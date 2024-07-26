Brooks PathFinder™ System selected by Lifeblood for Sample Management

CHELMSFORD, Mass., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, a global leader in innovative design, manufacture and commercialization of robotic automation for laboratories, is proud to announce its successful appointment as an official vendor for Lifeblood (Australian Red Cross Lifeblood), a globally renowned organization dedicated to the supply of blood and blood products.

This achievement underscores Brooks' commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and advanced solutions to blood banks and laboratories worldwide. Our PathFinder™ systems are designed to give laboratory staff greater control over their sample management and can be deployed in discreet, high-value locations to maximize efficiency.

"We are honored to be chosen by Lifeblood to provide our PathFinder™ solution across the country," said Elise Hogan, Managing Director of Brooks Automation Australia – Laboratory Automation Solutions. "Our systems are designed to meet the stringent demands of blood banks globally, ensuring optimal performance and reliability in the sample management process."

Brooks' comprehensive range of sample management automation includes:

PathFinder™ 350D and D Plus benchtop pre-analytical decapping and sorting

benchtop pre-analytical decapping and sorting PathFinder™ 350A benchtop post-analytical sorting, sealing and archiving

benchtop post-analytical sorting, sealing and archiving PathFinder™ 450S benchtop sorting for pre- and post-analytical management

benchtop sorting for pre- and post-analytical management PathFinder™ 900 floor-standing, all-in-one solution for aliquoting, decapping, secondary tube generation, sorting, sealing and archiving for higher volume applications

floor-standing, all-in-one solution for aliquoting, decapping, secondary tube generation, sorting, sealing and archiving for higher volume applications PathFinder™ TSM and PathFinder™ TDM OEM modules for incorporation into analytical platforms and track automation

OEM modules for incorporation into analytical platforms and track automation AIM Autosamplers liquid sample handling and introduction

These solutions are utilized by laboratories around the world, not just in blood banks but anywhere that tube management is required, reflecting their broad applicability and proven effectiveness in the field.

For more information about Brooks Automation and its range of laboratory automation systems, please visit www.brooks.com or email [email protected]. For a glimpse of the future, visit www.hybridlaboratoryautomation.com.

About Brooks Automation: Brooks Automation is a leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing and laboratory automation solutions worldwide. Brooks' innovative products and technologies create an automated advantage, helping customers achieve higher efficiency, better quality, and greater operational flexibility.

About Australian Red Cross Lifeblood: Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is a division of the Australian Red Cross dedicated to providing life-giving blood products and services. Its mission encompasses the collection, processing, and distribution of blood and blood-related products, as well as the promotion of blood donation and research into transfusion medicine. Lifeblood also manages the national bone marrow donor registry and supports organ and tissue donation programs. Committed to ensuring a safe and reliable blood supply for patients in need, Lifeblood operates with a strong focus on donor recruitment, public education, and innovative healthcare solutions.

