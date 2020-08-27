Brooks to Participate in the Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today that company management will participate in Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 which includes a 45-minute webcast beginning at 9:50 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the Brooks investor relations website at www.brooks.investorroom.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide. The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of products and services for reliable cold-chain sample management and genomic analysis supporting areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Mark Namaroff

Director, Investor Relations

Brooks Automation

978.262.2635

[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore

Brooks Automation

978.262.2400

[email protected]

