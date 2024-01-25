Broomfield Lamb Holman Merges with JD Martin

Two well-established firms unite to create expanded product options for electrical customers

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO of JD Martin, and John Broomfield, President of Broomfield Lamb Holman (BLH), are pleased to announce the two firms have joined forces, effective January 5, 2024.

The alignment of BLH and JD Martin provides local channel partners and customers located in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida's panhandle access to an expanded range of industrial, commercial and OEM portfolio of products, a team of dedicated specification experts along with an expanded sales force focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience.

Two well-established firms unite to create expanded product options for electrical customers Post this

Baker said, "Our partnership with the BLH team brings new products, manufacturing partners and expanded solutions to both existing and new markets where we serve. The decision to expand with their team is rooted in both the quality of their people as well as the performance of their organization. We look forward to the opportunity to continue to build on mutual and previous success."

Broomfield shared, "Bruce and I, along with the entire Broomfield Lamb Holman crew, are excited to join forces with JD Martin and their solid team of proven performers. This partnership offers a "powerhouse" within our market areas. One that allows both companies to excel and deliver best in class service to the customers we collectively serve. Our shared core values and similar cultures ensure we are well positioned to move forward."

BLH, which was established in 2001, will continue to operate as an independent operating company (OpCo) and service an existing customer base with a focused effort to grow. The current leadership team, organizational structure and staff will remain intact while adding local headcount and increased service capacity within existing markets. John Broomfield and Bruce Lamb will act as Principals of BLH while Brian Camera will hold the position of President.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturer's representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. Since 1954 we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, wastewater treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 16 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, The Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. To learn more about JD Martin click here or visit facebook.com/JDMartinCo or linkedin/jd-martin-company-inc-.

ABOUT BLH:

Broomfield Lamb Holman represents top-tier medium and high voltage equipment manufacturers and value-engineered solutions providers in the industrial, construction and utility markets in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and the panhandle of Florida. BLH is dedicated to the success of our end user, engineering, contractor, utility and OEM customers. We are committed to providing the highest level of customer service and professionalism in order to grow the market share of the manufacturers we represent. To learn more about BLH click here or visit our LinkedIn page.

Contact:

Greg Baker

[email protected]

SOURCE JD Martin Co.