Brooks Life Sciences Introduces the First Automated Cryogenic Freezer for 250mL Cryobags

"The addition of automated tracking and handling for 250mL cryobags marks a significant enhancement to the BioStore III product line," said David Lewandowski, Brooks Life Sciences global product marketing manager. "As cellular therapy products move from discovery through clinical trial and commercialization phases, many customers are standardizing 250mL cryobags for storage and delivery of cells. Brooks Life Sciences is committed to expanding the product line to bring all the advantages of automated inventory management to clinical and commercial customers. This product supports the detailed regulatory and workflow process required to address the precision medicine market."

Features of the BioStore Cryo III, which integrates Chart/MVE 1800 high efficiency liquid nitrogen (LN2) freezer technology, include:

Complete automation for storage and retrieval for up to 1,000 BioStore III 250mL cryobags including inventory management through an intuitive touch screen interface

Fast, hands-off cassette retrieval that takes less than one minute per request

3.0 Software with available multi-user library management, 21-CFR-11 compliant software with complete reporting, multi-user access controls, and web API connectivity to LIMS systems

Compatible with Brooks Life Sciences CryoPod Carriers and CryoPod Filling Station

Energy efficient refrigeration using < 11 L per day LN2

21-day hold time in case of LN2 interruption, offering optimum risk mitigation

Improved ergonomics and minimized injury risk

"Current methods of managing cryogenic collections require manually lifting racks in and out of a tank, exposing non targeted therapies in the same rack to transient warming and other events can be damaging and compromise the quality and integrity of the cell product," said Brooks Life Sciences product manager Scott Reeves. "With the BioStore III, cell therapy manufacturing sites and distribution hubs are able to tightly manage the inventories of cell therapies with proper controls and documentation measures in place."

About Brooks Life Sciences

Brooks Life Sciences, a division of Brooks Automation, provides the life science industry with the most comprehensive portfolio of sample management solutions, enabling researchers worldwide to accelerate innovation and improve patient health. The company offers automated storage, cryopreservation, informatics, sample storage, lab services, transportation, consumables and instruments. Technologies and services span the entire cold chain supporting research, GMP, pre/clinical, cell therapy, and biologics. The top 20 biopharmaceutical providers and other leading companies rely on Brooks Life Sciences to advance research. Click here for more information.

