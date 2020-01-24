Brooks Life Sciences increases Indianapolis biorepository capacity by 20%

Vice President of Services and Informatics for Brooks Life Sciences, Martin Long, says the increased footprint reflects the company's continued focus on customers in pharma, academia, biotech, clinical, and healthcare.

"More and more samples are being collected as research accelerates to improve quality of healthcare," he explains. "Our expansion will help support this."

Details of the expansion include adding 20% more space to the biorepository. This will ensure Brooks continues to meet demand for biological samples and the room to store them.

Over 30% square feet will be allocated to the growing field of genomics along with lab services and administration to support it. The other 70% of expanded space will be dedicated to the company's biorepository.

The announcement comes on the back of recent infrastructure improvements that include construction of an additional 15,000 cubic feet of -20°C storage space.

This expansion will also create jobs over the next three years as Brooks continues to embed expertise into customer workflows that accelerate scientific discovery.

About Brooks Life Sciences

Brooks Life Sciences, a division of Brooks Automation, provides the life sciences industry with the most comprehensive portfolio of sample management solutions, enabling researchers worldwide to accelerate innovation and improve patient health. The company offers automated storage, cryopreservation, informatics, sample storage, lab services, transportation, consumables, and instruments. Technologies and services span the entire cold chain supporting research, GMP, pre/clinical, cell therapy, and biologics. The top 20 biopharmaceutical providers and other leading companies rely on Brooks Life Sciences to advance research. Click here for more.

About GENEWIZ

GENEWIZ, also a division of Brooks Automation, is a global provider of genomics services enabling research scientists within pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agriculture, environmental and clean energy, academic, and government institutions to advance their discoveries. Founded in 1999 by Dr. Steve Sun and Dr. Amy Liao, the company serves a global customer base. Customers rely on the unique and proprietary genomics technologies and services backed by GENEWIZ's specialized experts in Sanger sequencing, next generation sequencing, gene synthesis, molecular biology, bioinformatics, and GLP regulatory-compliant services. Headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ, GENEWIZ is owned by Brooks Automation with a global network of laboratories. Visit genewiz.com for more.

About Brooks Automation, Inc.

Brooks is a leading worldwide provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing and life sciences. Brooks' technologies, engineering competencies and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, Brooks has been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and since 2011 Brooks has applied its automation and cryogenics expertise to meet the sample storage needs of customers in the life sciences industry. Brooks' life sciences offerings include a broad range of products and services for on-site infrastructure for sample management in ‑20°C to -190°C temperatures, as well as comprehensive outsource service solutions across the complete life cycle of biological samples including collection, transportation, processing, storage, protection, retrieval and disposal. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, see brooks.com.

