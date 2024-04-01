Brother International Corporation Announces Integration of Subsidiary Brother Mobile Solutions for Enhanced Synergy and Growth

Parent company merger reflects commitment to drive accelerated growth for mobile and labeling solutions business in US, Canada, and LATAM Markets

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation (BIC) announced today it has integrated its wholly-owned subsidiary, Brother Mobile Solutions (BMS), under its corporate operations. This move allows the organization's mobile and label printing products, solutions, and services to benefit from BIC's global reach and resources. It also enables BIC to streamline operations, optimize synergies, and deliver greater customer value to joint customers. BMS complements BIC's existing portfolio and will be joining other Brother divisions, including business and consumer printing, labeling, and scanning, as well as industrial sewing, crafting, wide-format, and garment printing, and gear motors, to further empower partners and customers to benefit from a collaborative product and solution portfolio.

"Brother Mobile Solutions is a shining star in our Auto ID printing solutions strategy, and we are excited to bring the organization under the BIC umbrella to support its continued growth goals," says Don Cummins, president of Brother International Corporation. "By combining our strengths and resources, we are well-positioned to drive innovation, enhance collaboration, and further align goals across the organization."

The BMS customer base will gain from the additional support, a more integrated and cohesive business model, and utilization of additional resources, expertise, and market presence. BMS offers a wide range of mobile and desktop labeling solutions to improve performance and efficiency across multiple industries including retail, warehouse optimization, public safety, and datacom and electrical. The BMS headquarters in Westminster, CO, will remain in place to facilitate the ongoing work of the state-side engineers, support, product management and marketing.

"We are tremendously proud of our growth and the continued demand for our solutions," says Ravi Panjwani, president of Brother Mobile Solutions. "By combining the unique strengths and capabilities of Brother Mobile Solutions with the resources and experience of Brother International Corporation, we are positioning ourselves for even greater success in the marketplace."

For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions, please visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com. For more information about Brother International Corporation, please visit www.brother-usa.com.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a division of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile, desktop printing, and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. For more information, visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, products and solutions for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research, and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

