Brooks Rehabilitation Announces $68 Million Expansions to Enhance Patient Care and Meet Growing Demand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Rehabilitation is proud to announce a significant strategic growth initiative designed to meet the increasing need for its specialized physical rehabilitation services. Scheduled to begin in 2026, the non-profit organization will undertake three major construction projects representing a capital investment of approximately $68 million and the creation of 150 new jobs. These projects include a significant expansion of the Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital - Bartram Campus, an expansion of the Orange Park outpatient clinic and a project to double the capacity of Helen's House, Brooks' family and patient housing.

A rendering of the expanded Helen's House, Brooks Rehabilitation's family housing. A rendering of the expanded Brooks Rehabilitation outpatient clinic in Orange Park, Florida.

"At Brooks, we firmly believe in a patient-centered approach to care, which includes supporting families and communities throughout their recovery process," said Doug Baer, president and CEO of Brooks Rehabilitation. "This substantial investment reflects our unwavering commitment to providing world-class rehabilitation solutions and ensuring that every individual has access to the highest quality rehabilitation services."

The largest of the three initiatives is the expansion of the Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital – Bartram Campus. With a projected investment of $47 million, this project will add 48 new beds to the facility with the option to expand in the future. This expansion is critical for accommodating patients recovering from complex conditions such as brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, strokes, transplants or other disabling illnesses. The hospital will also add an Innovation Studio, a new area for both therapists and patients to utilize the most cutting-edge rehabilitation technology. In addition to technologies to facilitate recovery, this Studio will feature different smart home and assistive technologies to help ease a patient's transition back to home after their injury. Funding for the Innovation Studio was made possible by generous donations from a grateful patient.

Support from family and friends is essential to recovery and that is why Brooks is also investing approximately $16 million to double the size of Helen's House. This hospitality house, located across the street from Brooks' University campus, offers affordable, temporary lodging to patients and their caregivers who travel across the country and internationally for the expertise of the Brooks clinical teams. By expanding this facility, Brooks ensures that more families can remain close to their loved ones during the rehabilitation journey.

Additionally, the Orange Park outpatient clinic will undergo a $5.4 million expansion. This project will add 7,000 sq ft. to the existing operations, with 2,100 sq. ft. for a new pediatric feeding and swallowing clinic. The State of Florida provided a portion of the funding for this specialized service to fulfill an unmet need in pediatric care.

Construction is also continuing for Brooks' new cutting-edge, 80,000-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Mayo Clinic's Phoenix campus in Arizona. That hospital is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

All three Jacksonville projects will begin construction in 2026 with plans to be completed in 2027 and early 2028. Brooks will continue to evaluate options to expand or add facilities over the next several years in the Jacksonville market to keep pace with the rapid growth in the area.

About Brooks Rehabilitation

Brooks Rehabilitation, a nonprofit headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive system of care for physical rehabilitation for more than 50 years. Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the best rehabilitation hospital in Florida and top 20 in the nation, Brooks operates three inpatient hospitals in Florida and will open a new hospital on the Mayo Clinic campus in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2026. Through its commitment to innovation, Brooks is at the forefront of cutting-edge research, education and technology advancing the science of rehabilitation. Brooks provides outpatient services in more than 50 locations, offers home health care, skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care along with community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities.

Contact:

Jill Matejcek

Manager, Public & Community Relations

(904) 345-7718 phone

(904) 328-9531 mobile

[email protected]

SOURCE Brooks Rehabilitation