Brother Expands Refresh Genuine Supplies Services So You Never Have to Buy Ink or Toner Again
Aug 10, 2021, 09:00 ET
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation today introduced the Brother Refresh EZ Print Subscription Service, a new flexible, low cost monthly printing plan that delivers Brother Genuine ink or toner cartridges directly to a customer's door, before the printer ever runs out. Thanks to Brother's exclusive Smart Ordering printer technology, Brother has eliminated the need for customers to buy ink or toner cartridges, for one low monthly cost without long-term commitments or contracts. As the number one retail brand in laser printers, Brother is taking the guess work out of ink and toner cartridge replacement to ensure a covered printer continues performing when needed most, remaining at your side whether printing at home, work, or school. Beginning today, Brother is offering a 2-month risk free trial for those who sign up with an eligible Brother Mono Laser printer.
From occasional to high volume printing requirements, each plan has several options to choose from to meet a variety of printing levels, personalized to fit a user's needs—starting as low as $3.49 per month. Based on the plan chosen, users pay one flat fee to print a set number of pages each month, rather than paying for each replacement cartridge. Using Brother's exclusive Smart Ordering printer technology, the replacement order is triggered based on customer usage and when the internal printer status for ink or toner is "low." Once the registered Brother printer detects a "low" status, an order is immediately dispatched to customers at no additional charge with free standard shipping.
If you print fewer pages throughout the month than your plan allows, those unused pages are automatically rolled over to be used later. In fact, they never expire. If you print more pages than your monthly page plan allotment, all plan options have an overage feature that enables you to continue printing without disruption. If your needs change, it is simple to upgrade, downgrade or cancel your plan at any time with no additional fees or contracts, and this can be done as often as needed. With each plan offered, you receive Brother Genuine cartridges that deliver more prints than standard-yield cartridges, which means users can print more pages with less frequent cartridge replacements.
"People are busier than ever and they're constantly looking for ways to add more convenience into their day-to-day lives, especially when it comes to replacing items like ink and toner" said Michael Tiger, Director, Subscription Services, Brother International Corporation. "With each plan, Brother now offers customers another great option to get the supplies they need hassle-free, so they can focus on the things that matter. As the leader in the laser category, we want to continue showing our customers how we are always at their side by taking our offerings to the next level."
Select plan options also include a free extended limited warranty valued at up to $50, for a maximum of 3-years of coverage on your Brother printer. This free extended limited warranty gives users the added security of knowing that Brother is committed to help minimize printer repair costs.
Visit BrotherRefreshSubscription.com to see if your Brother printer is eligible today. Additional printers across the Brother laser and inkjet portfolios will continue to be added to the plans throughout 2021.
Eligible Brother Printers include:
- DCPL2550DW
- HLL2325DW
- HLL2350DW
- HLL2370DW
- HLL2370DWXL
- HLL2390DW
- HLL2395DW
- MFCL2690DW
- MFCL2710DW
- MFCL2717DW
- MFCL2730DW
- MFCL2750DW
- MFCL2750DWXL
Mono Laser Plan Pricing:
- Occasional: Print 100 pages per month for $3.49
- Moderate: Print 300 pages per month for $8.99
- Frequent: Print 500 pagers per month for $13.99
- High: Print 700 pages per month for $15.99
Visit BrotherRefreshSubscription.com to get started today.
About Brother International Corporation: Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.
Disclaimer:
The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, SF and MF Laser Printers, based on unit sales, Jan. 2016 – Jan 2020.
Program Terms: Requires enrollment in monthly billed Brother Refresh EZ Print Subscription Service plan based on monthly printed page allotments. Unused pages roll over, limitations apply. Overages and taxes apply during trial. May be cancelled at any time. Extended limited product warranty available only with certain plans. Plan, options and pricing subject to change. New subscribers only. For full offer details and to enroll, visit https://www.brother-usa.com/supplies/refresh-smart-delivery.
