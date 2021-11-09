Brooksville Healthcare Center Wins Newsweek's Best Nursing Home Award

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek Magazine recently released a list of the 2022 Best Nursing Homes, and Brooksville Healthcare Center has received the prestigious honor.

Newsweek used performance data, peer recommendations and handling of the effects of COVID-19, relative to in-state competition, to help determine America's Top Nursing Homes. Newsweek also evaluated the performance of each facility by using the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) star rating system, which considers nurse staffing, quality of care, and health inspection scores. Out of the 11,849 nursing homes surveyed, 450 were selected Best Nursing Homes with only 45 in the state of Florida. Brooksville Healthcare Center was ranked 28th in all of Florida facilities and currently holds a 4-Star Health Inspection Rating by the CMS.

Since 1974, Brooksville Healthcare Center has been serving families in Hernando County. Brooksville Healthcare Center is pleased to be a Joint Commission Accredited Facility, as well as a recipient of the Governor's Gold Seal Award, which recognizes the top 15% of Nursing facilities within each region and/or the top 10% of Nursing facilities within the entire state.

Brooksville Healthcare Center is one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio, providing comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services as well as long-term skilled nursing care in Brooksville, FL.

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee.

