,553) Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from term loans, net of discount

—



— Proceeds from issuance of common stock

2,583



2,332 Payments of financing costs

—



— Principal payments on debt

(828)



(828) Payments of finance leases

(915)



(957) Common stock dividends paid

(22,288)



(22,127) Net cash used in financing activities

(21,448)



(21,580) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

7,582



3,095 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(19,954)



(44,971) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

302,526



305,171 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 282,572

$ 260,200











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 269,862

$ 256,633 Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,570



3,567 Long-term restricted cash included in other assets

9,140



— Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 282,572

$ 260,200





































Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, management has excluded a charge related to liabilities for import tariffs related to imports in prior fiscal years. The cost of import tariffs which pertain to the current fiscal year imports were not removed from non-GAAP results. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.











































Quarter Ended



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020







per diluted





per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share

$

share Net income from continuing operations

$ 39,170

$ 0.53

$ 23,932

$ 0.32

$ 13,696

$ 0.19 Adjustments:



































Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



140



0.00



—



—



—



— Amortization of intangible assets



11,085



0.15



9,920



0.13



10,390



0.14 Restructuring charges



—



—



92



0.00



(29)



(0.00) Tariff adjustment



—



—



5,497



0.07



—



— Merger and acquisition costs



6,269



0.08



11,843



0.16



10



0.00 Restructuring related charges



—



—



—



—



301



0.00 Other adjustments



(83)



(0.00)



—



—



—



— Tax adjustments (1)



682



0.01



639



0.01



1,502



0.02 Tax effect of adjustments



(3,790)



(0.05)



(6,283)



(0.08)



(2,561)



(0.03) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 53,473

$ 0.72

$ 45,640

$ 0.61

$ 23,309

$ 0.32 Stock based compensation, pre-tax



6,086



0.08



6,710



0.09



3,725



0.05 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



5,173



0.07



5,704



0.08



3,166



0.04 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 58,646

$ 0.79

$ 51,344

$ 0.69

$ 26,475

$ 0.36





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



74,495



—



74,414



—



73,860



































Nine Months Ended





June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020









per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data



$

share

$

share Net income from continuing operations



$ 90,110

$ 1.21

$ 36,062

$ 0.49 Adjustments:

























Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired





140



0.00



—



— Amortization of intangible assets





30,750



0.41



31,331



0.42 Restructuring related charges





—



—



301





Restructuring charges





179



0.00



1,125



0.02 Tariff adjustment





5,497



0.07



—



— Merger and acquisition costs





21,104



0.28



484



0.01 Other adjustments





(83)



(0.00)











Tax adjustments (1)





(725)



(0.01)



(2,789)



(0.04) Tax effect of adjustments





(12,906)



(0.17)



(8,113)



(0.11) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$ 134,066

$ 1.80

$ 58,401

$ 0.79 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax





20,277



0.27



12,348



0.17 Tax rate





15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax





17,235

$ 0.23



10,496



0.14 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$ 151,301

$ 2.03

$ 68,897

$ 0.93



























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share





—



74,420



—



73,766

(1) Tax adjustments primarily related to stock compensation windfall benefit. The Company elected to apply the tax benefit related to the stock compensation windfall realized in the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 to the non-GAAP full year tax rate. The Company elected to exclude a deferred tax benefit realized in the three month period ended March 31, 2020 related to the extension of the 15 percent tax rate incentive in China.





































Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP net income

$ 39,166

$ 23,748

$ 13,696

$ 88,942

$ 35,880 Adjustments:





























Less: Loss from discontinued operations



4



184



—



1,168



182 Less: Interest income



(409)



(18)



(29)



(503)



(865) Add: Interest expense



477



452



810



1,485



2,265 Add: Income tax benefit



9,370



6,288



5,120



20,428



5,557 Add: Depreciation



6,055



5,877



6,290



17,933



18,429 Add: Amortization of completed technology



3,352



2,319



2,779



8,060



8,194 Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



7,733



7,601



7,611



22,690



23,137 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 65,748

$ 46,451

$ 36,277

$ 160,203

$ 92,779





































Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 65,748

$ 46,451

$ 36,277

$ 160,203

$ 92,779 Adjustments:





























Add: Stock-based compensation



6,086



7,481



3,725



20,277



12,348 Add: Restructuring charges



—



92



(29)



179



1,125 Add: Restructuring related charges



—



—



301



—



301 Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



140



—



—



140



— Add: Merger and acquisition costs



6,269



11,843



10



21,104



484 Add: Tariff adjustment



—



5,497



—



5,497



— Less: Other adjustments



(83)



—



—



(83)



— Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 78,160

$ 71,364

$ 40,284

$ 207,317

$ 107,037











































Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 144,400

45.8 %

$ 127,274

44.4 %

$ 92,788

42.1 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



3,352

1.1





2,319

0.8





2,779

1.3

Restructuring related charges



—

—





—

0.0





301

0.1

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



140

0.0





—

—





—

0.0

Other adjustment



(83)

(0.0)





5,497

1.9





—

0.0

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage

$ 147,809

46.9 %

$ 135,090

47.1 %

$ 95,868

43.5 %





































































Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 384,802

45.2 %

$ 268,055

41.2 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



8,060

0.9





8,194

1.3

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



140

0.0





—

—

Restructuring related charges



—

—





301

0.0

Other adjustment



(83)

0.0













Tariff adjustment



5,497

0.6





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage

$ 398,416

46.8 %

$ 276,550

42.5 %











































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 81,973

44.0 %

$ 69,413

44.2 %

$ 53,524

42.1 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



1,178

0.6





298

0.2





717

0.6

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



140

0.1





—

—





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 83,291

44.7 %

$ 69,711

44.4 %

$ 54,241

42.7 %















































































Brooks Life Sciences Products

Brooks Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 22,655

46.6 %

$ 24,051

45.9 %

$ 13,258

43.6 %

$ 39,772

49.4 %

$ 33,813

43.8 %

$ 26,006

41.4 % Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



432

0.9





280

0.5





287

0.9





1,742

2.2





1,741

2.3





1,776

2.8

Restructuring related charges



—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—





301

0.5

Other adjustment



—

—





—

—





—

—





(83)

(0.1)





—

—





—

—

Tariff adjustment



—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—





5,497

7.1





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 23,087

47.5 %

$ 24,331

46.5 %

$ 13,545

44.5 %

$ 41,431

51.5 %

$ 41,051

53.2 %

$ 28,083

44.7 %





















































































































Brooks Life Sciences Total



Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 62,428

48.4 %

$ 57,864

44.7 %

$ 39,264

42.1 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



2,173

1.7





2,021

1.6





2,063

2.2

Restructuring related charges



—

—





—

—





301

0.3

Other adjustment



(83)

(0)





—

—





—

—

Tariff adjustment



—

—





5,497

4.2





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 64,518

50.0 %

$ 65,382

50.5 %

$ 41,628

44.6 %































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 207,175

43.6 %

$ 148,443

40.0 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



1,860

0.4





2,172

0.6

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



140

0.0





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 209,175

44.1 %

$ 150,615

40.6 %





















































Brooks Life Sciences Products Brooks Life Sciences Services



Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 67,238

45.9 %

$ 39,016

42.8 % $ 110,395

47.9 %

$ 80,596

42.6 % Adjustments:













































Amortization of completed technology



985

0.7





872

1.0



5,215

2.3





5,151

2.7

Restructuring related charges



—

—





—

—



—

—





301

0.2

Other adjustment



—

—





—

—



(83)

(0.0)





—

—

Tariff adjustment



—

—





—

—



5,497

2.4





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 68,223

46.6 %

$ 39,888

43.8 % $ 121,024

52.6 %

$ 86,047

45.5 %













































































Brooks Life Sciences Total



Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 177,633

47.1 %

$ 119,612

42.7 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



6,200

1.6





6,023

2.1

Restructuring related charges



—

—





301

0.1

Other adjustment



(83)

(0.0)





—

—

Tariff adjustment



5,497

1.5





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 189,247

50.2 %

$ 125,935

44.9 %





















































































































































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences Products

Brooks Life Sciences Services

Brooks Life Sciences Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 GAAP operating profit

$ 43,478

$ 33,004

$ 22,697

$ 8,706

$ 10,935

$ 2,195

$ 12,125

$ 6,168

$ 2,032

$ 20,831

$ 17,103

$ 4,227 Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



1,178



298



717



432



280



287



1,742



1,741



1,776



2,174



2,021



2,063 Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



140



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



— Restructuring related charges



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



301



—



—



301 Other adjustment



—



—



—



—



—



—



(83)



—



—



(83)



—



— Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



5,497



—



—



5,497



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 44,796

$ 33,302

$ 23,414

$ 9,138

$ 11,215

$ 2,482

$ 13,784

$ 13,406

$ 4,109

$ 22,922

$ 24,621

$ 6,591





























































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 64,309

$ 50,107

$ 26,924

$ (14,076)

$ (19,602)

$ (7,825)

$ 50,233

$ 30,505

$ 19,099 Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology



3,352



2,319



2,780



—



—



—



3,352



2,319



2,780 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



—



7,733



7,601



7,611



7,733



7,601



7,611 Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



140



—



—



—



—



—



140



—



— Restructuring charges



—



—



—



—



92



(29)



—



92



(29) Restructuring related charges



—



—



301



—



—



—



—



—



301 Tariff adjustment



—



5,497



—



—



—



—



—



5,497



— Other adjustment



(83)



—



—





















(83)



—



— Merger and acquisition costs



—



—



—



6,269



11,843



10



6,269



11,843



10 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 67,718

$ 57,923

$ 30,005

$ (74)

$ (66)

$ (233)

$ 67,644

$ 57,857

$ 29,772



























































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences Products

Brooks Life Sciences Services



Brooks Life SciencesTotal





Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



June 30,

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



2021

2020

GAAP operating profit

$ 97,636

$ 52,949

$ 27,310

$ 4,116

$ 30,872

$ 10,243



$ 58,182

$ 14,359

Adjustments:



















































Amortization of completed technology



1,860



2,172



985



872



5,215



5,150





6,200



6,022

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



140



—



—



—



—



—





—



—

Restructuring related charges



—



—



—



—



—



301





—



301

Other adjustment



—



—



—



—



(83)



—





(83)



—

Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



—



5,497



—





5,497



—

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 99,636

$ 55,121

$ 28,295

$ 4,988

$ 41,501

$ 15,694



$ 69,796

$ 20,682













































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 155,818

$ 67,308

$ (44,151)

$ (22,971)

$ 111,667

$ 44,337 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



8,060



8,194



—



—



8,060



8,194 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



22,690



23,137



22,690



23,137 Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



140



—



—



—



140



— Restructuring charges



—



—



179



1,125



179



1,125 Restructuring related charges



—



301



—



—



—



301 Tariff adjustment



5,497



—



—



—



5,497



— Other adjustment



(83)



—



—



—



(83)



— Merger and acquisition costs



—



—



21,104



484



21,104



484 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 169,432

$ 75,803

$ (178)

$ 1,775

$ 169,254

$ 77,578

