Brookwood Celebrates Yesway's Public Listing on Nasdaq

BEVERLY, Mass., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC ("Brookwood"), a U.S.-based private equity real estate investment firm, today celebrates that Yesway, a company Brookwood sponsored, founded, capitalized, and helped build, became a publicly traded company listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 21, 2026. Yesway's common shares are trading under the ticker symbol "YSWY."

Brookwood Financial LLC celebrates Yesway’s public listing on Nasdaq. Speed Speed

The milestone represents a significant achievement for Brookwood and underscores the firm's differentiated approach to private equity investing. Brookwood is among a select group of private equity firms in the United States to have conceived, sponsored, and scaled a major consumer retail platform from within its private equity platform. Brookwood established Yesway in 2015 with the objective of building a scaled, best-in-class convenience store platform serving communities across the Midwest and Southwest. What began as a Brookwood-sponsored investment thesis evolved into a large, integrated retail operating company through a disciplined combination of strategic acquisitions, new-store development, operational investment, brand building, and customer-focused execution.

Since its founding in 1993, Brookwood has invested more than $1.8 billion on behalf of its investors, which include some of the world's most sophisticated investors, including sovereign wealth funds, global banks, endowments, pension plans, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The firm's investment portfolio has included more than $4.9 billion in total assets across commercial real estate, real estate-related operating businesses, and, through its Yesway affiliate, a national convenience store platform.

Brookwood's investment in Yesway exemplifies the firm's hands-on, thesis-driven investment philosophy. Brookwood identifies overlooked or fragmented sectors where it can apply strategic insight, operational expertise, disciplined capital allocation, and active management support to create institutional-quality platforms. Yesway is a clear example of that model in action.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway has grown into an award-winning convenience store operator with approximately 450 stores across nine states. The company is recognized for its strong regional brands, popular foodservice offerings, broad grocery and merchandise selections, and private-label products, including the well-known Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Yesway's growth reflects the strength of the platform Brookwood helped create, as well as the execution capabilities of Yesway's management team and employees.

"We are extremely proud of Yesway's evolution from a Brookwood-sponsored platform into a publicly traded company," said Thomas N. Trkla, Brookwood's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This milestone reflects the vision behind Brookwood's original investment thesis, the strength of Yesway's management team, the dedication of its employees, and the company's continued commitment to serving customers and communities across its markets. It is rare for a private equity real estate investment firm to help build a consumer retail company of this scale from inception through a successful public listing, and we believe Yesway's achievement demonstrates the power of Brookwood's differentiated, hands-on approach."

About Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC

Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC is a U.S.-based private equity real estate investment firm founded in 1993. The firm has invested more than $1.8 billion of equity on behalf of institutional and private investors and has been involved in more than $4.9 billion of total assets across commercial real estate, real estate-related operating businesses, and sponsored investment platforms. Brookwood specializes in identifying overlooked opportunities, applying hands-on operational and strategic expertise, and building durable platforms that create long-term value.

About Yesway

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with approximately 450 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is known for its regional brands, foodservice offerings, broad grocery and merchandise selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, new-store development, operational investment, and a commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States.

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SOURCE Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC