Brooksville Job Fair for CNA'S, LPN'S, and RN'S

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Services Management, HSM, today announced the event details of the Brooksville Healthcare Center's Job Fair.

The job fair will be held at Brooksville Healthcare Center at 1114 Chatman Blvd, Brooksville, FL. The Brooksville job fair will take place on Friday, June 18th from 10am to 5pm, and Saturday, June 19th from 10am to 2pm.

"We're aggressively hiring licensed CNA's, LPN's, and RN's and offering on-the-spot interviews, $3,000 sign-on bonuses for CNA's and LPN's, and $5,000 sign-on bonuses for RN's. We'll have food, drinks, and staff readily available to talk to candidates about the amazing benefits we offer our employees," stated Jason Duplantis, Administrator at Brooksville Healthcare Center. "We're also giving away a 65" 4K Smart TV for those Tampa Bay sports fans out there each day of our job fair," added Duplantis.

About Brooksville Healthcare Center

Brooksville Healthcare Center, located in Hernando County, Florida, is a 180-bed non-profit skilled nursing community specializing in physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth.

