Brose North America Dually Recognized for Workplace Excellence, Winner of Two National Workplace Awards

"Brose North America's workforce emulates our organization's founding principles, with a collective vision for family, innovation, respect, success and team. We know our people are our greatest asset. Their resilience, endless ability to innovate and accountability have led our organization to new heights during challenging times," said Wilm Uhlenbecker, President, Brose North America. "At Brose, every employee is treated as family and these awards, in recognition of a culture that has been carefully cultivated and protected, is rewarding."

In addition to hosting more than 300 training programs annually, a number of new programs were recently implemented across Brose's Michigan locations to support the company's focus on career development and talent retention. Last year, Brose's human resources department launched the Brose Skills Matrix, an online training system that identifies skills gaps for continuous improvement in real-time on a regional level. Brose also founded several new employee resource groups in late 2020 to help further the organization's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

"Developing effective and inclusive employee training is critical to Brose's success and the enrichment of the communities in which Brose operates," said Lisa Basila, Vice President Human Resources Brose North America. "Our leadership is deeply committed to high quality programs to drive forward and celebrate the diverse workforce of tomorrow."

Brose is a leader in mechatronics—the integration of mechanics, electrical, electronics and sensors—and a 2020 Crain's Detroit Business Excellence in Human Resources award recipient. Brose was also honored with the Michigan Top Workplace awards in 2018 and 2019 and Best & Brightest Companies to Work for Metro Detroit in 2019 and 2020.

About Best and Brightest

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of MichBusiness (formally Michigan Business and Professional Association) that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets including Atlanta, Boston, Charlette, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for 2021. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to obtain an application.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

About Brose

Brose is the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. The company develops and produces mechatronic systems for vehicle doors and seats as well as electric motors, drives and electronics, among others for steering, brakes, transmissions and engine cooling. More than 26,000 employees at 63 locations in 23 countries generate 6.3 billion euros in sales. Every other new vehicle worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product.



About Brose North America

Brose has been a committed partner to the North American market since 1993. The mechatronics specialist now counts twelve locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 6,000 people in the region. The entire range of Brose products is manufactured throughout the North American facilities, door modules and seat systems to drives and electronics.



