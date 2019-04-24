Brose New Boston earns Ford Q1 supplier status for outstanding quality

"Brose New Boston is honored to receive the Ford Q1 certification. Achieving this level of results wouldn't be possible without the dedication of the entire team here at Brose New Boston," Hunter said. "We thank Ford for their support throughout the certification process."

To achieve Q1 certification, Brose New Boston proved ongoing performance for quality in production, service and deliveries through capable systems already in place at the facility. It also had to meet International Organization of Standardization (IATF 16949 and ISO 14001) criteria while pursuing endorsement letters from customer central functions. In order to be awarded an endorsement, the facility was required to have its parts per million (PPM), a quality measurement, below a benchmark level during a six-month time period.

"As a manufacturing center of excellence, Brose North America prides itself in its ability to produce complex mechatronics systems for its customers," said Stefan Krug, COO Brose North America. "Our relationship with Ford is key to our growth in the region and we will continue to provide the quality and performance Ford expects of us."

Brose New Boston supplies front seat structures, engine control units (ECU) and cooling fan modules to Ford. As a Ford Q1 certified facility, Brose New Boston is now a preferred location for new product development and sourcing. In addition to World Excellence Award eligibility, the company also is able to self-certify the production part approval process (PPAP) requirements of QS-9000 and IATF 16949, an industry standard model for quality systems.

About Brose North America:

Brose has been a committed partner to the North American market since 1993. The mechatronic specialist now counts 12 locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 5,000 people in the region. The entire range of Brose products is manufactured throughout the North American facilities, from window regulator and door modules to seat systems.

About Brose:

Brose is the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. The company develops and produces mechatronic systems for vehicle doors and seats as well as electric motors, drives and electronics, among others for steering, brakes, transmissions and engine cooling. Around 26,000 employees at 63 locations in 23 countries generate turnover of 6.3 billion euros. Every other new vehicle worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product.

