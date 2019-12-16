Brother Helps Toys for Tots Bring Holiday Cheer to Families in Livonia, Michigan

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother recently donated $2,500 to its local reseller to encourage their employees to donate funds to help provide gifts to families through the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Today, there is a holiday party in Livonia for local families, where the gifts will be given. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve has run the Toys for Tots program since 1947 and a Marine volunteer is at the event. Also, 13 volunteers from Brother and its reseller are onsite helping with the event.

"Community service is important at Brother and our employees serve local organizations year round. But the holiday season is an especially important time of giving to others, and we're honored to support Toys for Tots in its mission," said Ken Manosh, Senior Key Account Manager at Brother. "Being able to partner with our extended community of resellers in meaningful ways beyond business helps us to learn about each other's interests in the community, and have a greater impact together, like this."

Brother has supported this cause since 2015. The giving for this year's gifts began in early November with a kick-off event at a local Brother reseller's Livonia office, where company leaders spoke about the importance of giving to Toys for Tots as a way of serving children and local families.

"This is always a great event. The holiday cheer benefits all of us by bringing the community together. Everyone shares the warmth of the season, and the connections and goodwill carry forward," said Manosh. "We are honored to support this event and plan to continue doing so in the years ahead."

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

Contact: Loren Waldron

Title: Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Phone: 908-252-3330

Email: loren.waldron@brother.com



SOURCE Brother International Corporation

Related Links

http://www.brother.com

