NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookstone, part of the Bluestar Alliance portfolio, announces the launch of an exclusive partnership with NFL superstar Christian McCaffrey. As part of this partnership, Christian McCaffrey will serve as the brand ambassador for the Brookstone brand and curate a collection of products that spans fitness, recovery, wellness, travel, technology, and lifestyle.

Brookstone and Christian McCaffrey Campaign and Exclusive Collection Launches for Holiday Season

Brookstone is a lifestyle brand that celebrates Doing Life Better, and there is no better ambassador for its commitment to cutting-edge, innovative technology than Christian McCaffrey. Brookstone is known for its excellence in premium products across travel, home, entertainment, tech, and wellness. Since its inception, Brookstone's product range has offered unique solutions that enhance everyday life experiences in unexpected ways. From exercise recovery to optimizing sleep, Brookstone has become the go-to destination in improving daily life. This fall, fans are invited to discover a collection of products that support recovering faster and traveling smarter.

Christian McCaffrey, a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro Athlete, has become a true champion, revered by many as one of the greatest players the NFL has ever seen. McCaffrey first hit the public spotlight in 2015 while at Stanford before being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, with the eighth overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. Known for his skills in both rushing and receiving, he has set various records in a single season. In 2022, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, where he continues to showcase his many talents including last year's Super Bowl appearance.

"I'm thrilled to see this partnership with Brookstone come to life, McCaffrey shares. I've had the chance to experience and use the products for a while now and they truly enhance my everyday life. Whether you're traveling, relaxing, or training like I do, they support a balanced lifestyle. I hope this partnership inspires others to enjoy these products as much as I do."

The exclusive collection features Brookstone's top-performing products that Christian McCaffrey personally uses, including massage, luggage & travel accessories, headphones, ear buds, watch boxes, pillows, electronics, and grooming items. Each item in this collection is crafted to enhance your daily routine -- whether for travel, relaxation, or personal care, reflecting the active lifestyle championed by McCaffrey.

"Partnering with Christian McCaffrey is a game changer for Brookstone. His commitment to excellence and innovation in his career aligns perfectly with Brookstone's mission to enhance everyday experiences. Together, we are excited to offer a collection that inspires our customers to Do Life Better," says CEO Joseph Gabbay.

Brookstone x Christian McCaffrey's collaboration will be available on Brookstone.com and at select retailers, including Kohl's, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and more. In addition to the launch on Brookstone.com, Brookstone is excited to participate in a special partnership with Walmart across the San Francisco area. The premium brand activation will pop up outside fourteen Walmart Supercenters highlighting the partnership with Brookstone and Christian McCaffrey. Shoppers will enjoy an immersive, hands-on experience with products from the Brookstone brand as well as McCaffrey's collection, enabling them to see and feel that quality, participate in a football toss and shop products on Walmart.com.

ABOUT BROOKSTONE

Brookstone was founded in 1965 and began as a direct marketer. Over the next 50+ years, Brookstone has evolved into a multi-channel retailer & manufacturer of distinctive, innovative and quality products. Today, there are more than 34+ freestanding Brookstone airport shops, in addition to shops/kiosks in 500+ Hudson News airport stores. Brookstone products span across a wide range of categories, from massage chairs, heated blankets, to speakers and headphones, travel accessories, as well as men's and women's personal care and much more. The products are unique, functional and designed to "do life better". It truly is a go-to destination for wellness products, gifts, tech, gadgets and more.

ABOUT CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY

Star NFL running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. McCaffrey rose to national prominence in 2015 at his parent's Alma Mater, Stanford University, when he surpassed NFL legend Barry Sanders's all-purpose yards record. After another stellar season in 2016, he was the taken in the first round of the NFL draft in 2017 with the eighth overall pick to the Carolina Panthers.

ABOUT BLUESTAR ALLIANCE, LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar Alliance owns, manages, and markets, a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many points of distribution with a heavy emphasis on department store retail brands. With global retail sales over $9 billion, brands within the portfolio include Off-White, Hurley, Scotch & Soda, bebe, Elie Tahari, Kensie, Justice, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry, Brookstone, Joan Vass and Limited Too.

