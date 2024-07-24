Brooks Automation to Showcase Innovative Hybrid Lab Automation Solutions at the Association for Diagnostics and Laboratory Medicine Conference (ADLM) July 30-August 1 in Chicago

CHELMSFORD, Mass., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Association for Diagnostics and Laboratory Medicine Conference in Chicago next week. Attendees are invited to Brooks booth #3839 to see the debut of cutting-edge products designed to revolutionize laboratory operations. Lab professionals will have the opportunity to interact with Brooks products, ask questions, and see firsthand how these solutions can be implemented in real-life settings.

The PathFinder Flex™ solution will take the stage on the booth for the first time. This innovative system combines the PathFinder 350D benchtop decapper and sorter with a PreciseFlex™ collaborative robot and rail system, a manual cart, and a unifying software that seamlessly connects and controls the solution. The PathFinder Flex™ addresses critical high-value problems in small to medium-sized labs, offering an attractive return on investment even for those processing fewer tubes. By automating tedious, repetitive tasks, the PathFinder Flex™ significantly decreases operator touch time, increases walkaway time, and optimizes throughput and utilization, allowing lab staff to focus on more critical tasks.

The Brooks booth will also feature IntelliGuide™ vision that enables 30% faster deployments with Auto-Teach and Clear-Check, and a preview of the soon-to-be-released PreciseFlex c5 robot that enables higher instrument density.

Future of Laboratories: Introducing Hybrid Lab Automation

Brooks Automation is pioneering Hybrid Lab Automation. This segment bridges the gap between Task Targeted Automation and Total Lab Automation, addressing a critical unmet need.

Task Targeted Automation: provides flexible, low-barrier solutions that automate specific tasks without comprehensive connectivity.

provides flexible, low-barrier solutions that automate specific tasks without comprehensive connectivity. Total Lab Automation: delivers efficient, comprehensive solutions but requires significant space and has limited scalability.

Hybrid Lab Automation offers comprehensive pre- and post-analytical functionality without the rigidity of a track system. It can be deployed as simple, compact units in various departments, providing connectivity through hybrid transport systems and software that unifies the solution.

"Our Hybrid Lab Automation solutions are designed to empower pathology labs with innovative automation options previously unavailable to them," said Elise Hogan, Managing Director, Brooks Laboratory Automation Solutions. "We believe this will enable labs to deliver better patient outcomes and greater patient access, transforming the future of laboratory operations."

