Brookside Flavors & Ingredients completes acquisition of Sterling Food Flavorings, LLC

ADDISON, Ill., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookside Flavors & Ingredients LLC ("BFI") is excited to announce the acquisition of the assets of Sterling Food Flavorings, LLC ("Sterling") of Dayton, NJ.

Sterling boasts a long history of creating and manufacturing flavoring systems that help customers succeed. Sterling has a strong service orientation and is well respected by its customers.

Vitas Roman and Rick Englesbe, the owners of Sterling, are industry veterans with a long history of developing and producing flavor and spice products that have driven a track record of successful growth. They will continue serving Sterling's customers as part of BFI. Mr. Englesbe and Mr. Roman said, "We look forward to joining the BFI organization. BFI has an excellent reputation in the marketplace and is known for excellent service and quality products. BFI and Sterling are a perfect fit. We will be able to grow faster and provide additional services and products to our customers with the resources they offer."

"We are very excited to have Sterling join BFI. Sterling enables us to expand our product portfolio and broaden our offerings to our existing customer base. We will also be able to offer a broader range of products and services to the current Sterling customers. Sterling fits in very well with our strategy to offer our current and future customers the right capabilities to help them be successful," said Rudy Dieperink, CEO of BFI.

BFI welcomes Sterling to our team, and we look forward to the new possibilities this acquisition brings.

About Brookside Flavors & Ingredients LLC

Brookside Flavors & Ingredients helps leading food and beverage companies create flavorful products across a wide range of sweet and savory applications. Built on a passion for unrivaled customer service with our "No Sleepless Nights" pledge, forward-looking capabilities, and enduring solutions, Brookside Flavors & Ingredients gets customers to market faster and more efficiently with great- tasting, better-for-all products preferred by today's more conscious consumers. Brookside Flavor & Ingredients is headquartered in Addison, IL and services customers from two production locations in Addison, IL and Branchburg, NJ.

For more information on products Made Better with Brookside™ visit: https://brooksideflavors.com .

Conexus Capital Advisors, Inc. served as the financial adviser to Sterling Food Flavorings, LLC's principals in the sale of their business to BFI.

