Brookwood Expands its Florida Portfolio with the Acquisition of Melbourne Shopping Center in Melbourne, Florida

News provided by

Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC

08 Jan, 2024, 09:17 ET

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC ("Brookwood"), a nationally-recognized private equity investment firm, announced today that it recently acquired the Melbourne Shopping Center (the "Property"), a 211,006-square-foot, Publix-anchored retail shopping center located at 1301-1441 S. Babcock Street between Hibiscus Boulevard and Bulldog Boulevard in Melbourne, Florida. The Property has been a staple in the community since its construction in 1959. In 2022, it underwent an extensive renovation and is currently 94.2% occupied. In addition to Publix, the Property contains a diverse tenancy, including Big Lots, Beall's Outlet, CATO, Conn's, Club 4 Fitness, Dollar Tree, and Pet Supermarket.

The immediate trade area in which the Property is situated has a growing and dense population base. The Property further benefits from its location within Florida's Space Coast, home to aerospace industry enterprise leaders such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, Blue Origin, and SpaceX.

Brookwood has a long and successful track record of investing in the state of Florida. Since its founding in 1993, Brookwood has acquired 39 properties totaling over 3.3 million square feet, including CBD and suburban office buildings, mixed use and flex properties, and grocery-anchored shopping centers as well as 1,360 residential building lots. In total, Brookwood has invested over $441 million to acquire properties with a realized sale or current value of over $620 million.

Given the continued strength and demographic growth of the state of Florida, its attractive individual and corporate tax rates, low cost of living, and business friendly climate, Brookwood intends to increase its holdings in the state in the coming years. The state of Florida is currently ranked as having the #1 Best Tax Climate in the Southeast and the #2 State for Business in United States.

JLL Capital Markets facilitated the sale and financing of the property.

About Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC – Brookwood is a private equity firm that acquires and manages commercial real estate and real-estate related operating businesses on behalf of its investors, which include Wall Street investment banks, sovereign wealth funds, college endowments, public and private pension funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Since its founding in 1993, Brookwood has invested over $1.9 billion of equity to acquire a portfolio of over 202 commercial real estate properties, seven operating companies, and 460 gas stations and convenience stores. Its $4.5 billion historical portfolio has spanned multiple asset classes, geographical markets, and industries across the United States. To learn more about Brookwood, visit www.brookwoodfinancial.com.

Media Contact:
Erin Vadala, Warner Communications
(978) 468-3076; [email protected]

SOURCE Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.