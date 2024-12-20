BROTHER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION HONORED WITH FIVE 2025 PICK AWARDS

The Brother HL-L5215DW, HL-L6415 Series, HL-EX415DW, MFC-L5715DW, and the MFC-L8395CDW Recognized by Keypoint Intelligence

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation is proud to announce that Keypoint Intelligence, the leading market research firm and independent evaluator of print and smart workplace technology and services, has awarded Brother five Buyers Lab (BLI) 2025 Pick Awards for durability, reliability, as well as ease of use, media handling, productivity, and value.

These Pick-winning devices all underwent Keypoint Intelligence's rigorous testing process and were deemed worthy of the awards by its experienced analysts and technicians, who noted the following about the Brother HL-L5215DW, HL-L6415 Series, HL-EX415DW, MFC-L5715DW, and the MFC-L8395CDW:

Faster than average job stream and high productivity devices in multi-user environments

Superb image quality and a distinct halftone range

Excellent media-handling for flexible output applications

Solid feature set and security while being easy to use and maintain

Low TCO for greatest value for money ratio

"Brother is highly deserving of these Pick Awards," said Rachel Dean, Technical Editor in Keypoint Intelligence' Workplace Group. "Brother have consistently delivered with secure devices that excel in performance, productivity, and ease of use. Their commitment to image quality is also evident in the professional-grade output, from monochrome text to vibrant business graphics. Add cloud integration and mobile connectivity, these devices truly deliver an excellent value proposition to meet the evolving demands of modern hybrid working styles."

"At Brother, the value we bring to our customers through our products is of utmost importance to us," said Fernando Maroniene, Senior Director Product Marketing, Business Machines Group, Brother International Corporation. "Our products are made with our clients in mind, ensuring affordability while retaining the highest levels of productivity, quality, reliability, and security. We're honored that Keypoint Intelligence has recognized our attributes."

Pick Awards from Keypoint Intelligence are announced on a rolling basis.

To learn more about Brother's printers, please visit https://www.brother-usa.com/business/printers/brother-workhorse-series.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, products for the sewing and crafting enthusiast, and industrial solutions that revolutionize how we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey, is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research, and development capabilities in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Office Hardware Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Picks from Keypoint Intelligence stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes its lab test earns the Highly Recommended or Recommended Seal and a Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

