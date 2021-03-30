Brookwood Properties Opens New Self Storage Facility in New Orleans, LA

BATON ROUGE, La., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Properties, of Baton Rouge, LA, announces the opening of its latest facility located at 10301 Interstate 10 Service Road, New Orleans, LA 70127.

The three-story, class A facility comprises approximately 115,000 square feet and 915 climate-controlled units. The facility, managed by Life Storage of Buffalo, NY, is open from 9:30am-6pm seven days a week and offers contactless rentals via its RentNow platform 24 hours a day.

The project represents the 53rd facility in the Brookwood portfolio, which spans Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Baton Rouge, LA based Rosehill Construction served as the General Contractor and Wichita, KS based Kaufman Design was the architect.

