Broome Capital Receives Approval for Tampa Self-Storage Facility

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broome Capital affiliate, Broome Storage, has received rezoning approval from Tampa City Council for a proposed five-story self-storage facility on West Gandy Boulevard, across from the Westshore Marina District, a $600M master-planned community.

City Council voted unanimously in favor of the development, which flaunts design elements from the Westshore Marina District and will consist of 750 units totaling 87,750 square feet. The property is strategically located near the busy intersection of West Gandy Blvd and Westshore Blvd which sees close to 42,000 vehicles per day.

Broome Storage has been quite active in the space this year, with one project in Downtown St. Petersburg receiving a certificate of occupancy in June, another site in the booming Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa breaking ground last month, and several others in the planning and permitting stages. "By being the local sharpshooters in our market, we've been able to successfully navigate around any potential issue of oversupply by identifying these untapped up and coming sub-markets," said Jordan Farrales, Acquisitions & Development Manager at Broome Capital.

Broome Capital is a private investment group based in Tampa, FL that is vertically integrated across several strategies which pursue urban infill development of luxury townhomes, single-family rentals, and self-storage. Learn more about their approach and past investments at www.broomecapital.com.

