Brookwood Expands its Florida Portfolio with the Acquisition of Melbourne Shopping Center in Melbourne, Florida

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC ("Brookwood"), a nationally-recognized private equity investment firm, announced today that it recently acquired the Melbourne Shopping Center (the "Property"), a 211,006-square-foot, Publix-anchored retail shopping center located at 1301-1441 S. Babcock Street between Hibiscus Boulevard and Bulldog Boulevard in Melbourne, Florida. The Property has been a staple in the community since its construction in 1959. In 2022, it underwent an extensive renovation and is currently 94.2% occupied. In addition to Publix, the Property contains a diverse tenancy, including Big Lots, Beall's Outlet, CATO, Conn's, Club 4 Fitness, Dollar Tree, and Pet Supermarket.

The immediate trade area in which the Property is situated has a growing and dense population base. The Property further benefits from its location within Florida's Space Coast, home to aerospace industry enterprise leaders such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, Blue Origin, and SpaceX.

Brookwood has a long and successful track record of investing in the state of Florida. Since its founding in 1993, Brookwood has acquired 39 properties totaling over 3.3 million square feet, including CBD and suburban office buildings, mixed use and flex properties, and grocery-anchored shopping centers as well as 1,360 residential building lots. In total, Brookwood has invested over $441 million to acquire properties with a realized sale or current value of over $620 million.

Given the continued strength and demographic growth of the state of Florida, its attractive individual and corporate tax rates, low cost of living, and business friendly climate, Brookwood intends to increase its holdings in the state in the coming years. The state of Florida is currently ranked as having the #1 Best Tax Climate in the Southeast and the #2 State for Business in United States.

JLL Capital Markets facilitated the sale and financing of the property.

About Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC – Brookwood is a private equity firm that acquires and manages commercial real estate and real-estate related operating businesses on behalf of its investors, which include Wall Street investment banks, sovereign wealth funds, college endowments, public and private pension funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Since its founding in 1993, Brookwood has invested over $1.9 billion of equity to acquire a portfolio of over 202 commercial real estate properties, seven operating companies, and 460 gas stations and convenience stores. Its $4.5 billion historical portfolio has spanned multiple asset classes, geographical markets, and industries across the United States. To learn more about Brookwood, visit www.brookwoodfinancial.com.

