Brookwood Starboard Announces Dr. Lawrence Souza As Managing Director of Institutional Sales, Finance, and Research

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Starboard, the full-service real estate firm of strategic advisors, brokers and developers, today announced Dr. Lawrence Souza has joined its team as managing director of institutional sales, finance, and research. Dr. Souza will lead the Distressed Asset Trading Desk.

Dr. Souza holds more than 32 years of experience in commercial real estate, having previously worked at CapitalBrain.co, a data-driven platform for commercial real estate, as an economic advisor and served as vice president of business development and associate broker for SearchLight Lending, a full-service mortgage brokerage firm.

"Dr. Souza will be a tremendous addition to the Brookwood Starboard team of trusted advisors and experienced brokers. His extensive background and deep expertise in sales and finance will be invaluable as we continue to grow the company and our clientele," shared Hans Hansson, partner at Brookwood Starboard and president of Starboard CRE in San Francisco.

Dr. Souza also enjoys mentoring and teaching young adults in the commercial real estate field. For over 21 years, he's taught college level courses in real estate, finance and economics at Cal. State East Bay, Golden Gate University, San Francisco State University, Santa Clara University, University of San Francisco, St. Mary's College.

To learn more about Brookwood Starboard and its services, visit www.brookwoodstarboard.com .

About Brookwood Starboard

Brookwood|Starboard is a California general partnership between Brookwood Group, Inc. and Starboard Commercial Real Estate, Inc. The partnership is a comprehensive real estate services provider with the ability to invest in and develop projects as a principal. The Brookwood|Starboard Team includes individuals with skill sets and experiences in San Francisco Bay Area market analyses, project planning, entitlements, purchase transactions, project capitalization, development, and marketing (including leasing and sales).

Media Contact:

Natalie Wolfrom

PR for Brookwood Starboard

415-609-7092

[email protected]

SOURCE Starboard Commercial Real Estate

Related Links

http://www.brookwoodstarboard.com

