Brooks Files its Annual Report on Form 10-K

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today that the Company has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 (the "Form 10-K") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). On December 2, 2019, the Company filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with the SEC. The Company's consolidated financial statements contained in the Form 10-K are consistent with the financial results reported in our press release dated November 6, 2019, with an adjustment of approximately $1 million in revenue (and related profit) from a single product shipment previously recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 instead being recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks is a leading provider of life science and semiconductor manufacturing automation solutions worldwide. The Company applies its automation and cryogenics expertise to provide a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions across life sciences in areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies. Brooks recently added global capability for gene sequencing and gene synthesis services through its strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ, expanding its sample-based services offerings. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision robotics, integrated automation systems and services. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com .

