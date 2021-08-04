Brother International Corporation Announces New Sewing and Embroidery, and Crafting Machines for 2022

"In 2020, our industry saw an incredible surge of new sewists and crafters enter the market," said Shannon Sullivan, Vice President, Home Appliance Division, of Brother International Corporation. "For many consumers, the sewing, arts and crafts market has become more than just a hobby but also an opportunity for side hustles and full-time small businesses. This is particularly true in the current environment where there is a push for shopping small, and a desire for personal, handmade goods and gifts."

Brother's lineup of new 2022 combo sewing and embroidery, and craft machines, software and accessories addresses the growing demands of sewing, quilting and embroidery enthusiasts, crafters, and entrepreneurs. Remaining an industry leader for over 60 years, Brother has introduced seven best-in-class products that reveal new groundbreaking technology geared towards crafters and entrepreneurs.

The new Brother machines will be available for order through Authorized Brother Dealers nationwide beginning today, August 4th, 2021. The new for 2022 lineup includes two additions to the Quilt Club Series, the BQ3100 and BQ2500, the embroidery only NQ1700E and embroidery and sewing NQ3700D, the Entrepreneur W PR680W six-needle embroidery machine, and the ScanNCut DX Innov-ís Edition SDX325 and SDX330D electronic cutting machines. Brother is also introducing a variety of crafting and sewing accessories, supplies and kits.

Focusing on Today's Modern Quiltmakers with the Innov-ís BQ3100 & BQ2500 Quilting and Sewing Machines:

The enhanced BQ3100 and BQ2500 will join the BQ1350 and BQ950 as the latest additions to the Brother Quilt Club family.

Innov-ís BQ3100 : Combining built-in features like automatic height adjustment, the pivot function, and a variable-speed bobbin winder and innovative Sew Straight Laser Guide, the BQ3100 is a complete quilting and sewing studio in a box. The BQ3100 is straightforward enough for an ambitious beginner and entirely sufficient for experienced sewists seeking an upgrade. Designed with quilters in mind, it's also ideal for sewists interested in creating garments and home décor.

: Combining built-in features like automatic height adjustment, the pivot function, and a variable-speed bobbin winder and innovative Sew Straight Laser Guide, the BQ3100 is a complete quilting and sewing studio in a box. The BQ3100 is straightforward enough for an ambitious beginner and entirely sufficient for experienced sewists seeking an upgrade. Designed with quilters in mind, it's also ideal for sewists interested in creating garments and home décor. Innov-ís BQ2500: The BQ2500 fits perfectly into the Quilt Club lineup as a versatile, high-quality quilt making and sewing machine. With 729 built-in utility and decorative stitches, a 7" LCD touchscreen display, and the Compact MuVit Digital Dual Feed, the BQ2500 is ideal for trading up or moving forward with all your sewing projects. The user-friendly settings, plus on-screen help and online videos combine for a powerful and beneficial sewing experience.

Craft with Disney or find the Perfect Cutting Partner with the ScanNCut DX Innov-ís Edition SDX325 and SDX330D:

Two new ScanNCut DX models will be available exclusively through the dealer channel, the ScanNCut DX Innov-ís Edition SDX330D and the SDX325. New to both models, is the dealer exclusive WLAN- My Connection. From the Home Screen, customers can toggle over to the "My connection" tile to utilize the send/retrieve function. This function takes the place of having to use a USB to transfer designs between Brother compatible sewing/embroidery machines and the ScanNCut. The machines can now talk to each other!

ScanNCut DX SDX325 Electric Cutting Machine : For the crafting hobbyist who loves fabric, the SDX325 is the perfect addition to any sewing studio or craft room. With over 1300 built-in designs, 140 quilt frame patterns, 17 lettering fonts and a Thin Fabric Auto Blade, you can cut fabric for quilting and raw edge applique with ease and save time by cutting multiple pieces for your projects. Combine your love of fabric and crafting into one with the SDX325.

: For the crafting hobbyist who loves fabric, the SDX325 is the perfect addition to any sewing studio or craft room. With over 1300 built-in designs, 140 quilt frame patterns, 17 lettering fonts and a Thin Fabric Auto Blade, you can cut fabric for quilting and raw edge applique with ease and save time by cutting multiple pieces for your projects. Combine your love of fabric and crafting into one with the SDX325. ScanNCut DX SDX330D Electric Cutting Machine: With a welcoming blue Disney design, the SDX330D features revolutionary Blade Sensor technology, which can cut materials such as felt and foam (up to 3MM thick!) and over 1400 built-in designs (and 182 Disney built-in designs). The SDX330D has all the innovative features and trusted Brother reliability for today's creative hobbyists, budding entrepreneurs, and Disney fans.

Embroider with the Innov-ís NQ1700E Embroidery-only Machine and the Innov-ís NQ3700D Combination Sewing and Embroidery Machine:

The NQ1700E embroidery only machine is new to the Brother lineup as well as state-of-the-art features and Disney design capabilities of the Innov-ís NQ3700D, both featuring large 6" x 10" working area to tackle large projects and dealer exclusive WLAN-capability to link machines to wirelessly communicate and send/receive designs between compatible Brother machines. Both machines feature top-of-the-line digital color displays and access to Brother's exclusive iBroidery.com to find over 5,000 additional designs for individual purchase.

Innov-ís NQ1700E Embroidery Only Machine : Durable and affordable, the sleek white NQ1700E comes with over 250 built-in embroidery designs, a host of project-inspiring accessories such as an Auto Presser Foot (down to start), easy bobbin winding, and an automatic thread cutter.

: Durable and affordable, the sleek white NQ1700E comes with over 250 built-in embroidery designs, a host of project-inspiring accessories such as an Auto Presser Foot (down to start), easy bobbin winding, and an automatic thread cutter. Disney Innov-ís NQ3700D Sewing and Embroidery Machine: Step up to the Innov-ís NQ3700D and take your embroidery and sewing skills to the next level. With premium sewing features such as an enhanced My Custom Stitch, an Automatic Height Adjuster, Disney embroidery patterns and sewing fonts, and an Automatic Feed Thread cutting system, offering 313 built-in embroidery designs, including 55 Disney designs, 140 frame pattern combinations and 13 lettering fonts, and 291 built-in stiches from auto size button holes to lettering for sewing.

Fuel Creativity and Business with the Entrepreneur W PR 680W 6-Needle Embroidery Machine :

Brother developed the Entrepreneur W PR680W 6-Needle Embroidery machine to up level the work of embroidery enthusiasts.

Entrepreneur W PR680W 6-Needle Embroidery Machine: The new PR680W is ready to take you from stay-at-home hobbyist to small business marketplace with six customizable needle settings and a generous 8" x 12" work area. With the PR680W, create new projects on the large 8"x 12" embroidery area or add an upcycling touch using one of the 100 built-in embroidery designs, 18 monogramming font styles, or 140 frame pattern combinations.

Now with wireless capability, when connected to your wireless network, you can transfer designs from your PC with Design Database Transfer (with no USB required). The My Stitch Monitor App alerts you when it's time to change thread or your project is complete. You can also link up to 10 machines wirelessly when using PE Design 11. New features allow entrepreneurs and small business owners to be more productive and focused on their projects like never before.

Exclusive Brother Authorized Dealer Sewing, Embroidery and Crafting Accessories :

Brother Genuine Accessories are the ideal complement to Brother machines, from different weights of stabilizers to multi-piece thread kits and frames and blades to make your projects and small business even more productive. Whether your passion is sewing, embroidery, or quilting, Brother has just the right accessory to help unlock your imagination. For your next home décor project, holiday gift-giving, or stylish homemade apparel, choose Brother Genuine Accessories.

For the ScanNCut DX:

Rotary Auto Blade Kit and Solo Rotary Blade: Now available is a Rotary Auto Blade Kit & Consumable. This includes a blade holder, blade and 63 pieces of content which include 15 quilt piecing patterns, 40 letters and 8 projects that include a pin cushion, stuffed toy, and 3D applique. The rotary blade is perfect for delicate materials when used with the Low Tack Mat. The Rotary Auto Blade Kit & Consumable is only available for use with the ScanNCut DX Series of Machines.

Now available is a Rotary Auto Blade Kit & Consumable. This includes a blade holder, blade and 63 pieces of content which include 15 quilt piecing patterns, 40 letters and 8 projects that include a pin cushion, stuffed toy, and 3D applique. The rotary blade is perfect for delicate materials when used with the Low Tack Mat. The Rotary Auto Blade Kit & Consumable is only available for use with the ScanNCut DX Series of Machines.

Improved Roll Feeder: With the new and improved roll feeder, your customers will be able to cut rolled heat-transfer vinyl with ease. In fact, the roll feeder has been improved to cut craft adhesive designs AND Heat Transfer Vinyl up to 6 ft. long!

With the new and improved roll feeder, your customers will be able to cut rolled heat-transfer vinyl with ease. In fact, the roll feeder has been improved to cut craft adhesive designs AND Heat Transfer Vinyl up to 6 ft. long! For Sewing, Quilting & Embroidery Machines:

BES Blue Edition, Embroidery & Lettering Software : Perfect for the embroiderer looking to start their journey with Brother Embroidery software, BES Blue has many embroidery and lettering features to get you started. BES Blue has on-screen typing, sewing order, font categories, fills and underlay, and more! Resize embroidery designs and merge multiple designs onto one page. Specialty features include 199 pre-digitized fonts with editing and customization components, 800+ embroidery designs, monogram designing, name drops, drawing tools to convert to appliqué, plus its ScanNCut compatible, making cutting out appliqué a cinch!

: Perfect for the embroiderer looking to start their journey with Brother Embroidery software, BES Blue has many embroidery and lettering features to get you started. BES Blue has on-screen typing, sewing order, font categories, fills and underlay, and more! Resize embroidery designs and merge multiple designs onto one page. Specialty features include 199 pre-digitized fonts with editing and customization components, 800+ embroidery designs, monogram designing, name drops, drawing tools to convert to appliqué, plus its ScanNCut compatible, making cutting out appliqué a cinch!

Advanced Quilt Design Software : Created for the maker who wants to design their quilts before getting started on their fabric, Advanced Quilt Design allows you to try out multiple design variations on screen before you get started on your Brother Sewing Machine. It's also compatible with your ScanNCut series machine! Create custom quilt blocks and cut them out with ease.

: Created for the maker who wants to design their quilts before getting started on their fabric, Advanced Quilt Design allows you to try out multiple design variations on screen before you get started on your Brother Sewing Machine. It's also compatible with your ScanNCut series machine! Create custom quilt blocks and cut them out with ease.

Compact Dual Feed 'MuVit' Foot : The enhanced Compact MuVit Digital Dual Feed Foot is compatible with over 100 stitch designs in various styles, perfect for quilting and sewing traditionally tricky fabrics. The MuVit Dual Feed Foot can powerfully feed fabric from the top and bottom, and all that power is packed into an amazingly compact body. This digitally-controlled, direct motor-driven accessory foot is designed for complex projects which require special handling, making it easy to sew precise, uniform stitches on a range of fabrics like leather, faux fur, and silk.

: The enhanced Compact MuVit Digital Dual Feed Foot is compatible with over 100 stitch designs in various styles, perfect for quilting and sewing traditionally tricky fabrics. The MuVit Dual Feed Foot can powerfully feed fabric from the top and bottom, and all that power is packed into an amazingly compact body. This digitally-controlled, direct motor-driven accessory foot is designed for complex projects which require special handling, making it easy to sew precise, uniform stitches on a range of fabrics like leather, faux fur, and silk.

Flash Magnetic Frames: Available to fit all your maker needs, the Flash Magnetic Frame System comes in 4"x4" and 5"x7", solo with the frame only or the full frame and driver to ease hooping with four magnets that quickly fit snug into place to hold thick materials for your embroidery needs, and remove the need to rehoop without removing from the machine to make changing any project more efficient.

Among the new accessories are also thread kits, software, sewing accessories, notions, and new machine playbooks for additional education and tips.

To learn more about the new for 2022 Brother machines or locate an Authorized Brother Dealer near you, please visit Brother-usa.com/home/sewing-embroidery/new-for-2022.

ABOUT BROTHER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a leading supplier of innovative products for the home sewing and crafting enthusiast. Through a growing network of sewing machine dealers and retail outlets nationwide, Brother offers a full line of home sewing machines, from basic to top-of-the-line sewing and embroidery machines. Brother also offers a full line of electronic cutting machines and accessories. The company is recognized for its high-quality, state-of-the-art machines and accessories, offering ease of use and flexibility at affordable prices. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales approaching $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Brother offers a diversified product line that includes fax machines, Multi-Function Center machines, P-touch Labeling Systems and both color and mono laser printers for home, office, and industry. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, and research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.Brother.com.

SOURCE Brother International Corporation

Related Links

http://www.brother.com

