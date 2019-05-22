Broome + Greene Kills Empire Deal But Keeps The Faith With Staten Island

CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broome + Greene, a modern furniture, lighting & décor brand for town & country home has announced that it is terminating its lease with the troubled Empire Outlets development.

Talking about the decision, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Eib said: "We are unable to plan our opening because of a number of delays on the part of the developer."

"There have been issues surrounding fit out of our space, delivery date and more importantly the proposed grand opening, which finally happened on May 15th with an alleged 11,000+ visitors. It was a shame we could not be there; sadly, our space was not a priority."

Commenting further, Richard said: "Broome + Greene has been a champion of Empire Outlets. We recognize that problems happen when you are building on public land, but we do not appreciate continued delays. We're a small company with ambitious plans and we need a partner that delivers projects in line with our expectations and with the professionalism that we have come to experience."

Addressing additional issues, Richard said: "I wish Empire Outlets well. In my 25 years of retail openings, this has been interesting. I am hopeful that the team at BFC will deliver a development that realizes their investors' expectations, and more importantly, their retailers' expectations. Based on recent data that they have shared with the media; they're doing great guns with 165,000 visitors in just a few days. Remarkable."

Despite the issues with Empire Outlet, Richard is confident that Broome + Greene will strike a deal for space on Staten Island and commented: "We always keep our options open and look forward to negotiating a deal with an established landlord in the coming weeks to deliver a store on Staten Island."

In the meantime, Richard said: "You can experience outlet pricing without paying for parking and encountering those crowds that Empire Outlets are having from the comfort of your own home. Simply use code 'OUTLET' for 20% off your purchase with Broome + Greene and enjoy free shipping on purchases of $500 or more."

About Broome + Greene

Founded in 2018 at the intersection of Broome St. and Greene St. in SoHo's historic iron district, Broome + Greene is an online destination for quality modern furniture, lighting and decor for town & country homes.

Broome + Greene works with industry leading designers to present seasonal edits of the latest looks that help clients choose products that reflect their personalities and create spaces that they love.

SOURCE Broome + Greene