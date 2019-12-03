Brookstone Capital Management Expands Darryl Ronconi's Role, Naming Him President and Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookstone Capital Management ("Brookstone"), a leading SEC-registered investment advisory (RIA) firm providing fee-based asset management services, announces Darryl Ronconi as the company's new president. Ronconi will retain his chief operating officer (COO) position and expand his role in managing the company's day-to-day operations while strategically working alongside Brookstone founder and CEO, Dean Zayed, on fast-paced growth initiatives for the firm. Ronconi joined Brookstone in 2015 as the chief operating officer.

"Darryl has worked closely with me since joining Brookstone," said Zayed. "He has an impressive track record within the industry and has delivered great results to the Brookstone team thus far. With him as our president, I am excited for the start of this next chapter as we are positioned to grow significantly in both advisor resources and overall AUM. There is no better person than Darryl to help lead these initiatives."

Ronconi is an accomplished executive with more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including extensive experience in corporate leadership, business development and as an entrepreneur. In 2003, Ronconi was brought in house by GE Capital to serve as vice president, chief information officer and RIA operations leader for Terra Financial Companies. After GE Capital's initial public offering of their insurance division in 2005, which included Genworth Financial Investment Services (GFIS), a FINRA registered broker-dealer and SEC-registered investment adviser, Ronconi served as the chief information officer and chief operations officer of GFIS. He participated in all facets of the business, including the senior leadership team, board of directors, and a voting member on the RIA investment committees and B-D product approval committee. During his time there, Ronconi played an integral role in helping grow the company from 300 advisors with $2 billion in assets under management (AUM) to 2,200 advisors with $16 billion in AUM. Prior to, Ronconi founded and ran a technology consulting firm that served clients predominately within the financial services industry.

"Brookstone is uniquely positioned to grow in advisor resources, advisor affiliation and overall AUM in 2020," said Ronconi. "As president of Brookstone, I look forward to leading the team through this expected growth trajectory and beyond, and I look forward to continuing our mission of becoming the leading RIA for retirement and investment advisors industrywide."

Ronconi holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of South Florida and a Master of Science from DePaul University.

As part of Brookstone's rapid expansion, AmeriLife Group, LLC, a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing annuity, life and health insurance solutions, acquired a majority interest in Brookstone in July, creating one of the largest independent marketing and RIA organizations in the U.S. The combined organization offers affiliated advisors and agents access to a broader set of financial strategies to more comprehensively serve their clients' financial needs.

