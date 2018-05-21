Brooks Brothers To Open At Empire Outlets - New York City's Only Outlet Center

The 4,040-square-foot Brooks Brothers outlet will carry the upcoming Fall/Winter 2018 collection of tailored clothing, casual wear, outerwear and accessories for men, women and children making it a natural addition to Empire Outlets' diverse and dynamic retail lineup. From its humble beginnings in New York City at 116 Cherry Street to its position today as a global purveyor of American style, Brooks Brothers has continued to influence and innovate fashion. Brooks Brothers was the first to offer ready-to-wear clothing, introduced seersucker and madras to the American market, and created one of the most enduring and popular items: the iconic button-down collar shirt.

"Brooks Brothers is engrained in the very fabric of American retail and style," said Joseph Ferrara, principal of BFC Partners, developer of Empire Outlets. "Bringing on a historic and peerless brand like Brooks Brothers is just another step toward making Empire Outlets one of New York City's top shopping and dining destinations."

"Successfully negotiating Brooks Brothers lease at Empire Outlets is one of the proudest moments of my career," said James Prendamano, Vice President and CEO of Casandra Properties, Inc. "A two hundred year tradition of excellence in men's clothing has made Brooks Brothers one of the most sought after apparel brands in the world. This truly is a legendary addition to the growing Empire."

Located adjacent to the St. George Ferry Terminal, Empire Outlets will feature over 100 designer outlet retailers and a 1,250-space parking garage. Major retailers at the center include H&M, Banana Republic, Nordstrom Rack, Gap Factory and Columbia Sporting Goods, among others. Eateries are also flocking to Empire Outlets' 40,000-square-foot food and beverage deck, which will provide unique views of Manhattan and an unmatched experience for visitors. Restaurants at the center include Shake Shack, Artichoke Basille's Pizza and MRKTPL, Staten Island's first-ever artisanal food hall.

The vast majority of Empire Outlets' retail and restaurant spaces are already leased and BFC Partners is actively in discussions with several prominent tenants for the balance of the lifestyle center.

Empire Outlets is expected to open in Fall 2018.

About Empire Outlets

BFC Partners' Empire Outlets will be an approximately 340,000 square foot retail complex, comprised of 100 designer outlet retailers and a variety of restaurants and cafes. BFC Partners will also build a 1,250-space structured parking garage below the retail and hotel components to accommodate commuters and tourists alike. Designed by SHoP Architects, Empire Outlets will feature expansive open corridors to the water, contemporary materials reflective of the industrial waterfront, and a sweeping sustainable green roof visible from the harbor. Celebratory vertical circulation elements such as grand staircases, elevators, and streamlined escalators will guide shoppers as they move from the waterfront up to Richmond Terrace, creating a dynamic and easily navigated pedestrian experience. For more information about Empire Outlets New York City, please visit www.empireoutletsnyc.com. Find us on Twitter @EmpireOutlets and on Instagram at @empireoutlets.

About Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers, America's oldest retailer, reached its milestone 200-year anniversary on April 7th, 2018. Since opening its doors on April 7, 1818, in New York City, Brooks Brothers has grown from a small family haberdasher to become a global brand that has shaped and defined American style through its product innovations.

Brooks Brothers was the first American brand to offer ready-to-wear clothing and has continued throughout history with iconic product introductions including: seersucker, madras, argyle, the non-iron shirt and the original button-down collar. Two centuries later, Brooks Brothers is proud to uphold the same traditions and values and to be the destination for ladies and gentlemen from every generation. Since its founding 200 years ago in New York, Brooks Brothers has become a legendary international retailer while maintaining a steadfast commitment to exceptional service, quality, style and value.

Brooks Trivia: Before there was the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, the Statue of Liberty, Grand Central Station, the cities of Hollywood and Chicago and even Jingle Bells….there was Brooks Brothers.

Follow us on Twitter @brooksbrothers and Instagram @brooksbrothers and find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brooksbrothers

