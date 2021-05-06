Brookwood Starboard CRE Brokers Lease at 50 Fremont Street in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Starboard, a full-service firm of real estate advisors, brokers and developers, announced today the lease of the 40th floor at 50 Fremont Street in San Francisco.

The 41-story high-rise office building was originally built in 1983 and is conveniently located on the corner of Fremont and Mission Streets, in the South Financial District. The office is less than a five-minute walk to public transit stations including BART, SF MUNI, and the California Street Cable Car.

Baker Tilly, a leading advisory CPA firm, will occupy the 40th floor, which boasts dramatic views of the San Francisco Bay. Brookwood Starboard broker Barry Bram represented the tenant in concert with Steve Lane from VOIT Real Estate, based in Orange County.

"This is a fantastic space for Baker Tilly. They wanted to find a single floor that was large enough to accommodate their prior multi-floor offices for their San Francisco team, and which had impressive views reflecting the stature of the firm," explained Barry Bram, Broker with Brookwood Starboard. "The location of the building and cache of the tenant roster is a great fit for Baker Tilly, and the views are certainly awesome."

To learn more about Brookwood Starboard CRE or to contact Barry Bram or see available listings, visit brookwoodstarboard.com .

About Brookwood Starboard CRE

Brookwood|Starboard is a California general partnership between The Brookwood Group, Inc. and Starboard Commercial Real Estate, Inc. The partnership provides comprehensive real estate services with the ability to invest in and develop projects as principals. The Brookwood|Starboard Team includes individuals with skill sets and experiences in San Francisco Bay Area market analyses, brokerage, project planning, entitlements, purchase and lease transactions, project capitalization, development, and marketing.

Media Contact:

Natalie Wolfrom

PR for Starboard CRE

415-609-7092

[email protected]mail.com

SOURCE Starboard Commercial Real Estate