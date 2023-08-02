Brose earns Altair Award for e-bike drive remanufacturing process

News provided by

Brose North America

02 Aug, 2023, 10:30 ET

BERLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 August global technology firm Altair in Michigan/USA presented this year's Altair Enlighten Award to automotive industry companies that have achieved the greatest sustainability and lightweighting advancements. Brose won second place in the category "Sustainable Process" with its e-bike division's remanufacturing program. The family-owned company is the first e-bike drive manufacturer ever to make it possible to reuse individual assemblies and components from old drives with its "Reman Drive."

Continue Reading
Suitable components from irreparable drives undergo intense inspection and cleaning before assembly.
Suitable components from irreparable drives undergo intense inspection and cleaning before assembly.

"The 'Reman Drive' enables us to give components a new life, not just as replacement parts, but as fully functional products. We also aim to use it to increase confidence in remanufactured products, as this is the only way we will be able to achieve our ultimate goal of a greener, more sustainable future," explains Project Manager Vincent Bahar from Brose Drives Engineering. "I'm extremely proud of our program, which is why I'm so excited about this award from Altair. It's certain to boost confidence in our project and in a more sustainable future."

The company inspects components from irreparable drives for suitability and adds missing parts to create the remanufactured drive. The replacement motors are available as after-sale products for all drive versions on the magnesium and aluminum platforms. Remanufacturing saves a minimum of 21 kilograms of CO2 equivalents compared to series drives while simultaneously minimizing the volume of waste produced.

Altair has presented this award to key players in the automotive industry for eleven years. An independent panel of experts, headed by the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), evaluated all projects submitted in eight different categories. The "Sustainable Process" category recognizes process-enabling emission reduction, material reuse/recycling and water conservation advances during manufacturing or engineering phases. Brose received the award for its e-bike division's drive remanufacturing process.

"The winners of the Enlighten Award showcase the latest revolutionary technologies and approaches that reduce carbon footprint, minimize waste, and maximize renewable energy," explains Richard Yen, Senior Vice President and Global Industry Verticals and Sales Enablement Team at Altair. 

About Brose Drives Engineering
Brose E-Bike systems offer the right solution for every application - whether in city, trekking or mountain bikes. The family-owned company has transferred its decades of experience as a supplier of electric motors for the automotive industry to the bicycle. At the E-Bike competence center in Berlin, 150 employees develop and produce drives that are used in models from over 50 manufacturers worldwide. Together with specially developed displays, battery and the Brose app, the drives form a perfectly coordinated system, enabling a particularly harmonious riding experience.

SOURCE Brose North America

Also from this source

BROSE NORTH AMERICA RECOGNIZED FOR ADVANCED HR TECHNOLOGY WITH CRAIN'S EXCELLENCE IN HR AWARD

General Motors Names Brose a 2022 Supplier of the Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.