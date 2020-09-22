Brother International Corporation Launches Comprehensive Partner Portal for the Digital Era

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation (Brother) announces today a powerful new online partner portal that consolidates Brother's comprehensive suite of partner products, tools and training into an intuitive, companywide Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform. The new, unified portal will remove complexity for thousands of Brother Authorized Partners (BAP), making it simple and easy for them to fully leverage Brother's wide breadth of benefits and support.

"Our goal with the new Brother Partner Portal is to maximize our amazing partners' productivity by providing them with actionable insights and tools built for seamless access," said Stephanie DeSanto, Senior Partner Program Development Manager, Brother International Corporation. "We live and breathe Brother's tagline 'At Your Side', so ensuring a best-in-class partner experience has always been one of our highest priorities."

Brother and its partners have remained focused on the total digital transformation of their business models even before the "new normal" made shifting to a digital-first mindset paramount. With the new partner portal, Brother Authorized Partners can now better engage customers and boost efficiencies through the contactless, completely online solution that is as simple to use as it is rich in functionality.

Among other offerings, the Brother Partner Portal provides a content and video library, co-branded assets, detailed product and solutions information, channel rebates, and access to Brother's online Knowledge Center, Rewards Program, Service Portal and much more. Brother has been piloting the program for months to ensure a flawless rollout to partners.

"The selling environment is changing faster than ever before and requires a digitally native ecosystem to address our customers' evolving business needs," said Mark Warnell, Vice President, iPrint Technologies. "Brother has wholly transformed our relationship through its new virtual Partner Portal, allowing us to act faster, and smarter, as market trends emerge."

The Brother Partner Portal is powered by Zinfi, a globally renowned PRM provider, which has also furnished Brother with detailed staff training so that Brother can provide first-class, hands-on support and training to partners if needed. The portal will be rolled out through a phased approach over the coming months. To learn more about becoming a Brother Authorized Partner, visit www.brother-usa.com/partners .

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

