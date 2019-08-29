Brooks Automation to Host 2019 Investor Day

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today the details of its 2019 Investor Day to be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in New York City. The conference will feature presentations and Q&A with Steve Schwartz, president and CEO, Lindon Robertson, EVP and CFO, along with other members of the company's management team.

Space for the event is limited and, therefore, attendance to the event is by invitation only, however, the Company welcomes all interested parties to join the live webcast which will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.brooks.com beginning at 9:30 AM ET. The accompanying presentation materials and a replay of the webcast will be available on the website after the conclusion of the event.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks is a leading provider of life science and semiconductor manufacturing automation solutions worldwide. The Company applies its automation and cryogenics expertise to provide a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions across life sciences in areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies. Brooks recently added global capability for gene sequencing and gene synthesis services through its strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ, expanding its sample-based services offerings. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision robotics, integrated automation systems and services. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com .

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Mark Namaroff

Director, Investor Relations

Brooks Automation

978.262.2635

mark.namaroff@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore

Brooks Automation

978.262.2400

sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

John Mills

Senior Managing Director

ICR, LLC

646.277.1254

John.mills@icrinc.com

